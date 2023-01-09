The Quilters Guild of Southern Maryland will hold its next meeting 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 3235 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf.
Meetings are always held the third Wednesday of each month.
This will be a sit-and-sew meeting in which you may bring your own project to work on, or even just bring a magazine to read. You may also choose to simply observe other crafters, and enjoy a show-and-tell of items other members have made. All experience levels are welcome for those 18 years and older.
Many thanks to Karen Fenedick, the group’s administrator, for submitting this information.
For more information, email special-k712@hotmail.com.
Dates to remember
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (Jan. 16, though his actual birth date is Jan. 15), Winnie-The-Pooh Day (Jan. 18), Kathy Kirby’s birthday (Jan. 20) and Squirrel Appreciation Day (Jan. 21).
Valentine maker’s market set
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will hold a Valentine Maker’s Market 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell.
Prepare for your Valentine’s Day celebration with fabulous shopping of things homemade, handmade, and homegrown. The market will have jewelry, arts and crafts, beauty products, candy, clothing, wine and beer, small batch food items, plants, home décor and more.
There will be both indoor and outdoor booths.
For more information, email info@annmariegarden.org.
Recipe of the Week
Broiled Steak Seasoned with Fresh Rosemary and Green Onions
By Ellynne Davis
Serves: 2
Ingredients
2 8-ounce thin, boneless Ribeye steaks
1 bunch green onions, trimmed to 6 to 8 inches in length
Fresh Rosemary sprigs, trimmed to 6 to 8 inches in length
Olive oil
Salt and pepper
Fresh lime juice
Directions: Prepare green onions by trimming tops and bottoms (see note at end). Place several sprigs of Rosemary and onions on meat, roll meat up around the sprigs and secure with skewers. Place steaks on a pan covered with aluminum foil and drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle steaks with salt and pepper and lime juice to taste. Broil 10 minutes, then using tongs turn meat slightly. Repeat the turning process every five minutes or so until meat is browned and cooked through on all sides. (Remove skewers and Rosemary and onions before serving.) Serve the steaks with baked potatoes and a lettuce-tomato-avocado salad along with your favorite salad dressing.
NOTE: Grow you own green onions. Reserve 2 or 3 onions from the bunch. Use the green tops but do not trim the ends from the bottom of the bulb. Instead, place the white untrimmed bottoms in a glass of water and they will sprout roots as well as new green shoots that you may snip for use in other recipes. The sprouts will begin to grow within just a few days. Weather permitting, you may plant these white bulbs outside soon after the roots begin to show and you may harvest the green tops, as needed. I used green tops for this recipe which I made Jan. 8 from bulbs I had transferred to an outdoor pot in late November, which means they survived the pre-Christmas Eve windstorm and subsequent bitter cold.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you.