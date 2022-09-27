The Mattie Root Loop 2022 Annual Legacy Ride will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at St. Mary’s River State Park.

Matthew Farasy passed away tragically while riding his bike on the St. Mary’s River State Park Trail. First responders were not able to reach him in time as the closest mode of access was by boat. Matt had biked this area many times with his friends and they named it the Root Loop.