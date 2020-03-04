Getting excited about a new website may seem quaint nowadays, but for the folks at a regional tourism and preservation organization, it’s worth some buzz.
The staff and board of directors from the Southern Maryland Heritage Area last month announced the newly redesigned website for the organization — www.DestinationSouthernMaryland.com.
“We’re hoping to be a digital portal to Southern Maryland,” Lucille Walker, the group’s executive director, said this week.
The new website will act as a clearinghouse of resources to Southern Maryland residents and visitors, highlighting access to places in St. Mary’s, Calvert and Charles counties, as well as focusing on the unique stories of this area.
“We tell the stories of people, place, culture,” Walker said. Destination Southern Maryland is a reflection of the great potential for heritage tourism, encouraging people to visit, invest, and enjoy the region.
There is also an interactive map to help navigate a variety of resources, such as museums and historical sites, wineries, breweries, distilleries, byways, trails and parks. And there are lists of campsites, lodgings, water rentals and marinas.
Walker said she would encourage residents to start their dives into the new website by clicking on the “Discover” link, which showcases stories including Ancient Creatures, First Peoples, Birthplace of Religious Freedom, African American Experience, War Comes to Southern Maryland and others.
Soon, she said, they hope to add an events tab to the page that will highlight the region’s arts and music shows as well as major festivals and other happenings.
Partner organizations for this website include all three counties’ governments, the Maryland Heritage Area Authority, the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland and the Rural Maryland Council, according to a release from Southern Maryland Heritage Area. Additional partnerships are listed throughout the site (such as the Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission in “Deep Roots in Land and Sea”).
The website and related social media pages are created in conjunction with the team of Alchemi Design and will be updated on a regular basis, according to the release. The group’s Facebook page will highlight the daily workings of the Southern Maryland Heritage Area as well as feature different sites and events in the region.
Three students’ artwork to be displayed Friday
During this month’s First Friday Art Share Series on March 6, students from Chopticon High School’s Academy of Visual and Performing Arts will present artwork from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Leonardtown Arts Center Gallery on Washington Street.
The students will be speaking about the inspirations behind their work, their creative process and goals for the future. Allison Robinson will be featured for her detailed biological illustrations, including both animal and plant life subjects. Rachel Sams has adopted a theme of “juxtaposition,” a state of two things being seen or placed close together with contrasting effect. Jordan Scott’s visual art forms will focus on symbolism in Vanita’s painting.
This exhibit will be on display upstairs in the Leonardtown Arts Center Gallery through the month with select pieces available for purchase. For more information about the free event, visit www.stmarysartscouncil.com, email info@smcart.org or call 240-309-4061.
Waterfowl survey shows rise in state’s bird count
In early January, aerial survey teams of pilots and biologists from the Maryland Department of Natural Resources made visual estimates of the ducks, geese and swans along most of the state’s Chesapeake Bay, Potomac River and Atlantic coast shorelines. This year, the teams counted about 627,000 waterfowl, which was higher than the 566,300 birds observed during 2019, but lower than the five-year average of 738,440 birds.
Overall, the number of dabbling ducks was higher than last winter; however, fewer diving ducks were observed than in the 2019 survey. Biologists also counted more Canada geese this year; Atlantic population Canada geese benefited from normal spring weather conditions on their nesting grounds in 2019, leading to average gosling production.
For complete results, visit the website https://news.maryland.gov/dnr/2020/02/06/midwinter-waterfowl-survey-shows-rise-in-bird-count/.
Election forum to be held next week at SMCM
A Maryland Election Administration Forum will be held on Thursday, March 12, from 10 a.m. to noon in Cole Cinema at St. Mary’s College of Maryland. The event is free of charge and open to the public. The forum will focus on election administration, election security and information accuracy during the 2020 election cycle. For more information, contact Antonio Ugues Jr., Center for the Study of Democracy director, at augues@smcm.edu.
Make a tree buffer in the backyard
The Maryland Forest Service and the Potomac Watershed Partnership operate the Backyard Buffers program, designed to assist homeowners who have a waterway on or next to their property to create a streamside buffer of native trees and shrubs. The program provides a free “buffer in a bag” that includes 20 to 30 native tree and shrub bare-root seedlings, approximately 1 to 2 feet in height. A mix of various species, the seedlings are well to suited streamside conditions.
