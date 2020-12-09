A reminder to renew your online membership to the Friends of the Library. These help to run and to fund the Board of the Friends of the St. Mary’s County Libraries, who dedicate numerous hours of volunteer work to plan and carry out book sales, the annual brunch and annual Dinner along with other projects throughout the year.
Most of the 2020 schedule of events was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, though plans are now underway for 2021 events.
The Friday of each Spring Book Sale is reserved for members only, who also receive an e-newsletter four times each year as well as special pricing for the annual brunch and dinner. All money earned during book sales goes to our wonderful library.
To renew your membership, email folstmalb@gmail.com or print out the membership form and send it with your check to The Friends of the St. Mary’s County Library, P.O. Box 165, Leonardtown, Md. 20650 MD.
CBC hoping to assist FOL
The Community Bank of the Chesapeake wants to give the FOL some money and you can increase the amount, not by donating money but simply by ‘liking’ FOL on the bank’s Facebook page.
The bank is running a 12 Days of Giving Campaign featuring a different non-profit organization for 12 days in December on its Facebook page and for every ‘like’ the bank donates an additional $1 (up to $250). Be sure to ‘like’ FOL and not the bank.
The Friends of the Library’s featured date is Friday, Dec. 11.
December birthday shout-outs
Happy December birthdays to Joyce Judd and Dr. Sandra Jarrett (Dec. 4), former St. Mary’s County Commissioner Larry Jarboe (Dec. 6), Gary Lewis (Dec. 7), Lois Stephenson (Dec. 8), St. Mary’s County Board of Education member Jim Davis and his daughter Wendy (Dec. 9), Mary Burke Russell and Yvette Jones (Dec. 13), Megan Lewis (Dec. 14), Jasmine Shami (Dec. 18), Linda Stewart (Dec. 21), and Diane Trautman (Dec. 31).
AMG looking for market vendors
AnnMarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center is looking for vendors for the upcoming holiday season.
If so, then you may be interested in the Annmarie Holiday Market which will open on select nights through Jan. 1 during the venue’s highly popular outdoor light show.
Booths will be located outside along the entrance to the show.
For more information, contact 410-326-4640 or go to info@annmariegarden.org.
Riverkeeper hoping to reach Giving Goal
Please help the Potomac Riverkeeper Network achieve its goal of $10,000 during this giving season. Please consider donating so that the network may continue protecting our right to clean water and protecting and defending our precious watershed, which could not be achieved without contributions of time and treasure.
All gifts will be matched, due to the generosity of an unnamed donor.
For more information, email Potomac_Riverkeeper_Network@mail.vresp.com.
Trolling is hot in lower Potomac
Trolling has been good in the lower Potomac River near Smith Point and the channel edge near St. George’s Island and Piney Point, according to the Maryland dEpartment of Natural Resources. The same holds true for the lower Patuxent River.
White perch are being found in about 40 feet of water at the mouths of the Patuxent and Nanticoke rivers along with the Point Lookout area. Blue catfish are to be found in the tidal Potomac in the Fort Washington Area, and in the Benedict area of the Patuxent.
Go to news.maryland.gov.
Update From St. Mary’s County R&P
There are still spots open for Session 2 Gymnastics. Gymnastics memberships must be purchased online prior to class enrollment and sessions will be held through Feb. 13, 2021.
For more information, email parks+yahoo.com@ccsend.com.
Deer reports from firearms season opener
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, hunters reported 11,054 deer taken on opening weekend of the firearm season on Nov. 28-29. This was a 19% increase over last year’s opening season of 2019’s 9,272 deer.
Holiday Recipe of the Week
Pecan Crescent Cookies
Yield: about 60 (depending on the size of the crescents)
By: Ellynne Davis
Ingredients
½ cup butter, softened
½ cup margarine, softened
½ cup confectioners’ sugar
2 teaspoons peppermint flavoring
1¾ cup flour
1 cup pecans, chopped
½ cup granulated sugar
Crushed candy canes or peppermint candies (optional)
Directions: Cream together butter, margarine, confectioners’ sugar, and flavoring. Carefully stir in flour and nuts. Cover and chill for a minimum of 1 hour, or overnight. Break off small pieces of the dough and form into 2 or 3 inch length strips on a lightly floured cutting board. Tweak the ends of each piece as you pinch the dough into a crescent shape. Place each crescent on an ungreased cookie sheet so that the pieces do not touch and bake in a preheated 300- degree oven for about 20 minutes or until firm (check to be sure they do not overcook and become hard). Remove crescents from cookie sheet and immediately roll in granulated sugar (with optional candy cane pieces). Store in a covered container; these are good “keepers”.
I’ve been making a version of this recipe for over 30 years. It’s always a standout of all my holiday cookie recipes. From time to time, I substitute the peppermint flavoring for vanilla or almond, and walnuts for the pecans.
Please continue to send your news items and recipes to LynnieBDavis@gmail.com. Thank you!