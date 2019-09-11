Hello everyone.
The 7th District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be having an outside yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the firehouse on Colton Point Road. Tables will rent for $10 per table, with additional tables for $7 each. For more information, call 301-769-2016 or 301-769-4042. Come out and bring your family and friends to enjoy a yard sale in the 7th District community. The fire department thanks you for your support.
The Ridge Volunteer Fire Department will hold its second and final week of its carnival from Thursday, Sept. 12, to Sunday, Sept. 15, from 6 to 10 p.m. each of those days at the carnival grounds on Route 5 in Ridge. They will have games, rides and lots of delicious food, including the very popular crab cake sandwiches and chicken salad sandwiches. There will also be bingo, nightly prizes (including children’s bicycles) and more. Come out and see your friends, neighbors and family and have a great time supporting a good cause – the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department. I hope to see you there.
The area was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of one of its truly fine, lifelong St. Mary’s residents, Ada Magdalene Carroll Spelz of St. Inigoes. She was the sixth of 15 children, born to Edna Agnes Ridgell Carroll and Bernard “Pete” Carroll. In 1978, Ada married her living husband, Joseph Spelz. They had five children and nine grandchildren. Ada will be truly missed. My deepest sympathy is extended to her husband and the rest of her family. In lieu of flowers, you can send donations in Ada’s name to the First District Catholic Aid Society, PO Box 429, Ridge, MD 20680.
Well, it’s almost that time of the year again. The 73rd annual St. Mary’s County Fair, which will be getting underway from Sept. 19 to 22 at the fairgrounds in Leonardtown. It will be open from 3 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. The rides stay open one hour later each day. There will be lots of fun for the whole family. Admission to the fair is $7 for adults, $1 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children younger than 6. The rides and games in the carnival area cost extra. And, don’t forget, friends, that Wednesday, Sept. 18, is fair entry day. So get your handmade items together and enter them in the fair so you can have a chance to take home a blue ribbon.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding the next monthly bingo at the hall on Saturday, Sept. 21. Doors will open at 5:30 pm. and bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. They will have hot dogs, pizza, chips, soda and desserts for sale. They will also have pull tabs and door prizes in addition to a large jackpot.
The 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad will have a drive-through fried chicken dinner on Sunday, Sept. 15, at the rescue squad building on Colton Point Road, from 11 a.m. until they sell out. The menu includes ½ of a fried chicken, red potatoes, green beans, applesauce and a homemade dessert. Cost is $14 per dinner. Plan to come by the squad building and pick up a freshly cooked chicken dinner and trimmings; the auxiliary thanks you in advance for your support.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department is now selling raffle tickets for a “fire truck toy box,” which was handcrafted and donated by a Hollywood volunteer firefighter. It will be raffled in December, so take chances on it and you could win it for your child or grandchild just in time for Christmas. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5, and you don’t have to be present to win. For tickets, stop by the firehouse or contact any member of the auxiliary.
Little Flower School in Great Mills will be holding its Summer Sounds concert and car show on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the school’s parking lot and lawn. Car show is from 2 to 6 p.m. Music will start at 6 p.m. featuring Funkzilla and the Chip Wood Band. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children 6 to 16 and free for children 5 and younger. Bring a lawn chair. There will be food vendors and beverages available for purchase. For more information, call 301-481-1665 or email LFSSummerSounds@gmail.com.
The Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad will be holding a brown bag auction on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Ridge firehouse. Doors will open at noon and the auction will begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are $1, six for $5, 14 for $10 or an arms length for $20. There is something for everyone, many great gift certificates, products from local vendors and more. The fire department auxiliary will have food, drinks and a bake goods for sale. Bring a nonperishable food item for donation to the local food pantry and receive five free tickets (limit one per family). The ladies auxiliary will also be a hosting a vendor fair during the auction to help you start your holiday shopping early.
The Margaret Brent Alumni Association will host a charter bus trip for a day of fun to Harrington Raceway and Casino on Wednesday, Oct. 2 The trip includes $15 of free play and $7 toward the buffet. Price is $40 per person, and payment is due by Sept. 18. Mail check to Clarence Bowles, 23269 Colton Point Road, Avenue, MD 20609. For more information, call 301-769-2630 or 240-587-4180, or email CLJennyB@verizon.net.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. Continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.