News and a recipe to celebrate the Fourth of July

American composer, songwriter, actor, producer, director and performer George M. Cohan was born on July 3, 1878, He was portrayed in the Hollywood film “Yankee Doodle Dandy” by James Cagney, who won the Oscar for his performance in 1942.
It’s hard to imagine a patriotic celebration in this country without hearing his memorable hits, which include: “You’re a Grand Old Flag, Over There, and of course, Yankee Doodle Dandy.” Legend has it that while George was adamant about his July 3 birth date, his parents perpetuated the myth that he was actually born on July 4, making him a genuine “real live nephew of” his “Uncle Sam, born on the 4th of July,” according to notes on George M. Cohan from Wikipedia.
Sharing Cohan’s July 3 birthday honors will be our, cat Abby Tabby (who will be 7 years old), and our neighbor, Gavin Hillman, who will be celebrating his fifth birthday. Other local birthday celebrities include Barbara Brstilo and Nancy Harwood. Happy Birthday, everyone.
The Sea Glass & Beach Crafts Market at Annemarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is a go. The market will feature more than 40 booths and there will be plenty of room to spread out with ample space for social distancing. Vendors and guests will be required to wear masks. The event will be held on Saturday, July 4, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free; food and drink will be available for purchase. The center is located at 13470 Dowell Road in Solomons. For more details, email info@annmariegarden.org.
Discovering Leonardtown, new virtual show about Leonardtown, began airing on Friday, June 26. Learn about our vibrant Southern Maryland town — its landmarks, rich history, world-class cuisine, the exciting arts and entertainment scene, and the friendly, welcoming residents. For more information, access www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com or email contact@winson.media.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland has canceled or postponed its summer camps, events and conferences. However, Jeffrey Silberschlag, music director of the Chesapeake Orchestra, is offering the River Concert Series online. Virtual mainstage programs will be held on Fridays at 7 p.m. through July 31.
The concerts will be available online at the St. Mary’s College and the Chesapeake Orchestra websites. The July 3 concert features jazz artist Hilary Kole performing from New York City, the Southern Maryland Community Gospel Choir, the Chesapeake Orchestra Brass, trombonist Bryan Bourne, fire trucks in “Hosedown,” Ballet Caliente, plus a special presentation of fireworks.
The Rod ‘n’ Reel Resort in Chesapeake Beach announced dolphin–watching cruises for July 3 and 10.
You may register for a 2-hour cruise aboard the Miss Lizzy. You are invited to bring a cooler with your favorite snacks and beverages.
For more information on these Chesapeake Bay cruises, you may contact marketing@rnrresortmd.com.
Summer sunset-watching recipe of thewWeek
Fourth of July Tomato Stack Salad
By Ellynne Davis
Yield: 8 individual tomato salads
Ingredients
8 medium-sized red ripe tomatoes (I use tomatoes from Zimmerman’s Greenhouse in Loveville)
1 cup fresh basil leaves, loosely chopped
8 ounces bleu cheese, crumbled
½ cup pecans, chopped
4 cups spring mix lettuce
Garnishes: additional fresh Basil sprigs, lemon slices
Your favorite brand of bottled Italian dressing
Direction: Trim a thin slice from bottoms of each tomato so that they will sit upright on a plate. Turn each tomato sideways on cutting board, and slice accordion-style into two or three sections (being careful not to slice completely through the tomato). Set aside. Mix together the basil, bleu cheese and pecans. Drizzle a couple tablespoons of dressing onto the basil mixture and stir. Stuff in-between each slice of tomato the basil mix and set tomatoes upright. Chill tomatoes, then distribute lettuce onto individual salad plates and top each with a stuffed tomato. Serve with a knife and fork, and garnishes of basil sprigs, lemon slices and additional dressing.
Note: this recipe is a version of my original Tomato Stack Salad recipe which won The Washington Post’s third annual Top Tomato recipe contest in 2009. That recipe is featured in “Ellynne’s Top Tomato Cookbook,” published in 2012 with tomato illustrations by Joyce Judd. The “tweak” with the recipe printed here is the substitution of bleu cheese in place of the mozzarella for a true red-white-and-“bleu” patriotic flair.
Please continue to send your recipes and news items to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.