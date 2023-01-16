The St. Clement’s Island Museum will host its annual Appraiser Fair 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at St. Clement’s Island Museum located on Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point.
It’s possible that you may have an attic full of hidden treasures and you may not even be aware of it. Here’s your opportunity to meet with expert appraisers as they determine the value of your prized possessions.
Participants will be able to learn the value of heirlooms and even learn the proper care of these pieces. Oral appraisals will be offered to members of the public for the following categories: fine arts, dolls, coins, and currency. The fine arts category includes ceramics, pottery, glassware, artwork/paintings, music boxes, and small furniture pieces. The appraisers will be certified auction house appraiser Dorie Lear, Commonwealth Antiques and Appraisals Owner Henry Lane Hull and Hammer’s Antiques and Collectibles Owner Bill Curry.
William Parron, who is the proprietor of Bill Parron Coin Co. will be available to appraise coins and currency and Linda Neeley of the Black-eyed Susan Doll Club of Southern MD will appraise dolls.
The public will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are encouraged to only bring items that may be carried by hand. Items that do not fit these categories will not be accepted for appraisal.
Appraisals are not certified, though arrangements for a certified appraisal may be made at a later date and time. There may be long wait times for the fine arts appraisers.
Fine arts items are limited to two per person at a fee of $5 each. Other category fees are $5 each.
Cash, credit cards, and checks are accepted.
Members of the Friends of St. Clement’s Island & Piney Point Museums will enjoy tickets good for two appraisals. Friends’ members enjoy these and many other benefits throughout the year and at Museum events, so be sure to join and help support local historic preservation endeavors.
The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, call 301-769-2222 or go to Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.
Many thanks to St. Mary’s County Museum Division Marketing Manager Andrew M. Ponti for submitting this item.
January dates to remember …
Recipe of the week
Overnight salad
Serves 8 to 10
By Karen Fenedick
Ingredients
1 head of iceberg lettuce
1 10-ounce package frozen peas
1 small head cauliflower (stems removed; head broken into small florets)
1½ cups mayonnaise
½ cup sour cream
2 tablespoons sugar
2 tablespoons powdered Ranch dressing (optional)
1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
1 pound bacon, crisply cooked and crumbled
Directions: Tear lettuce into bite-sized pieces and arrange in a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan. Karen uses a glass pan so that she can see the layers. Add a layer of peas, then a layer of cauliflower.
To prepare dressing: Combine mayonnaise, sour cream, sugar and the powdered Ranch dressing. Spread evenly over the top, sealing the edges. Top with Parmesan cheese and bacon. Cover and refrigerate 8 to 10 hours or overnight before serving.
Many thanks to Karen for submitting this delicious recipe. Karen is a member of the Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland dating to 1998 when she married and moved to this area. She’s entered quilts in the Charles County Fair every year since. as the guild really prioritizes members sharing their talents.
Karen’s quilting journey began in early childhood when she observed her Mom sewing clothes for herself and the family. Her mom showed her how to make doll clothes, and eventually she was able to sew her own clothes. She had made a few simple patchwork quilts using her scrap fabric and when she moved from northwest Iowa to Virginia in the 80’s, she jumped at the chance to take a quilting class. She’s made hundreds of quilts for herself and for others during the past 45-plus years, which she has documented in two scrapbooks. Karen says it brings her great joy to turn a pile of fabric into a lovely quilt.
