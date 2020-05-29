Photographer raises funds for restaurants, food for hospital

A Lexington Park photographer had a mission throughout the month of April — to help as many people as possible using family photos.
“The whole idea behind the project was to help local businesses, and to provide meals for hospital workers,” during the coronavirus pandemic, photographer Brian Haislip said in an interview Wednesday.
From March 31 until April 31, Haislip, an IT specialist with St. Mary’s public schools, provided a free photography service to families staying at home in the Esperanza Farms neighborhood, only asking for a donation to the fund if possible.
“I’d go to the house and find the best location we can, and take the best photo possible,” Haislip said. The only restriction was, of course, that he had to practice social distancing when taking the photos.
Haislip was able to raise $2,500, with which he ordered meals from three local small businesses to cover 225 staff members in 11 departments at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown.
The hospital, with a large influx of donations coming it, scheduled the meals for May 3 through 6.
The funds purchased breakfast sandwiches from Showtime Deli in Lexington Park for 145 staff members, meals from The Front Porch in Leonardtown for 50 staff members, and dinner meals for 30 staff membersfrom Rita B Catering in Mechanicsville.
“The whole idea was for us to come together as a community and pay it forward,” Haislip said.
Health care deadline of June 15 looming
Marylanders have until June 15 to enroll in health coverage through the state’s health insurance marketplace during the coronavirus emergency enrollment period.
Individuals who lose coverage through their jobs have 60 days from loss of coverage to enroll, but if they’ve missed that deadline, they are still able to get coverage through the special period through June 15.
There is an additional special enrollment for those filing taxes, which lasts through July 15. The Maryland Easy Enrollment Health Insurance Program allows filers to share their tax information, such as their household size and income, with the exchange to see if they are eligible for free or low-cost insurance. Those filers can check the box on state tax forms 502 and 502B to receive a letter letting them know if they are eligible for free or low-cost health coverage. Those who enroll now through June 15 will have a coverage start date of June 1, a release from the exchange says.
Health insurance companies on Maryland Health Connection cover testing, visits relating to testing, and treatment of COVID-19, and will not be billed for a copay, coinsurance or deductible for services to test, diagnose and treat COVID-19, the release says.
To enroll, visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov or download the free “Enroll MHC” mobile app. Free consumer assistance is available by calling 855-642-8572 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.
Next YMCA meeting to be phoned in
The county’s YMCA Exploratory Committee will hold a meeting by teleconference on Wednesday, June 3, at 6 p.m.
The actual meeting, which is a rescheduling of the postponed March 19 meeting, will be held at the St. Mary’s commissioners’ meeting room at the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown, but that will not be open to the public.
Citizens can listen in to the meeting by calling 301-579-7236, with the access code 963443.
Those seeking to submit public comment must do so by June 1, by submitting a video clip under three minutes to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com.
For more information, contact Diane Gleissner at diane.gleissner@stmarysmd.com.
Preservation group to study island
Preservation Maryland was recently awarded a grant to preserve and study the history of St. George Island during the American Revolution.
A release from the group says a joint goal of Preservation Maryland and the National Park Service’s American Battlefield Protection Program, which awarded the grant, is to study lesser-known fields of conflict, and to identify interpretation opportunities that are supported by local landowners and residents.
The study will develop a “detailed context” of the battle, where British naval units attempted to cross to the mainland through St. George Island from July 17 to July 29, 1779, and were ultimately prevented from landing, and will determine what residents want for that community as far as interpretation going forward.
The group with work with the Southern Maryland Heritage Area on the project and will retain a consultant for historic research and the public engagement process.
Graduates offered art scholarships
The St. Mary’s County Arts Council is still taking applications from recently graduated high school seniors who plan to continue to study art.
The deadline to submit applications is June 12, and up to four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded. Arts council scholarships support students who demonstrate excellence, and a high level of interest in the visual, musical, dance and theater arts.
For more information, visit www.stmarysartscouncil.com/grants-and-scholarships and click on the link for scholarship application.
River concerts to be online this summer
Jeffery Silberschlag of the Chesapeake Orchestra and St. Mary’s College recently announced that the annual River Concert Series will be held online this year.
The Chesapeake Orchestra will hold its inaugural broadcast on June 26 at 7 p.m., according to its website, continuing weekly through July 31. The orchestra is currently working out kinks and assembling musicians for the revamped format amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Silberschlag coordinates the annual River Concert Series, which has taken place each summer since 1999, and founded the series’ resident orchestra, the Chesapeake Orchestra.
Local musicians host weekly shows
Local musicians Robbie Boothe and Donovan Farrell are hosting an online “Friday Night Party” every Friday through June 26. The musicians will play some of their own music, with occasional visits from their talented pals.
Episodes will be posted on www.visitleonardtownmd.com and on the Town of Leonardtown Facebook page every Friday at 8 p.m., where previous episodes can also be watched. Former special guests included performers John Luskey of North Beach, Tara Rae of Lexington Park and Southern Maryland rock band HydraFX.
Women’s group banquet canceled
In the interest of public safety, the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women announced this week that it has canceled the 2020 Women’s History Month Banquet, originally scheduled for March 19.
Despite the cancellation, the commission still wishes to showcase the extraordinary women and girls nominated for the titles Woman of the Year and Tomorrow’s Woman, in addition to this year’s Lifetime Achievement recipient.
The community is encouraged to visit the CFW’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/StMarysCountyCommissionforWomen/ as honorees are featured each day, beginning June 1, culminating in the announcement of the award winners June 9.
Patrons may choose to donate their ticket cost to a scholarship fund by contacting Debra Kane at Debra.kane@stmarysmd.com, 301-475-4200, ext. 71680, by June 15. Otherwise, ticket sales will be refunded.
Behavioral health contractors sought
The St. Mary’s County Health Department is seeking contractors to help with behavioral health services supporting the county’s Local Behavioral Health Authority. Current requests for proposals available to qualified providers or candidates are a behavioral health crisis response grant program manager, recovery community center and continuing care services, a licensed therapist needed to provide trauma group therapy for first responders due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a consumer-operated wellness and recovery center manager.