New virtual art gallery seeks 'Quarantine Dreams' submissions

A new online gallery, Gallery-V, is seeking artists for its first exhibition, “Quarantine Dreams.”
St. Mary’s County Community Development Corporation is developing the virtual art gallery, as part of its ongoing efforts to open opportunities to create public art and to bring art into the community.
“We see it as adding an art gallery to our already online Lex Park ArtsPark space,” Viki Volk, president of St. Mary’s CDC, said in a release.
Gallery-V is accepting submissions through Friday, June 26, for its “Quarantine Dreams” show. Anyone with art created during the COVID quarantine may submit up to two pieces of their work, along with a $10 entry fee, by uploading to https://stmaryscdc.org/art-parks/, where terms of entry are also included.
Selected works will appear in the exhibit, and the juror will make cash awards. There will be $400 in prize money to be awarded to artists in the exhibit.
The juried show will open for viewing Aug. 1 via the St. Mary’s County Community Development’s website and the Lex Park ArtsPark Facebook Page. Awards will be announced at that time.
John Paradiso is the juror for “Quarantine Dreams,” and is currently the resident artist-curator at Portico Gallery and Studios in Brentwood, part of the Gateway Arts District in Prince George’s County.
“During the current pandemic artists have been left without galleries, without our working artist community, and often without inspiration,” the CDC Arts Director Roz Racanello said in the release. “I was prompted to put a virtual show together because so many of us, trying to shelter in place and take care of ourselves and our families, are also using this time to create new work. This new online opportunity invites all who have been creating work to show it off. Or maybe we’re not creating work and this could be an inspiration.”
“Quarantine Dreams,” is sponsored by St. Mary’s County Arts Council, a partner with St. Mary’s CDC on other Lex Park ArtsPark events and public art installations including two murals — Lexington Park, Live! and Artist Rainbow — and an Art Alley of Wings Across Lexington Park.
Panel on elections set for Friday at SMCM
The Center for the Study of Democracy at St. Mary’s College of Maryland and the St. Mary’s County NAACP will host a 2020 Maryland Primary Election Panel this Friday, June 12, from noon to 1 p.m. The panel will feature Susan Grogan, political science professor, and Todd Eberly, professor of political science and public policy. Anthony Ugues, director of the center, will moderate the panel. The event will be broadcast online and can be accessed at the following link: https://bit.ly/3c9kQWL.
Local businesses and nonprofits alike can apply for relief grant
Beginning this week, the criteria for St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Small Business and Nonprofit Relief Fund has been altered to allow more St. Mary’s businesses and nonprofits to meet the eligibility requirements. As of June 8, the relief program expanded to allow businesses and nonprofits that have experienced a drop in revenue of at least 30% to apply. Previously, a 50% drop in revenue was needed to qualify.
In addition, businesses and nonprofits with annual revenues under $3 million are eligible to apply; previously limited to entities with annual revenues under $2 million. Locally owned franchises are now eligible to apply.
The grant program has a budget of $2 million. Small businesses and nonprofits with 15 or fewer employees are eligible for grants of $5,000 and entities with 16 to 30 employees are eligible for grants of $7,500 (grant amount not to exceed a yearly average of two months revenue).
The county anticipates issuing more than 300 grants, which can be used for working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses, or other similar expenses that occur in the ordinary course of business. Eligible businesses and nonprofits can submit an online application at www.yesstmarysmd.com/grants/.
For more information, contact Kellie Hinkle at Kellie.Hinkle@StMarysMD.com or 240-925-7178.
Videos shine spotlight on local agriculture
The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission recently released the third video in its “Farms in Focus” series that showcase Southern Maryland’s agricultural community. The latest video focuses on value-added agriculture, and aims to give consumers an appreciation for the products that stem from this section of the farming industry, as well as the economic and cultural benefits that they provide.
Value-added agriculture is defined as altering a raw agricultural product in a way to increase its value to bring more revenue to the farmer, producer or processor. Maryland is home to over 20 value-added agriculture sectors from grains and grapes (think beer, spirits and wine), fruits and veggies (jams, pickles, sauces), milk (ice cream, cheese), meats (bacon, charcuterie) to forestry (biofuels, paper), to name just a few.
SMADC’s new video shines a spotlight on the entrepreneurial spirit and creativity of six Southern Maryland producers. A featured producer, Angel Forbes Simmons, sums-up the importance of value-added enterprise as integral to the financial success of her farm and keeps her bicentennial farm self-sustaining.
Free to view on the SMADC YouTube channel, the “Farms in Focus” video series later this year will feature agritourism, livestock, produce, nursery and cut flowers, forestry and seafood segments.
Chicken dinners offer carry-out options
A carry-out chicken dinner will be held on Sunday, June 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Ridge.
And, on Sunday, June 21, starting at 11 a.m. there will be a special Father’s Day fried chicken dinner hosted by the 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad at the squad building on Colton Point Road in Avenue. The squad’s auxillary will be selling half a fried chicken, along with red potatoes, green beans, applesauce and a homemade dessert for $15.
Webinar featuring two legislators set for today
Join a webinar hosted by The Patuxent Partnership today, June 10, at 9 a.m. to hear what is happening in Southern Maryland from Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary’s, Calvert) and Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s). They will provide general updates as well as those related to impacts of COVID-19. The event is being rescheduled from last week.
Both Bailey and Crosby have been proactive in keeping the community informed on updates from the state’s governor and the state superintendent of schools, according to a release from The Patuxent Partnership. Register at www.paxpartnership.org/tpp-event/somd-update-with-senator-bailey-and-delegate-crosby.
Schools offer daily meals
Breakfast, lunch, supper and snacks will continue to be available for free to any children in St. Mary’s at four school sites through June 18. Community members can drive up and receive all meals for the day conveniently packed in one grab-and-go bag for children 18 years and younger on Mondays through Fridays, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Leonardtown Elementary, Lexington Park Elementary, Greenview Knolls Elementary and Margaret Brent Middle.
For more information regarding the lunch service program, email foodservices@smcps.org.
Paddling fundraiser for Rotary canceled
The Leonardtown Rotary canceled its fourth annual Paddle for Heroes scheduled for June 13 on Breton Bay. The event typically drew a large crowd at the Leonardtown Wharf, and functioned as a fundraiser to provide scholarships for local first responders. An announcement by the Rotary said they look forward to holding the event next year, “allowing paddling for our heroes and support of first responders.”
Call center open for coronavirus information
The St. Mary’s health department has opened a call center for residents seeking information about the pandemic. Community members can call 301-475-4911 Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to speak with health department staff, obtain information about the disease or get their questions answered.
Language interpretation services are available during hotline operational hours for Spanish and other languages. More information is available at www.smchd.org/coronavirus.
Census assistance offered by local agency
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services is now offering call- in assistance to the community for help with the 2020 Census. Anyone seeking help completing their 2020 Census can contact Jenny Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 71057. For more information about the 2020 Census and the importance of participation, visit https://2020census.gov.