A streamside buffer can create habitat for wildlife, reduce peak winter temperatures, and reduce the amount of sediment, fertilizer and toxic materials that enter waterways. Deep-rooted trees and shrubs can also stabilize streambanks, protecting them from erosion.
Call or email Mark Muir, local Backyard Buffers coordinator, at 301-880-2749 or mark.muir@maryland.gov.
Church to celebrate its pastor for his 30 years
First Missionary Baptist Church of Lexington Park invites the public to join in a celebration of the Rev. Roderick W. McClanahan on his 30th pastoral anniversary. The celebration will begin on Saturday, March 14, with a banquet at Middleton Hall, located at 4045 Renner Road in Waldorf. Tickets are $35 per person. The celebration will continue during the church’s 10 a.m. divine worship on March 15. For more information, contact the church, located on Pegg Lane, at 301-863-8388.
Spring into spring with 5K race at county park
The Spring Forward Living United 5K will be held on Sunday, March 15, at John Baggett Park in Laurel Grove. Registration is at 8 a.m. and race starts at 8:30 a.m. Race fee is $25. See www.unitedwaysmc.org/2020-spring-forward-5k-united-way.
Free weed management workshops to be offered
A series of free half-day workshops will be held in Maryland, Delaware and Virginia this winter for farmers interested in learning how to use integrated weed management techniques to control troublesome weeds in their fields. One workshop will be held at the St. Mary’s County UME Office in Leonardtown, on Wednesday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Session topics include herbicide resistance issues, creating effective herbicide and weed management plans, and perspectives on resistance management.
Lunch will be provided. Pesticide and CCA continuing education credits will be offered. To register, call 301-475-4484. For more, call Ben Beale at 301-475-4481.
Get tax help for free
St. Mary’s County AARP/IRS certified tax-aide counselors will provide free tax preparation and electronic filing for low- to moderate-income taxpayers of any age in St Mary’s County. Walk-in services are available at the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, Station 39, 21685 FDR Blvd. in Lexington Park from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Wednesdays, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
Each taxpayer must bring a copy of their 2018 prior year tax returns, social security card and a picture ID. A detailed list of tax forms to bring is available at www.smctaxaide.org. To make an appointment, call 240-466-1740 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
St. Patrick’s Day dinner planned in Chaptico
The annual St. Patrick’s Day dinner with live Irish folk music will be held Saturday, March 21, at Christ Episcopal Church in Chaptico starting at 6 p.m. Dinner includes corned beef with all the trimmings and homemade desserts. Beverages include coffee, tea, beer and wine. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children 10 and younger. Limited seating is available, so call 301-884-3451 or email office@cckqp.net.Volunteers sought for St. Mary’s County Reads
St. Mary’s County Reads, a community collaboration between the St. Mary’s NAACP, the Department of Social Services, the St. Mary’s County Library and the Judy Center, is a literacy program designed to encourage children to develop an interest, habit and desire for reading and help children be ready to learn to read when they start kindergarten.
Volunteers read to young children who have come with their parents to the Lexington Park branch of DSS office for service on Mondays and Wednesdays. Each volunteer will read for 1½-hour intervals between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Those interested in volunteering can contact Janice Walthour of the NAACP at 301-862-2296 or lwalthour@md.metrocast.net; or Kerry Miciotto at 240-725-5755.
Free student counseling offered
The Evening Counseling Center provides free counseling services by appointment to all students and parents of students enrolled in St. Mary’s public schools. The ECC is open Wednesday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. and is located in the Great Mills High School counseling department. To schedule an appointment, contact Audra Bishop, school counselor, at 301-863-4001, ext. 18122, or abbishop@smcps.org; or Gary O’Neill, school psychologist, at 301-475-5511, ext. 32204 or gsoneill@smcps.org; or Amanda Knobel, school counselor, at 301-475-0240, ext. 43120 or ajknobel@smcps.org.