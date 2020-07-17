Museums in St. Mary’s County are beginning to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Although St. Clement’s Island Museum in Colton’s Point and the Piney Point Lighthouse Museum are closed until further notice, the museums’ grounds and piers are open and well-maintained. Come out to enjoy the paths, boardwalks, fishing and picnic areas. The kayak launch at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park is now open as well. Daily water taxi service to St. Clement’s Island State Park from the museum in Colton’s Point has also resumed. Please observe social distancing recommendations at both locations.
If you are interested in joining the Friends of the St. Clement’s Island and Piney Point Museums, you may visit Facebook.com/FriendsSCI. For more information on the museums, you may email smmuseumdivision@gmail.com.
A phased-in plan for reopening Historic Sotterley in Hollywood began on July 10. The garden and grounds have remained open for the public to enjoy throughout the pandemic. The next phase offers these hours: Garden and grounds, Mondays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays noon to 4 p.m.; visitor center Fridays and Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m. and Sundays noon to 4 p.m.; guided tours Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, time and ticketing information to be announced. For more information, you may contact marketing@sotterley.org.
Historic St Mary’s City has reopened as of July 8. The visitor center, the living history sites, and the Shop at Farthing’s Ordinary are all now open to the public. Hours are subject to change based on COVID-19 concerns. You may contact hsmcdigshistory.org or 240-895-4990 for up-to-date information.
The Sunflower Maze at Goldpetal Farms in Chaptico is open Tuesdays to Sundays. Please contact the website at goldpetalfarms.com for hours and updates.
Summer sunset-watching recipes of the week
I signed up for the virtual event Summer Sips: Cocktails and Mocktails, sponsored by the Johns Hopkins Alumni on Thursday, July 9. As a Baltimore native and a graduate of the Peabody Conservatory of Music (which is now part of Johns Hopkins University) I was intrigued by the line-up of recipes and thought they would be perfect for summer sunset-watching sipping.
The recipes were demonstrated by ebullient Christine Croke of Blue Pit BBQ (located near Hampden). The recipes are shared here with the permission of Blue Pit BBQ. Many thanks to Leah Murphy, JHU Associate Director of Regional, Student & Young Alumni Programs at JHU for facilitating my request.
Shopping List
Daiquiri: Rum, lime juice, simple syrup
Margarita: Tequila, lime juice, Triple Sec (or other orange liqueur, or even orange juice!), Agave (or simple syrup)
Whiskey Sour: Whiskey, lemon, simple syrup, egg white (optional, but a really good “trick” because it foams!)
You will also need a shaker and ice.
Directions
Classic daiquiri: to a shaker with ice add 0.75 ounce simple syrup, 0.75 ounce lime juice, 2 ounces rum. Shake and strain into a glass.
Margarita: to a shaker with ice add 1.5 ounces Tequila, 0.75 ounce simple syrup, 0.75 ounce lime juice, 0.5 ounce Triple Sec (or orange juice). Shake and strain over fresh ice; garnish with lime slices.
Whiskey sour: Dry shake these ingredients without ice — 1.5 ounces whiskey, 0.75 ounce lemon juice, 0.75 ounce simple syrup, 1 egg white (or Christine says you may substitute a similar amount of chick pea liquid drained from a can of chick peas). Then add ice and shake again. Strain into a glass; garnish with a cherry. Christine advised that a whiskey sour is generally served “up,” which means no ice, but you may serve it with ice if you wish. She also added that you may make gin sours or vodka sours. To make a “mocktail,” make the whiskey sour without the whiskey. Or for a different type of mocktail, you may combine simple syrup with mint leaves over strawberries and ice in a glass.
Some other tips from Christine … a “standard” cocktail is 1 part liquor, 1 part acid and 1 part simple syrup; feel free, though, to experiment and make adjustments. The advantage of using bigger ice cubes over crushed ice? Bigger cubes take longer to melt.
Here is my own tried-and-true recipe for simple syrup (which is just equal parts of water and sugar): Boil 2 cups water and 2 cups sugar for 5 minutes; cool, and refrigerate until needed.
All of the above refreshments would be delicious accompaniments to some of the dazzling sunsets we have experienced recently. I bet they’d also go well with watching comet Neowise this month.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.