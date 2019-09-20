PFLAG Leonardtown celebrated its one-year anniversary in January, and the nonprofit has kept busy since its inception.
Geared toward LGBTQIA+ families and allies, the Southern Maryland group is “a resource. We’re there to support the community, support parents, support youth,” Sarah Underwood, secretary for the organization, said Monday. “Our aim is to lower the suicide rate, our aim is to lower the confusion, [and] teach, train and develop.”
PFLAG Leonardtown is one of about 400 chapters across the nation meant to unite LGBTQ folks, their parents and allies.
Underwood said the local chapter has concentrated efforts on diving into outreach and education programs around Southern Maryland, including business training “for allies, for companies to create safe working spaces,” as well as teacher training in some county schools on an invitation basis, Underwood said.
“It’s actually been really wonderful,” she said.
Referencing the GLSEN National School Climate Survey, which assesses conditions like bullying and harassment faced by LGBTQ students in schools across the country, Underwood said the results let “us know where the community, county is; what kind of representation pool [is] down here, [the frequency of] thoughts of suicide, have they been bullied at school?
“With those resources, we’re able to communicate that with the schools” and share the data, she added. In 2017, GLSEN’s survey found that 87% of respondents reported experiencing harassment related to the gender identity or sexual orientation, and “for the first time in a decade that victimization of LGBTQ youth is not decreasing at rates previously seen — and has, in fact, gotten worse for transgender and gender-nonconforming youth,” according to a 2018 release from GLSEN.
“Everyone’s human, just because they identify one way it doesn’t change who that person is. We’re just there to educate,” Underwood said.
Supporting itself with fundraisers and roughly 40 pledging members, PFLAG launched its peer-to-peer counseling sessions last year — one for adults, and one for youth, and is currently looking for eligible participants for its new program, dubbed UNIkids.
Peer-to-peer meetings are held in group sessions, usually with a duo of trained adult facilitators; adults typically meeting the fourth Wednesday of every month from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., and youth meetings for kids 17 and under are held at the same times on the third Wednesday of each month, and must be accompanied by a parent, who is then encouraged to leave so teens may talk freely among themselves.
“We’re just teaching them ways, mechanisms to go through a stressful day at school,” Underwood said, noting the facilitators are not professional counselors. Suicide rates among teens who identify as gay are three times higher than heterosexual youth, and six times higher for transgender teens, according to studies published in JAMA Pediatrics.
“They just come in to share their stories,” Underwood said. “That has been a wonderful thing to see, them blossoming, and their self-esteem changing from when they come in and they’re not sure about anything, and you see them a couple months later and they have these smiles — they’ve grown, and their character is coming more alive. Their personality is shining.”
The youth mentoring is geared toward teens, but after a drag queen story hour event cosponsored by PFLAG in June, Underwood said parents were asking for more resources.
“This area is in great need” for a program like UNIkids, which is aimed at parents with kids ages 4 to 10 “who are coming to terms with their children and learning to understand that their children could be gender fluid or transgender,” Underwood said.
Applications for that program are being accepted through email at UNIKids@pflagleonardtown.org.
To raise funds for their advocacy and outreach efforts, PFLAG hosts a number of fundraising events throughout the year; in October, the group is organizing Pumpkin Pickin’ with PFLAG. More information can be found at facebook.com/PFLAGLeonardtown.com and PFLAGLeonardtown.org.
Design migratory game bird stamp
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources invites artists to submit their original works for the 46th annual migratory game bird stamp design contest. New this year, the contest will be held in conjunction with the annual Waterfowl Festival in Easton on Nov. 8 to 10, where there will be a “People’s Choice Award,” which will let festival-goers cast their vote for their favorite entry. The department will officially judge the entries at on Nov. 10.
Each contestant may submit up to three entries for a fee of $15 for one entry, $20 for two entries and $30 for three entries. Proceeds help fund game bird and waterfowl research and projects. To enter, contestants must mail their designs by Nov. 1. Complete contest rules and entry forms can be found at http://dnr.maryland.gov/wildlife/Documents/DuckStampContest.pdf.
