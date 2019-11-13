Farms and aquaculture continue to represent Southern Maryland both economically and culturally. Because of that, one regional agency is developing promotional videos to showcase the area’s diverse agriculture, starting with one that highlights oysters.
The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission recently announced the launch of the new video series — “Farms in Focus,” which aims to highlight all aspects of agriculture (land and water) with a focus on the farmers, producers, livelihoods, and goods and services produced by nine key regional agricultural industries: agri-tourism, aquaculture, equine, forestry, fruits/vegetables/row crops, livestock, nursery/cut flowers, other seafood and value-added products.
The first of the five-minute videos to launch, the “Oyster Edition,” promotes Southern Maryland’s oyster industry with the goal to increase public appreciation for oyster farming, including showing where and how oysters are grown and harvested and the economic, cultural, gastronomic and ecological assets the industry contributes to the region. Both aquaculture and wild harvest oyster producers are featured in the video, plus a top local chef shares tips to prepare oysters. To find where to by and eat oysters, visit www.SOMDOysterGuide.com.
The commission used the recently awarded Rural Maryland Prosperity Investment Fund grant to create the videos, which will feature a combination of educational information and promotional marketing to help bridge the knowledge gap between consumers and local farmers, and encourage consumers to purchase products from local farm businesses, according to a release from the commission.
“When consumers are encouraged to know their farmers and buy local, the regional economy is strengthened because buying local supports independent family farms and keeps dollars circulating in the region,” Shelby Watson-Hampton, SMADC director, said in the release. “When consumers buy local, they help to ensure that the benefits of our farms survive for many years to come.”
The videos will be available for use by farmers, producers, school systems, economic development offices, libraries, tourism offices, and anyone who wishes to use them to promote the region’s agricultural businesses.
“We also envision these being run on loop at, farm festivals, conferences, community gatherings, and other events,” Watson-Hampton said.
The “Farms in Focus” videos series will be available free to view on the SMADC YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pt9YCv2ZPGI&feature=youtu.be.
Band to play old-time music Friday at museum
The 10th Annual Maritime Performance Series at the Calvert Marine Museum will continue this week with the Knuckle Dusters performing traditional old-time fiddle, swing, ragtime, country, blues and hillbilly-jazz music. The performance on Friday, Nov. 15, will start at 7 p.m. at the Harms Gallery in the museum in Solomons. Doors open at 6 p.m. with beer and wine for sale. Tickets are $20 online at bit.ly/MaritimeConcerts, and $25 at the door. For more information, call 410-326-2042, ext. 45, or email Laura.Cole@calvertcountymd.gov.
College to host state legislators next week
St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s Center for the Study of Democracy will hold a legislative preview session next Wednesday, Nov. 20, at 6 p.m. in the Glendening Annex on the college’s campus. The event is free of charge and open to the public. Elected officials invited to participate include Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert), Del. Gerald W. “Jerry” Clark (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert), Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) and Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s).
Center for the Study of Democracy Director Antonio Ugues Jr., an associate professor of political science, will facilitate the discussion and lead a question-and-answer session among legislators, students and the audience.
Volunteers sought for boards, commissions and committees
Citizens interested in volunteering their time to the community can apply to serve on various boards, committees and commissions. Detailed descriptions of the groups and membership applications are available on the county government’s website at www.stmarysmd.com/boards. All applications must include a resume and be submitted no later than Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Interested citizens can download an application from the county’s website or call Diane Gleissner at 301-475-4200, ext. 71700, for more information.
Young hunters can learn sporting skills, traditions
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources encourages experienced deer hunters to introduce youth to the time-honored cultural and sporting tradition of deer hunting during Junior Deer Hunting Days in November. In St. Mary’s, hunts can be held on Saturday, Nov. 16, on private and designated public land.
Hunters 16 years of age or younger who possess a valid license may use air guns or firearms that meet department standards to hunt white-tailed deer. Youth must be accompanied by an adult, at least 21 years old, who holds a valid hunting license. Adults may not possess a hunting device.
For more information, including bag limits, visit https://dnr.maryland.gov/huntersguide/Pages/JrHunters.aspx.
DNR says the time is now to think spring
Orders are being accepted for the spring 2020 planting season for shrubs and trees from the John S. Ayton State Tree Nursery, managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources. Trees benefit the environment as well as enhance natural habitats for birds, squirrels, and other wildlife. Almost all trees and shrubs available for sale are native, and many are also pollinator-friendly.
The nursery offers more than 50 conifer and deciduous species each year, from loblolly pine to river birch, to meet a variety of aesthetic preferences and conservation needs. A minimum order of 25 seedlings per species is required. Supplies are limited. For more information or to order, visit the website http://nursery.dnr.maryland.gov/.
Notify authorities after hitting an animal
The St. Mary’s sheriff’s office recently distributed a reminder on the duty of a driver who strikes a domestic animal.
According to the agency, “If a motor vehicle strikes and injures a domestic animal, the driver of the motor vehicle immediately shall notify the appropriate state or local police of the accident.” In turn, police then notify the local organization or governmental agency designated to give such injured animals medical care.
The fine for failure to notify police after a motor vehicle strikes and injures a domestic animal is $90.
Get help with home repairs in time for April
Apply now for home repair help for the 2020 Christmas in April in St. Mary’s County. The event, to be held on April 25, 2020, will be the 30th year for the one-day restoration and renovation blitz.
The volunteer organization rehabilitates houses of low income, elderly, disabled and veteran homeowners. Applications may be picked up at local libraries and senior centers, as well as on the website www.christmasinaprilsmc.org. For more information, call 301-884-2905.
Drop in to play volleyball
St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks recently announced that a noncompetitive drop-in volleyball program is being offered Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. now through next May at Evergreen Elementary School. Games are $4 per night. For more, visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate or call Kenny Sothoron at 301-475-4200, ext. 71830.
Rent a lighthouse
The Cove Point Lighthouse in Calvert County can be rented for three, four or seven nights. The entire lighthouse accommodate up to 16 people; or just one side of the duplex can be rented for up to eight people.
Since this mixed-use lighthouse property on the Chesapeake Bay is still a fully functioning site, in addition to being a vacation rental, it continues to welcome the public for tours of the grounds from 1 to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays, May through September, and daily June, July and August.
The lightkeeper’s house was originally built in 1828, but enlarged in 1925 to make it a duplex for two keepers and their families. Four acres of the grounds are fenced with a private entrance and direct access to the beach.
For more information and to book a stay, visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/218/Cove-Point-Lighthouse-Rental, call 410-326-2042, ext. 17, or email purdyma@co.cal.md.us.
Teachers can borrow wildlife education trunks
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering a variety of wildlife education trunks for use by classroom teachers, home-school educators, naturalists, scout leaders and other instructors. These unique, interdisciplinary teaching tools designed to educate and engage students about local wildlife while building on fundamental disciplines like art, language arts, math, physical education, science and social studies.
Each trunk contains an educator guide with background information, lesson plans, as well as activity supplies, books and other hands-on items. The trunks are available for a variety of subjects, including aquatic invasive species, bats, furbearers, white-tailed deer and wild turkeys, and can be borrowed free of charge for up to two weeks. They are available at seven locations around the state. More information is available at http://dnr.maryland.gov/wildlife/Pages/Education/education_trunks.aspx.