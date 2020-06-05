Passed firefighter recieves grand exit

A volunteer firefighter who served at the Hollywood and Solomons departments as well as Naval Air Station Patuxent River was laid to rest on Tuesday following his death late last month.
George “Walter” Taylor of Leonardtown died peacefully last Monday at 46, after battling with cancer, at the Hospice House of St. Mary’s, according to his obituary.
Taylor first joined the Solomons Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad in 1988 when he was 16. He was hired as a firefighter at Pax River in 2000, later joining the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department in 2004, becoming an active member a year later, according to a release from the department.
Taylor “was turned over to drive everything in the station quickly and became a huge asset to the department,” Charles Miedzinski, a former Hollywood chief, said in the release. “Because of this, he was one of the top runners who was known for getting the rigs on the street each night.”
In 2014, Taylor was promoted to be a fire inspector at the Naval Research Lab in D.C., returning to Pax River the next year as a fire inspector, a position which he held until his death last week.
And, in 2016, Taylor received a Silver Medal for Valor after rescuing a downed firefighter from a house in Calvert, according to the release.
He was serving as a lifetime member and safety officer at Solomons and was an active member at Hollywood at the time of his passing, having served in several officer positions, including chief engineer.
A sports fan, Taylor also coached his son’s teams with St. Mary’s Youth Soccer and umpired slowpitch softball for seven years, and was a big fan of the Orioles and Redskins, as well as women’s college softball, according to his obituary.
Taylor was honored with firemen’s prayers on Monday and was laid to rest Tuesday morning with a funeral procession from the Solomons department to Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown.
Kidney transplant flight is finalist for drone award
A historic project involving a kidney which was flown through downtown Baltimore by the University of Maryland’s UAS Test site for a transplant will now compete as a finalist for an international drone group’s annual awards.
The human organ transplant delivery system was developed by the test site off of Airport Road in California and completed a run in April last year where the drone carried a kidney 2.8 miles to a 44-year-old woman who had been living for eight years on dialysis.
The custom drone was designed by a UMD graduate student and built by engineers at the California test site in a project which lasted about three years.
The organ delivery project was chosen from a pool of 163 applicants to the humanitarian category of the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International’s XCELLENCE awards and now faces off against five other finalists in that category.
Winners from each category will be announced in Dallas this October at AUVSI’s XPONENTIAL event.
Restaurant to hold drive-thru fundraiser for VFD auxiliary
Kevin’s Corner Kafe off Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown will be holding a drive-thru dinner fundraiser to benefit the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary next week.
The restaurant will be serving fried chicken and seafood meals from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, for carry-out.
Meals include four pieces of chicken, coleslaw and fries for $9.99 and 12 pieces of fried chicken with 24 crab balls or 2 pounds of steamed shrimp, and two family sides for $39.99.
A percentage of each meal goes to the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary. Call ahead to order at 301-997-1260 or 301-997-1261.
Health officer to be honored with award
A Baltimore legal newspaper, The Daily Record, will honor St. Mary’s health officer Dr. Meena Brewster with a Health Care Hero award, which recognize “organizations and individuals who have made an impact on the quality of health care” in Maryland.
Brewster will be honored as one of the top “COVID-19 heroes” alongside nine other honorees for that category, and is the only county health officer featured. Awards will be dished out in a virtual meeting on June 25 and will be published in an insert in the next day’s paper.
Sotterley to host reflection moment
Historic Sotterley will be holding a virtual moment of reflection on Sunday, June 7, on its Facebook page, regarding recent unrest following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
In a statement, Sotterley’s Board of Trustees, on which five descendants of the former plantation sit, said the site will “continue to focus on reconciliation while honoring the organization’s mission of preserving, presenting and telling the story of the site and the people who lived on it,” and noted the site’s Common Ground Initiative and Descendants’ Project which they said “help us facilitate healing through shared journeys which lead to understanding and compassion.”
“The recent acts of racism and the nation’s response are stark reminders of what we stand to lose,” the board said in the release.
A video of the moment of reflection will be posted at 1 p.m. on Sunday, and will be shared on Sotterley’s website the following day.
Meal service run by schools has resumed
Meal distribution by St. Mary’s public schools resumed Thursday, June 4, and will continue through June 18.
Meals will be offered to children ages 18 and under free of charge from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sites include Leonardtown Elementary School, Greenview Knolls Elementary, Margaret Brent Middle and Lexington Park Elementary.
For more information on the school lunch program, contact foodservice@smcps.org.
St. Clement’s Island to resume cruises
Following the relaxing of COVID-19 related restrictions, St. Clement’s Island will resume cruises from the pier at St. Clement’s Island Museum in Coltons Point to St. Clement’s Island State Park.
The water taxi will run seven days a week, departing hourly from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. No reservations will be taken.
Passengers must leave the island on a scheduled cruise approximately two hours and 15 minutes after their cruise time.
Visitors can purchase $7 cruise tickets at the front desk of the St. Clement’s Island Museum. Galleries and water fountains at the museum will remain closed, but the museum store and restrooms will be open.
Cruise capacity will be determined on a trip-by-trip basis to maintain physical distancing, and masks are required in the museum and on the cruise.