CHS Class of 1969 to hold reunion
The Chopticon High School Class of 1969 is planning its 50th class reunion this fall. Members or teachers of this class can update contact information to receive announcements for the festivities by contacting Sarah Blackistone Richardson at 240-925-1119 or TheMightySBR@msn.com, or Norwood Graves 301-848-9525 or Saramy1@verizon.net.
Tobacco town hall planned Sept. 26
A new state law goes into effect on Oct. 1 that raises the minimum age to purchase and use tobacco and electronic vapor products from 18 to 21. The Tobacco Free Living Action Team of the Healthy St. Mary’s Partnership will host a town hall on the new Tobacco 21 law on Thursday, Sept. 26, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown.
Tickets are not required for admission, but registration is requested. See t21townhall.eventbrite.com.
Artwork needed for river festival
Patuxent River Appreciation Day will celebrate its 42nd year on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Calvert Marine Museum. Admission is free.
The festival, which was formerly held over two days, is in search of local vendors. Booth spaces are available for $50. To apply for a space, visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com for the full application and additional information; applications must be received by Sept. 20.
Myrtle Point gets ‘Resiliency’ grant
The Maryland Board of Public Works last month approved $248,480 for four Resiliency through Restoration projects, including one in St. Mary’s County. The awards were selected through a competitive solicitation to help communities enhance their resiliency to the effects of climate change, erosion, flooding and extreme weather.
St. Mary’s will design a living shoreline with climate-resilient and wetland enhancement features to address erosion and sea level rise while preserving beach access within the park.
The other three awards are for Prince George’s County, Hyattsville; Queen Anne’s County, Chesapeake Bay Environmental Center; and Worcester County, Swans Gut Creek.
Coop to support fight against opioids
Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative is inviting local organizations that are working to end the opioid crisis to apply for the charitable funds that will be raised in 2020. As part of its commitment to the community, each year SMECO raises money for a different local charity. For 2020 SMECO is focusing on organizations working to end the opioid epidemic in Southern Maryland.
To be considered, organizations must be located in SMECO’s service area and working to address the opioid epidemic through education, prevention, or treatment. To submit an online application by Oct. 1, go to smeco.coop/charity.
Census workers out canvassing neighborhoods
Workers with the U.S. Census Bureau are out working in neighborhoods in St. Mary’s County in preparation for the 2020 census count. Address canvassing operations began in August and continue through October, updating address lists of households, according to a release from the St. Mary’s sheriff’s office.
To help identify address listers, employees will have badges and briefcases indicating their affiliation with the Census Bureau. They will knock on doors and ask a few basic questions to verify the address and any additional living quarters on the property. Employees will introduce themselves as a Census employee and show official government ID badge. People may ask them for a picture ID from another source to confirm their identity.
For more information, visit the Census Bureau website or call 301-763-3030. To report suspicious individuals on a property, call the sheriff’s office at 301-475-8008.
Seniors can learn about Lyme disease
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services’ Northern Senior Activity Center last month was recognized with a Program of Excellence Award: Honorable Mention in the Nutrition and Health Promotions Category from the Maryland Association of Senior Centers for Lyme Action Tool Kits.
The kits were developed to fill a public education and outreach niche for the complex issue of tick-borne disease. MarieNoelle Lautieri, Northern Senior Activity Center Operations manager and facilitator of a lyme disease support group, learned that the senior community was asking for direct and specific instructions about this topic and produced the tool kit for those not comfortable using, or without access to, the internet.
Toolkits are available free of charge to those 50 or older, one per person. For more information, visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
County parks offer reduced rates for low-income families
The St. Mary’s County Museum Division recently announced that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.
The program supports those receiving food assistance, or SNAP benefits, visiting the museums overseen by the St. Mary’s government – St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum — for a minimal fee of $3 per person for the museum and the water taxi (or free admission if just visiting the museum) at St. Clement’s museum and $3 per person at Piney Point museum, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card.
Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 250 museums across the country and St. Mary’s, including Historic St. Mary’s City and the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum.
For more information, visit www.Museums4All.org.
Get help to quit smoking
The St. Mary’s County Health Department offers quit tobacco classes and other resources for free to individuals that are ready to quit using tobacco. For more information, visit www.smchd.org/tobacco or call 301-475-4330.