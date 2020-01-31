Those old photos of St. Clement’s steamboats buried in a scrapbook in your basement, or that collection of old oyster tins in the attic, could be displayed in a museum to help tell the history of St. Mary’s County.
The St. Clement’s Island Museum will be reviewing artifacts from the historic area at the museum’s third annual “Community Day,” which will be hosted on Friday, Feb. 4, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Colton’s Point.
“We’re looking for things from some of the local hotels” in addition to photos and documents on many of the sites in the Colton’s Point and St. Clements Island area, Christina Barbour, the museum’s site supervisor, said.
The museum is seeking members of the public to bring information and items about places like Golden’s Hotel and the Shirley K Hotel, which were two African American-owned and -operated hotels in the earlier part of the 20th century, and the hotel that was once on St. Clement’s Island, which was owned by the Butterfield family.
Barbour said the museum is specifically seeking information on the Blackistone Canning Company and the Blackistone Lighthouse, both of which operated on the island long ago, and steamboats landing at the island.
“We hear about these different things all the time, we want to share that information,” Barbour said. “We just want to create a fuller picture of what life was like.”
Museum staff will be there next Friday to scan photos and documents for potential new exhibits and collections.
“If someone wants to keep something in the family, we can always scan it,” Barbour said.
She said a donation which stood out to her came when a woman who had grown up around Golden’s Hotel shared photos of her family spending time at the resort.
“She had remembered what it was like, growing up there, being a teen there,” Barbour said.
For more information on community day, or to find out if a particular item is needed, contact the museum at 301-769-2222.
Mardi Gras party to benefit Cedar Lane
Tickets to a Mardi Gras gala to benefit the Cedar Lane Senior Living Community are on sale only until Feb. 12.
The gala will be held at Olde Breton Inn on Saturday, Feb. 22, starting with a cocktail meet and greet at 5:30 p.m. and a Louisiana-style dinner at 6 p.m. The Leonardtown-based Gretchen Richie Jazz Cabaret will be playing at the gala where there will be hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar with speciality drinks, door prizes, auctions and fun-filled games.
Admission is $75. Call Wanda Fenwick at 301-475-8966 for tickets.
Registration open for cold wax and oil painting workshop
The St. Mary’s County Arts Council will be hosting a three-day introduction to cold wax and oil painting course, taught by Janice Jones and Carole Purcell, from Friday, March 27, through Sunday, March 29.
The class is a “nuts and bolts” approach on various materials, surface effects and other techniques to achieve unique finishes using popular waxes, including Dorlands and Gamblin, according to the arts council, and no prior experience is needed. Pupils can expect to leave with three to six finished pieces of work.
The deadline to register for the class is Friday, March 13. The class costs $250 in addition to a $20 supply fee. To register or for more information, email tworiversartworkshops@gmail.com.
College to host sci-fi authors’ panel
St. Mary’s College of Maryland will be hosting a panel of science fiction authors next Thursday, following the opening of a college archives and art gallery exhibition dedicated to late professor Thomas M. Barrett last week.
The authors’ panel, running on Thursday, Feb. 6, from 8 to 9:30 p.m., will be held near the Boyden Gallery Exhibition at the college’s Montgomery Hall.
The panel will feature author John G. Hemry, who authored the Lost Fleet, Lost Stars, Genesis Fleet and Steampunk with Dragons series “The Pillars of Reality” under the pen name Jack Campbell; alumni Keith Backhaus, who founded the independent Empty City Press and authored “A Still Pool,” “A Fitting Epilogue,” “I, Dagger” and “Empire of Ghosts Vol. 1;” alumni Monica Louzon, who authored the story “San Cibernético,” the poem “Reflections in Space,” the essay “Mara Jade, Frontier Woman,” edited the anthology “Catalysts, Explorers & Secret Keepers: Women of Science Fiction,” and founded the MOSF Journal of Science Fiction; and F.J. Talley, author of the “Flight of the Raven” series and the Stephanie Hart series. Talley is also the director of the college’s DeSousa-Brent program.
The panel will be moderated by St. Mary’s College lecturer of English Colby Nelson. For more information, contact Erin Peters at boydengallery@smcm.edu or eapeters@smcm.edu.
Bay District seeks past members for reunion party
The Bay District Volunteer Fire Department is seeking past members who are interested in attending a reunion tentatively scheduled for this summer, following up on a large reunion in 2015 where 125 past and current firefighters attended.
Interested parties can fill out a form at bdvfd.org/2020_Reunion or email reunion2020@bdvfd.org for more information. The party, which is expected to run only every five years, is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 1.
Fire marshal: Social media challenge could cause fires
The state fire marshal recently issued a warning on an alleged challenge, popular on the social media app TikTok, where challengers will partially insert a phone charger into a wall outlet and slide a penny down the wall onto the exposed prongs.
“The result is sparks, electrical system damage, and in some cases, fire,” a release from the fire marshal says.
The release also issues a reminder of standard electrical safety tips, such as inserting plugs fully into sockets, installing tamper-resistant electrical outlets if you have young children, replacing wall outlets if the plugs do not fit tightly, not overloading outlets and also, never force a three-pronged plug into a two-pronged socket.
Voter registration training to be hosted at college
The Center for the Study of Democracy at St. Mary’s College of Maryland and the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections will be hosting a training session next month for those interested in registering others to vote. Trainees will learn how to properly instruct others on filling out common voter registration forms.
The session will run on Monday, Feb. 10, in the Blackistone Room in Anne Arundel Hall at St. Mary’s College, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Contact Professor Antonio Ugues at augues@smcm.edu for more information.
No confirmed cases of coronavirus in state, Hogan says
Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said this week there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus, a respiratory illness which recently broke out in Asia, in the state of Maryland. But one individual in the state has met the criteria for testing, Hogan said.