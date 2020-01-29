Hello everyone.
The 7th District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be sponsoring a pancake supper on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the firehouse, located at 21660 Colton’’s Point Road in Avenue. The menu will include pancakes, sausage, bacon, home fries, scrambled eggs, baked apple dessert, coffee, tea and milk. The cost is $11 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, $3 for children ages 4 to 12 and free for children younger than 3. Come out and enjoy a delicious pancake dinner with your family and friends. Carryouts will also be available.
Recently a dear friend and reader of this column, Mary Catherine Kane, passed away. She was 95. I’m sorry, this is a little overdue getting in the paper, but she passed on Nov. 22, 2019, around the same time I had a stroke. She was a dear lady who I have known for a very long time. I fondly remember her when she worked at the snack bar and gift shop at the hospital in Leonardtown. She worked alongside dear aunt, Alice Gough, at the Old Leonardtown Laundry for 24 years, and she worked at Naval Air Station Patuxent River with her sister, Lucille. She also worked as a domestic worker in many homes, including Mr. and Mrs. Jim Forrest, who would remain life-long friends with her. She loved life, and could be sen many days sitting on her porch exchanging news with friends. She loved reading The Enterprise and other local papers. She enjoyed welcoming friends, especially visits from CeCe Price, who would bring her communion when she was no longer able to go to church.
She was born on Sept. 18, 1924, the daughter of Agnes Kane Mugg and James Hayden. She was educated in St. Mary’s public schools, including the old Patuxent School in California and Banneker School in Loveville.
My deepest sympathy is extended to her children, Ellen Johnson of Lusby, Larry Kane of Leonardtown and David Kane of Compton, and her nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren, as well as to her other family members and many friends. She was truly a remarkable lady who will be missed dearly.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding its next delicious fried chicken dinner on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the hall in Ridge located at the intersection of routes 5 and 235. Dinners will be sold from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to eat in, and until 5 p.m. for carry-outs. On the menu will be one-half of a fried chicken, potatoes, vegetables, cole slaw and roll. Cost is $12. They will also have a baked goods table. Call 301-872-4641 for more information. I will see you there.
The Immaculate Heart of Mary thrift store, “Almost Immaculate,” located in the Kerr House, which is the white building at the entrance to the church on Route 235 in Lexington Park, is open on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. People can also drop off donations during those hours. They are in need of volunteers. Stop by and check them out; they have a lot of nice items in good condition for affordable prices. If you have spare time and would like to help out, contact deacon Mike at 240-542-8369. Proceeds from this store benefit the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry at the church and the local community.
Happy belated birthday greetings are extended to the following, her celebrated recently: Marie Keller of Avenue, who celebrated on Jan. 4; Tommy Beckwith of Bushwood, who celebrated on Jan. 14; Art Hill of Colton’s Point, who celebrated on Jan. 23, and Debbie B. of Chaptico, who celebrated on Jan. 27. I wish all of you a happy birthday and many more to come.
Margaret Brent Alumni Association is sponsoring a charter bus trip for a day of fun at Harrington Raceway and Casino on Wednesday, March 11. Price is $40, and the trip includes $15 of free play and $7 toward the buffet. Everyone will meet and park at the Margaret Brent Middle School parking lot at 7:30 a.m., and buses will leave at 8 a.m. for Harrington Casino. Return time is at 3:30 p.m.
For reservations, call Clarence Bowles at 301-769-2630 or 240-587-4180 or email cljennyb@verizon.net. Payment is due by Feb. 15.
Jay Armsworthy and the Sons of the American Legion in Hughesville will be presenting their next bluegrass show on Feb. 16. Doors will open at noon and the show will start at 2 p.m. featuring the traditional sounds of Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers. Tickets are $20 (children under the age of 12 are admitted free), and there will be food and beverages available for purchase. Although not required, nonperishable food donations will be accepted for the Helping Hands Food Pantry. For more information, go to www.americanlegionbluegrass.com or call 301-769-3004.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. Please continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.