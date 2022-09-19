Artists are invited to submit original works for Maryland’s Annual Migratory Game Bird Stamp Contest through Nov. 3
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources staff members will judge entries live at the Waterfowl Festival in Easton noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.
Contestants must mail their designs with required fees and forms. The fee is $15 for one entry, $20 for two and $30 for three.
This contest is open to state residents and non-residents. Complete contest rules and entry forms are available on the DNR website.
Submit entries to Chris Markin, 828B Airpax Road, Suite 500, Cambridge, MD 21613.
Questions may be sent to Christopher.markin@maryland.gov.
Happy birthday wishes go out to…
Connie Letourneau who celebrated her special day Sept. 18.
Recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month
The Maryland Commission on Civil Rights and its Board of Commissioners are recognizing National Hispanic Heritage Month from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.
Sept. 15 is significant as it is the anniversary of independence for the Latin American countries of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence days on September 16 and 18, respectively.
For more information on MCCR, go to mccr.maryland.gov/.
Nothing to get crabby about
The MarylandFishing Report suggests that recreational crabbing remains good in the middle and lower Chesapeake Bay. Crabs are filling out in preparation for the winter and many of them are heavy with meat. Some of the largest crabs — up to 7 inches or larger — are coming from waters as deep as 20 feet but are also plentiful in shallower waters.
Large numbers of small crabs and sooks can be caught using trotlines.
For more information, go to news.maryland.gov.)
St. Mary’s City to host events
Historic St. Mary’s City recently announced its upcoming calendar of events.
Sept. 24 - Militia Muster from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Riverfest from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., which is hosted by St. Mary’s River Watershed Association. Free admission.
Oct. 7-8 - Murder, Magic, and Mayhem tours at 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. Adults Only. Registration required.
Oct. 14 - Homeschool Friday from 10:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 2:30 p.m. Registration required.
For more information on the above events, contact 240-895-4980 or donna.bird@maryland.gov.
Recipe of the Week
Raspberry Isle Brownies
(From New York State’s Thousand Islands)
By Ellynne Brice Davis
On a recent trip to Clayton in upper New York State’s scenic Thousand Islands region along the St. Lawrence River, we stopped to shop at the Thousands Islands Winery.
I was offered 3 complimentary tastings, though I ended up with six; three wine tastings plus 3 wine slushie tastings.
An unexpected find was Raspberry Isle wine (grape wine with added natural flavor). The label states that “this fruity wine is packed with an intense aroma of freshly picked raspberries; it is lusciously sweet with a rich raspberry finish”. It is recommended that the wine is to enjoyed by itself or by adding it to a favorite dessert such as ice cream or cheesecake.
But the winery staffperson gave me another use for this delicious wine; she suggested replacing the liquid in a pre-packaged brownie mix with the Raspberry Isle wine. She also said this substitution would work with cookie batter.
I tried the brownie recipe this weekend and the result? As Rachel Ray would say, “Deeeeelish.”
I’m wondering what locally available wine would work in a similar way with brownies or cookies. Boone’s Farm Strawberry wine anyone? Readers? Please send me your recipe ideas and I’ll include them in the column’s Recipe of the Week section!
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.