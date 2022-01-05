Black men who fought in the Civil War were trained at Camp Stanton, and now visitors who want a glimpse into a bit of the camp’s past can get one after a new Civil War Trails sign was installed at Serenity Farm in Benedict.
The Civil War Trail program has more than 1,200 sites over six states, including 12 in Charles County.
“We are definitely excited,” said Ashley Chenault, chief of tourism for the Charles County Department of Recreation and Tourism. “It’s a tourism initiative and economic initiative to get people out into the region to learn our history. We are excited [about] that program as well as promoting tourism.”
According to www.explorecharlescounty.com, Camp Stanton “was established in October 1863 for the purpose of recruiting and training African American men of Maryland for the Union Army.” The site, which was strategically located in the heart of Maryland’s slaveholding region, drew “freedom seekers as well as free Blacks who were enlisted to form the 7th, 9th, 19th and 30th Colored Infantries of the United States Colored Troops.”
The website added that the camp “played a pivotal role in the quest for freedom for men in the lower Chesapeake Bay.”
The camp, which ultimately raised six regiments totaling more than 8,700 Black soldiers, was abandoned and destroyed in March 1864.
“They were a part of the war effort and again, not having many of the same rights as other Americans at the time, they still fought for a war in which they were not fully recognized as citizens,” Chenault said. “So I imagine that life was hard for them.”
According to a news release, archeology completed in 2016 by the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration uncovered the actual location of the camp a few miles west of town.
“At Camp Stanton, we saw the ghostly outlines of tents and fires,” Maryland Department of Transportation Chief Archaeologist Julie Schablitsky said in the release. “Minie balls, knapsack hooks, and lost buttons showed us where the United States Colored Troops lived and trained. Archaeology could trace their movements on the landscape and gave us a glimpse of a solider’s life in Southern Maryland.”
The new sign is one of seven Civil War Trails sites in Charles County and the first in the state to tell the story of the formation and training of the United States Colored Troops. There is a monument dedicated to the U.S. Colored Troops from St. Mary’s County installed at a park in Lexington Park.
The new sign at the Benedict farm replaces an older version, which was located on private property along the Benedict waterfront. The sign is now on full display along Route 231 for the public to view.
“It is important to continually enhance the visitors’ experience,” Chenault said. “We are confident that the new location will inspire travelers to follow the Civil War Trail.”
The Charles recreation and tourism office was the fiscal partner, which enabled the new sign to be developed and installed.
For more information about the Civil War Trail program, go to www.civilwartrails.org, or for more information on the Charles County sites on the trail, go to www.explorecharlescounty.com.
Twitter: @MichaelSoMdNews