New digital library card available to all St. Mary's public school students

A library initiative that has been slow to make it to St. Mary’s County is finally launching this summer just as students need more online access to research and materials.
The new student library cards, called St. Mary’s Access to Research & Technology, or SMART cards, went live last week for all students currently enrolled in St. Mary’s public schools.
SMART cards are digital St. Mary’s County Library cards that give access to all of the public library’s online resources and digital materials (including ebooks, digital audio books, emagazines, research databases and online homework help), in addition to working as a regular library card at the three public library branches. The new cards have a checkout limit of five physical items and there are no fees or fines accrued for things turned in late, according to a release from the library.
“The public library and the school library serve the same purpose: to create opportunities for patrons to access information and to promote reading,” Heather Wysokinski, the public school system’s library media supervisor, said in the release. “A public library partnership with our public schools strengthens our community relationships. The public library’s online digital resources are relevant to the current needs of our students. The SMART card will expand literacy and learning opportunities.”
Each student can use a login on the St. Mary’s County Library website that is similar to the one he or she is already accustomed to using at school each day.
To use a SMART card, the library card number/username is smcps plus school network username (eg. smcpsabc1234) and the password is student’s birth month and date (for example, if the student’s birthday is Sept. 1, the password is 0901).
“In surveys about public library services, one of the most frequently mentioned requests is for libraries and schools to work together more closely for the good of the students,” St. Mary’s County Library Director Michael Blackwell said in the release. “We are delighted to partner with SMCPS to expand reading and research opportunities. This partnership also represents good stewardship of public funds: without spending any additional money, we are expanding the reach of our many excellent digital resources, providing high-quality and trustworthy information and carefully selected reading and study materials.”
Parents can complete an opt-out form available on the St. Mary’s public schools’ website at www.smcps.org if they choose for their child to not automatically be issued the new library card.
According to a school board presentation earlier this year, any costs associated with the new cards would be funded by the county library.
St. Mary’s is one of the last Maryland jurisdictions to implement this kind of program, according to information at the school board meeting.
At that presentation, a librarian said a potential second phase to the partnership could allow a student to log in to the St. Mary’s County Library site, put a book on hold and have it later arrive at the school’s media center to borrow.
The SMART card is only available to public school students; students in local private schools can apply for a kids card, which has essentially the same benefits.
For more information about the new SMART card initiative, visit www.stmalib.org/library-services/library-card/smart-card/.
Sotterley reopens for its guided tour season
The visitor center and exhibits, as well as an amended guided tour season, will be open at Historic Sotterley beginning this Friday, July 10. The grounds of the Hollywood plantation museum had remained open during the pandemic. The visitor center will now be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., with guided tours at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. on those days. In addition, the grounds will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.
In this next phase or reopening, Sotterley will be following federal, state and county guidelines. Policies that will be in place include requiring face masks in all buildings and while taking guided tours; no on-site gatherings larger than 10 people; social distancing of at least 6 feet should be practiced; touchless hand sanitizer stations will be available on site; and dogs are welcome but they must always remain on a leash.
Visit Historic Sotterley’s website for more information and a complete list of new policies at www.sotterley.org.
Public forum set
The St. Mary’s County commissioners will host a public forum Tuesday, July 14, at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room inside the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown. Due to social distancing guidelines, the room is not open to the public.
The public forum may be viewed on St. Mary’s government Channel 95 and YouTube. Citizens may listen to the forum by calling 301-579-7236 and using access code 963443.
In lieu of appearance, comments may be submitted csmc@stmarysmd.com via email; by mail sent to Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD, 20650; by calling 301-475-4200, ext. 1234, to speak via telephone during the forum; or by submitting a three-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com by Thursday, July 9, at 5 p.m.
Chicken dinner planned
Carry-out chicken dinners will be sold at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Ridge on Sunday, July 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost is $12 per dinner. For more information, call 301-872-4641.
Drive-thru breakfast planned at firehouse
A drive-thru carry-out breakfast will be held at the Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad in Valley Lee on Sunday, July 12, from 8 to 11 a.m. Cost is $10 per person.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all meals must be picked up to go at the kitchen entrance behind the firehouse. For more, call 301-994-9999.
Weight-loss meetings back on at church
The TOPS, Take Off Pounds Sensibly, meetings on Thursdays at Real Life Church in Mechanicsville restarted in person last week. People who have had weight-loss surgery are also welcome.
Weigh-in is from 5:45 to 6:20 p.m., followed by a meeting from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Call Debbie at 301-481-5061 for more information.
Forum on environmental justice planned July 14
The Southern Maryland Sierra Club host a virtual forum on the topic of environmental justice and the connections between the fight for a healthy environment and the fight for equity on July 14 at 7 p.m.
There will be a trio of panelists representing the Sierra Club, the NAACP and the Piscataway Conoy Tribe. Panelists will address a number of discussion questions and receive questions from the audience as well.
The event is free and open to all. To attend, register for the event at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_I-MOCfmjQzyaEgKK8L_JQw.
For more information, see the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/somdsierraclub.
Free call program will check in on seniors
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services recently announced a program through the Maryland Department of Aging called Maryland Senior Call Check, a free telephone service to check on older residents.
This service will place an automated daily call to the participant at a regularly scheduled time. If the call is not picked up after three attempts, the service will call an alternate person on the senior citizen’s behalf to check in.
If the alternate does not pick up or there is alternate, local authorities will be contacted to perform a wellness check.
For more information about this program, call 1-866-50-CHECK (1-866-502-0560) or register online at www.aging.maryland.gov.
Online help offered to gardeners, farmers
Food shortages and social distancing in grocery stores have caused agriculture and local food sources to be at the forefront of the public’s mind, according to a release from University of Maryland Extension.
The extension service for more than a century has been serving the needs of Maryland’s farm families and home gardeners, and during this pandemic, extension is committed to providing the same quality education as always through virtual and online formats.
The extension services is offering a variety of online workshops on topics such as vegetable and fruit gardening, Master Gardner tutorials, food preservation, farm management, financial resources and more.
All of these programs are free and open to everyone. For more information, visit extension.umd.edu.
Hospital offers virus testing
MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital is offering drive-thru testing to St. Mary’s County residents outside the Outpatient Pavilion entrance at the rear of the hospital in Leonardtown. Testing will now be offered between noon and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Call the COVID-19 community hotline at 301-475-4911 for more information or visit www.smchd.org/coronavirus.
To be tested for coronavirus, a person must present a prescription from a medical provider or the health department. Test results are not immediate; results may take up to four days to become available.