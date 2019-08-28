Hello everyone.
There will be a pitch card party on Friday, Sept. 6, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Ridge. Sponsored by the Ridge Lions Club, the doors open at 6:30 p.m. and games begin at 7:30 p.m. Beginners are welcomed. Help them serve those less fortunate in our community. Entrance fee is $10 per person and includes a sandwich, chips, drink and dessert, as well as a night of fun with friends, family and neighbors. Additional food will be for sale, and there will be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. For more information, call Bobbie Bell at 301-872-5114 or Terri Kaftan at 240-538-2818 or visit the Ridge Lions Club Facebook page.
I would like to wish a very happy birthday to my good friend, Shirley Carter, who is celebrating her big day on Aug. 29. Shirley, I hope your day is special, just like you are, and I hope you will be blessed with much good health and happiness during the coming year. Keep reading Shirley.
The 7th District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be having an outside yard sale on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the firehouse on Colton Point Road. Tables will rent for $10 per table, with additional tables for $7 each. For more information, call 301-769-2016 or 301-769-4042. Come out and bring your family and friends to enjoy a yard sale in the 7th District community. The fire department thanks you for your support.
I would like to say hi and happy birthday to a longtime friend and reader of this column, Paul Howe of Clements, whose special day will be celebrated on Aug. 28. Paul, do have a wonderful day and many more years ahead blessed with a world of health.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding its next delicious fried chicken dinner on Sunday, Sept. 8, at the hall in Ridge located at the intersection of routes 5 and 235. Dinners will be sold from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to eat in, and until 5 p.m. for carry-outs. On the menu will be one-half of a fried chicken, potatoes, vegetables, cole slaw and roll. Cost is $12. They will also have a baked goods table. Call 301-872-4641 for more information. I will see you there.
Little Flower School in Great Mills will be holding its Summer Sounds concert and car show on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the school’s parking lot and lawn. Car show is from 2 to 6 p.m. Music will start at 6 p.m. featuring Funkzilla and the Chip Wood Band. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children 6 to 16 and free for children 5 and younger. Bring a lawn chair. There will be food vendors and beverages available for purchase. For more information, call 301-481-1665 or email LFSSummerSounds@gmail.com.
The 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad will have a drive-through fried chicken dinner on Sunday, Sept. 15, at the rescue squad building on Colton Point Road, from 11 a.m. until they sell out. The menu includes ½ of a fried chicken, red potatoes, green beans, applesauce and a homemade dessert. Cost is $14 per dinner. Plan to come by the squad building and pick up a freshly cooked chicken dinner and trimmings; the auxiliary thanks you in advance for your support.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department is now selling raffle tickets for a “fire truck toy box,” which was handcrafted and donated by a Hollywood volunteer firefighter. It will be raffled in December, so take chances on it and you could win it for your child or grandchild just in time for Christmas. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5, and you don’t have to be present to win. For tickets, stop by the firehouse or contact any member of the auxiliary.
Holy Angels Church in Avenue will be holding its annual seafood dinner on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will have fried oysters, steamed shrimp, crab balls, fried chicken, parsley potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, pickled beets and all the trimmings. It will be served all-you-can-eat buffet style. The price for adults is $28, children ages 6 to 12 is $8 and children 5 and younger are free. There will also be delicious homemade desserts and a craft table. The raffle prize this year is for a total of $1,500, and you do not need to be present to win. Holy Angels is located at 21340 Colton Point Road in Avenue. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, call the rectory at 301-769-3332 or email holy01angels@aol.com.
There will be a yard sale extravaganza at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, located at 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road, next to the Apple Basket, on Friday, Aug. 30, and Saturday, Aug. 31, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days in the fellowship hall. There will be collectibles, dishware, electronics, tools, clothes (used and new), toys, books, appliances, furniture and many other items. For more information or to make a donation, contact Nardine Daniels at 240-925-1543. All proceeds benefit the church’s Hungry Team, which keeps the food pantry stocked, and also helps to offset the cost of utility bills for those in need in St. Mary’s.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. Continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.