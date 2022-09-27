The Mattie Root Loop 2022 Annual Legacy Ride will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at St. Mary’s River State Park.
Matthew Farasy passed away tragically while riding his bike on the St. Mary’s River State Park Trail. First responders were not able to reach him in time as the closest mode of access was by boat. Matt had biked this area many times with his friends and they named it the Root Loop.
Matt’s brother, Brian, and the family started a memorial ride in 2019 and named it The Matty Root Loop.
In previous years, teachers at Father Andrew White School in Leonardtown - which Matt’s two children attended - showed their support by attending the race and wearing Matty Root Loop T-shirts to school.
One lap is about seven miles long and takes about 55 minutes to complete.
This year Father Andrew White School wants to present Camp Maria with its very own AED device in honor of Matthew Farasy as October is National Sudden Cardiac Arrest Awareness Month.
Parking is free and there will be a special 1-day code for participants. There will also be a DJ and if you are not a bike rider, come out to enjoy the park and to be a part of the day.
For more information, call 301-475-9795. To order a T-shirt, go to https://forms.gle/Ee8vtGpW42QYS6v17 and any extra funds will go toward the purchase of the AED device.
New arts center unveiled
A grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting was held for the Nancy R. and Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center and neighboring Learning Commons facility at St. Mary's College of Maryland on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Welcoming remarks were made by St. Mary's College of Maryland Board of Trustees Chair Susan Dyer. Additional speakers included college President Tuajuanda Jordan, Sen. Jack Bailey (R-St. Mary's, Calvert), Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) and Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary's).
Guests were serenaded by instrumental ensembles comprised of oboist William Capon, violinist Pierre Petitjean, and cellists Sentiah Cole, Ariel LaBorie and Alara Sipahi. Jeffrey Silberschlag, professor of music and international conductor and trumpet soloist, provided the dazzling trumpet fanfare “Presto” by Mel Broiles.
Following the ceremony, the inaugural concert was performed in the new hall: the cantata Carmina Burana by Carl Orff, under the direction of professor of music Larry Vote. Featured soloists were soprano Diane Atherton and baritone Gustavo Ahualli. Pianists were Rie Moore and Robert Hayes, and percussionists were Daniel Heagney, John Patton, Nehemiah Russell, Zayon Morgan and Glenn Paulson. The standout stars of the day were the members of the college's Chamber Singers chorus.
News and notes from the DNR
• This is the time of year to find sugar maples displaying yellow leaves in Western Maryland with a range of autumn hues from black gums in Garrett State Forest. There is still lots of green to be seen in Patapsco Valley State Park and throughout northern and central Maryland. In Southern Maryland, there is minimal leaf color change thus far with summer and fall seasons blending together.
• As far as fishing is concerned, expect average flows for most Maryland rivers and streams during the week. There will be above average tidal currents due to the new moon from Sept. 26.
• Jeff Jacobs of Calvert County has been officially recognized as the new state record holder for the Atlantic Division with a 393-pound swordfish he caught off Ocean City. Jacobs was on charter boat RoShamBo with Captain Willie Zimmerman when the fish was hooked. It took 5.5 hours to pull the fish aboard. The swordfish is more than 90 pounds larger than the previous record, which was set in 2021 Jake Bertonazzi of New Jersey.
• Recreational crabbing continues to be good in the middle and lower Chesapeake Bay. Creeks south in the tidal rivers on both sides of the Bay hold a lot of crabs; some of the largest crabs are coming from waters more than 12 feet deep.
• Are you perhaps planning to plant a container tree soon? Fall is a great time to place larger trees in the ground. Check out instructional how-to videos from MDDNR on its YouTube channel.
Paddle and Pathway pick-up set
Walk the Chesapeake Beach RailwayTrail or paddle the waterways 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, to help the Green Team of Chesapeake Beach clean up the Railway Trail. Bring your own preferred equipment and supplies will be provided. Plan to dress for weather and water conditions. For more information or to register, call 410-535-1600, Ext. 2649, or go to www.webtrac.co.cal.md.us and use activity No. 110109.
Recipe of the Week
Baked BBQ Chicken With Vegetables
By Ellynne Davis
Ingredients
2½ pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts ( if the chicken pieces are large, I cut them in half to ensure thorough cooking)
6 to 8 small white potatoes (microwaved for 1 minute, then cut in fourths)
1 green bell pepper, cut up
1½ cup fresh broccoli florets
1 medium-sized yellow or white onion, slivered
⅓ cup bottled BBQ sauce (your favorite); additional to serve on the side
Olive oil, salt and pepper to taste
Directions: Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a 13-by-9-inch casserole dish with aluminum foil. Place chicken pieces on one side of dish and sprinkle with the BBQ sauce. Place cut up vegetables on the other side of the dish and toss with enough olive oil to coat; sprinkle veggies with salt and pepper. Bake for about 45 minutes to an hour or until chicken is cooked through and potatoes are fork-tender.
This is a complete one-dish meal. Enjoy.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.