Museum unveils 'Adopt an Egg' effort to support new osprey exhibit

A new exhibit set to open this summer at the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum aims to educate about a raptor success story — the return of the osprey.
To help support the museum’s new osprey exhibit, people the “Adopt an Egg” program. Set to open this summer, the exhibit is part of several new permanent displays going into the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum.
“Osprey are such an integral part of our Potomac River watershed, returning each spring to a nest within sight of the museum’s newly renovated exhibit space,” April Havens, site manager of Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, said in a release. “We have a large picture window on the second floor that provides the perfect viewing spot as the monogamous osprey reunite with their mate, repair their nest and begin courtship. The new exhibit will teach visitors about the many unique habits of our seasonal fish hawk residents.”
Part of the exhibit will include museum-quality osprey egg replicas and other bird eggs for comparison.
Osprey populations took a nosedive in the mid- and late parts of the last century, before conservation efforts put in place allowed the birds to rebound. Today, they can be seen just about anywhere along St. Mary’s County’s shorelines, soaring above the Chesapeake Bay as well as the Patuxent, Potomac and other rivers and creeks here.
Sponsors are being asked to give money to “adopt” one osprey egg for display and a second for hands-on learning programs. Donors can also pitch in for a pair each of crow, goose and robin eggs that will be parts of the display and program.
Jayne Walsh, museum stores manager, developed the new online museum store, where interested sponsors can find more information about the program.
“The replica eggs and other items needed will be available online for adoption by patrons,” Walsh said in the release. “We will recognize all the ‘adopters’ with an adoption certificate and a sponsor plaque on display in the museum itself.”
The museum division is also need three dozen artificial oranges for a new Tolson Hotel exhibit. Crates of fruit were often brought down via steamship to the wharf and taken to the hotel for guests. The museum intends to have a vintage hand truck with two crates of oranges in the exhibit.
To find out how you can take part in this program, visit http://FriendsMuseumStore.Square.Site.
County announces local ‘Road to Recovery’
In response to Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcement on May 13 that Maryland will move from the stay-at-home order to a “safer at home” public health advisory, St. Mary’s County government announced its own parallel actions last week.
The governor has authorized Stage One of recovery, which includes the gradual reopening of retail, manufacturing, houses of worship and some personal services. St. Mary’s government is doing the same with the St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Pandemic Roadmap to Recovery.
Local businesses are encouraged to review the state guidelines and to take a “back-to-business” pledge. As recovery begins, please remember to maintain physical distancing, keep gatherings to 10 or less, wear face coverings and follow all safe health precautions.
Residents may access the St. Mary’s County COVID19 Pandemic Roadmap to Recovery, the Maryland Strong Back to Business Pledge and the guidelines at the website www.stmarysmd.com/covid-19/updates/.
Schools offer daily meals
Breakfast, lunch, supper and snacks will continue to be available for free to any children in St. Mary’s at four school sites. Community members can drive up and receive all meals for the day conveniently packed in one grab-and-go bag for children 18 years and younger on Mondays through Fridays, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Leonardtown Elementary, Lexington Park Elementary, Greenview Knolls Elementary and Margaret Brent Middle. For more information regarding the lunch service program, email foodservices@smcps.org. There will be no school site meal distribution on the Memorial Day, Monday, May 25.
Drive-thru dinner to benefit Ridge VRS
The Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad Association will hold a drive-thru dinner fundraiser at Kevin’s Corner Kafe in Leonardtown on Wednesday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The RVRSA will receive a percentage from each dinner sold.
Dinner options include a four-pieces of fried chicken with fries and coleslaw for $9.99; 12 pieces of fried chicken, 24 crab balls, and two family sides for $39.99; and 12 pieces of fried chicken, 2 pounds of steamed shrimp and two family sides for $39.99. The squad encourages people to call ahead to place orders at 301-997-1260 or 301-997-1261.
MedStar St. Mary’s offers virus testing
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is offering drive-through testing to St. Mary’s County residents outside the Outpatient Pavilion entrance at the rear of the hospital in Leonardtown. Testing will now be offered between noon and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Call the COVID-19 community hotline at 301-475-4911 for more information or visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus.
To be tested for coronavirus, a person must present a prescription from a medical provider or the health department. Test results are not immediate; results may take up to four days to become available.
Base issues noise alert
Communities surrounding Naval Air Station Patuxent River are advised that noise-generating testing events are scheduled to take place May 19 to May 22 between 6 and 11 p.m. Pilots at Pax River will be conducting field carrier landing practices, simulated carrier landings conducted to prepare the pilot to land safely on an aircraft carrier. For more information, call the Pax River toll-free noise hotline at 1-866-819-9028.
Housing, energy help offered by agency
Southern Maryland Tri-County Community Action Committee, a private nonprofit community action agency designated to providing services to people with low-income, is offering assistance with housing counseling and energy assistance services. While the offices are closed to the public due to COVID-19, the agency continues processing applications for assistance for residents throughout Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties.
For housing counseling services, contact 301-274-4474, ext. 274. Applications for energy assistance may be submitted online at www.dhs.maryland.gov/benefits or by email to ohep@smtccac.org or fax to 301-274-5638 or by mail to P.O. Box 280, Hughesville, MD 20637. For more information about the agency, call 301 274-4474, ext. 200, or visit www.smtccac.org.
Businesses can search for relief programs
The Maryland Department of Commerce has created a website to outline which assistance programs a business may be eligible for. There are multiple state and national relief programs designed to help combat the negative effects from COVID-19. The Relief Wizard is an easy to use tool to navigate these programs at https://reliefwizard.net/.
Food pantry stays open
The Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville will keep offering bread, bagels and other foods to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Although the church will be closed for services and all other meetings, food will continue to be given to those in need. For more information, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.
Report violations
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police is cracking down on the illegal killing of fish and wildlife through a partnership with Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers. Citizens can relay information anonymously to dispatchers, who will alert the nearest patrol officer. If the tip leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspected poacher, the Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers board of directors may issue a reward.
To contact Maryland Wildlife Crimestoppers, citizens can call or text 443-433-4112, email mwc.dnr@maryland.gov or report violations using the department’s free mobile app.