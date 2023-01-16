davis 1

 PHOTO BY KAREN FENEDICK

The St. Clement’s Island Museum will host its annual Appraiser Fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. Clement’s Island Museum located on Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point.

It’s possible that you may have an attic full of hidden treasures and you may not even be aware of it. Here’s your opportunity to meet with expert appraisers as they determine the value of your prized possessions.