There’s still time to see “Puffs,” which is currently playing at the Three Notch Theatre in Lexington Park through Feb. 27.
The show is a comedy about a boy wizard at wizarding school. The play is directed by Tessa Silvestro, and the cast includes Brandon Maher, Meg Pugh, Griffin Mullen, Jonathan Berry, Jeff Maher, Jenny Meisinger, Piper Philyaw, Emily Quade, Camilla Rodgers, and Carlton Silvestro. The narrator is Marina Broome-Eason.
This production is rated PG-13 for strong language.
Performances are Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m.; the Sunday matinee is at 3:30 p.m.
Ticket prices are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors, students, and military, and $13 for kids.
As far as upcoming shows are concerned, auditions for NTP’s production of “Something Rotten” will be held at the theatre March 2 and 4 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and March 5 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Candidates must be 18 years old and up and should be strong singers and come prepared to sing a song from the show in the show key.
The show will run July 1–24.
For more information, go to www.NewtownePlayers.org.
Lions mourn Kennedy Abell
Services for Leonardtown Lions Club member Kennedy Abell, who passed away Feb. 14, will be held Feb. 25 at St. Aloysius Church.
Abell was one of the longest-serving members of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and held memberships in many community organizations. Abell, who became a member of the Lions in 1959, was also a 55-year Monarch member and a Melvin Jones Fellow. He was also an artist and in July 2018 his documentary film “Memories of Leonardtown,” a recollection of memories illustrated through his drawings of Leonardtown from decades past, was part of the Southern Maryland Film Festival.
The following month, the film — which was a video made from approximately 16 of his original drawings — was a featured film in the collaborative community fundraiser held at the Reluctant Navigator Restaurant at Tall Timbers to benefit the recovery programs at Great Mills High School. He will be missed.
Dates to remember...
Chili Day (Feb. 25), National Retro Day (Feb. 27), Tooth Fairy Day (Feb. 28), Ash Wednesday (March 1), which ushers in the Lenten Season, and National Snack Day (March 4).
Moll Dyer Day kicks off
The first-ever Annual Celebration of Moll Dyer Day will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, and kicks off with an opening ceremony at Tudor Hall Manor, the site of the Moll Dyer rock exhibit. Dyer was a real woman who lived just south of Leonardtown and who was accused of witchcraft, she was driven out of her house by a mob during the winter of 1698. Her house was burned and she was found days later frozen to a rock with one hand outstretched in prayer … or in the act of placing a curse on the townsfolk.
For more information, go to www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com/MollDyerDay.
News from Historic St. Mary’s City
Congratulations to HSMC volunteer Pete Himmelheber, who gave his 950th public tour in November 2021. Pete’s volunteer service hours are spent sharing his vast knowledge of Maryland’s history with a variety of age groups as a museum guide and interpreting in costume at the town center exhibit area; he also maintains buildings and fences. Pete managed to accumulate 600-plus hours of volunteer service time in 2021.
If you are interested in volunteering at HSMC please contact Vounteer@DigsHistory.org.
The annual HSMC Bridal Show, which takes place noon to 4 p.m, Sunday, Feb. 27, is looking for volunteers.
To volunteer, email MaryB@DigsHistory.org r couples looking to register, go to www.hsmcdigshistory.org/events/bridal-show/.
Lenten retreat program schedule
• Friday, March 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Let Go and Let God with Deacon Tom. This will be a day of prayer, scripture, faith-sharing and a bit of humor to focus and center on relationships with God and others on the journey of life.
• Friday, March 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Blue Jesus with Father Jerry. This spiritual workshop is dedicated to seeing, healing, and faith. Father Jerry will take you on a walk to a place where the inner world of your soul and senses meets the mystery of the incarnate Word – the true source of lasting well-being.
Each program is $50 and includes continental breakfast and lunch.
For the full schedule r for more information, email director@campmaria.org or go to www.campmaria.org.
Recipe of the Week
Cabana Grass Maryland Oyster Shooters
By Vincent Lendacki of South Carolina
2021 National Oyster Festival’s third-place in Hors D’oeuvres category
Makes 24 shooters
Ingredients
2 dozen fresh Maryland oysters in the shell
2 dozen ½-ounce shot glasses
For the Tropical Lime mignonette, combine the following 6 ingredients in a small bowl, mix well and chill:
3 ounces freshly-squeezed lime juice
½ teaspoon fresh lime zest (about half a lime)
½ teaspoon finely chopped shallots
½ teaspoon finely chopped de-seeded jalapeno pepper
1 ounce pineapple vinegar
1 ounce banana vinegar
For the Pineapple Banana Grass Shrub:
1 cup water
2 cups cleaned, coarsely chopped pineapple
½ cup thinly sliced lemongrass
½ cup agave
1 cup banana vinegar
Directions: In a small sauce pot, bring water and pineapple to a quick boil and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove from heat and add lemongrass. Mash tender pineapple pieces while muddling lemongrass into the mixture for 1 minute; let rest 5 minutes. Stir in agave until it dissolves. Pour mixture through a fine mesh strainer, making sure to squeeze solids. Add banana vinegar; stir and chill.
To assemble: Pour a 1-ounce shot of chilled shrub into each glass. Shuck a fresh Maryland oyster, balance atop shot glass. Top the oyster with one teaspoon of mignonette. And then Vince says to, “Eat your oyster. Knock it right out of the shell. Enjoy it. Take a breath. Rip your shot!”
2021 marked Vince’s first-time participation in the National Oyster Festival Cookoff at the Fairgrounds in Leonardtown. He was born and raised in South Jersey and has resided in Charleston for the past 13 years. He earned his “oyster shooter chops” running the bar at Amen Street Fish and Raw Bar in Charleston for six years. He went on to help run a Star Wars-themed taco-tequila bar and then subsequently started his own oyster shooter pop-up bar called Shoots and Vin, Raw Creativity. He boasts making over 100 different types of oyster shots including his Oyster Festival Cookoff entry.
Vince looks forward to cooking again as a finalist in the 2022 Oyster Festival.
Thanks so much for sharing this gourmet recipe, Vince.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.