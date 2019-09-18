Just across the Patuxent River in Solomons, weighty research is taking place at the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory, including a week-long exploration to the deep Atlantic Ocean last month to take samples that will help scientists better understand the marine carbon cycle in the ocean.
The 171-foot R/V Atlantic Explorer from the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science traveled some 50 miles southeast of Bermuda, according to a release from the lab, and collected water samples at different depths from oligotrophic, deep blue water — every 200 meters all the way to nearly 5,000 meters.
“To fully understand the carbon cycle you have to understand what’s happening in the ocean,” Michael Gonsior, chief scientist at the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory, said in a release. “Eighty percent of organics dissolved in the ocean are unknown on the structural level.”
The incremental sampling will provide a diversity of marine organisms because the community will change depending on the depths. Then they will use next generation sequencing tools to sequence the genomes of bacterial communities, according to the release. Their goal: to understand how cyanobacteria contribute to the marine carbon cycle.
The ocean plays an important role in the global carbon cycle. Nearly 50% of carbon dioxide generated by human activities, such as fossil fuel burning, is absorbed by the ocean, which is called a carbon “sink” because it takes up more carbon from the atmosphere than it gives up.
Scientists will be investigating a specific component of organic matter in the oceans called chromophoric dissolved organic matter, which stores some of the ocean’s carbon and also plays a pivotal role in shielding creatures undersea from harmful ultraviolet radiation, according to the release. In fact, the dark deep ocean holds a substantial amount of this colored material, even though the water appears crystal clear.
The team included Gonsior, post-doctoral researcher Leanne Powers and graduate student Madeleine Lahm of Chesapeake Biological Laboratory; Professor Feng Chen and graduate students Daniel Fucich, Ana Sosa and Menqi Sun of UMCES’ Institute ofMarine and Environmental Technology; and Assistant Professor Jacob Cram and research assistant Ashley Collins of UMCES’ Horn Point Laboratory.
This is part one of the research project funded by the National Science Foundation. Next year researchers will explore what is happening in the Pacific Ocean and what the differences are between the two oceans. Read more about this summer’s deep ocean research cruise https://science.umces.edu/science-at-sea.
Car show to benefit Pax River naval museum
The third annual car show at the Patuxent River Naval Museum will be held on Sunday, Sept. 29, from noon to 5 p.m. at the museum in Lexington Park. The car show is included in the normal price of admission, which s $4 to $9.
For more, email association@paxmuseum.org or call 301-863-1900. To register a vehicle for $25,, visit www.paxmuseum.com/events.php.
Kids invited to make posters for peace
St. Mary’s County Lions Clubs, with their community partners St. Mary’s County Arts Council and Red Chalk Studios, this week will kick off the annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest. The contest is open to all St. Mary’s County students, including those homeschooled, who will be age 11, 12 or 13 by Nov. 15.
Artists are asked to create a poster that visually communicates the contest theme “Journey to Peace.” Local winners will be awarded a $50 cash prize and their posters, which will be displayed in the Lexington Park library in November, will be forwarded to the next level of competition with a chance to win $5,000 and trip to the international awards presentation ceremony. Contest deadline is noon on Oct. 25. Registration forms and contest rules have been emailed to school art teachers and are available on the Lexington Park Lions Club website at www.lexingtonparklionsclub.org.
Farmers market at Cedar Lane ends next week
Historic Sotterley this summer has taken its “Growing for Good” program on the road by showcasing its farmer’s market at the Cedar Lane Senior Living Community in Leonardtown. For just two more Wednesdays this season — today and Sept. 25 — the market will be open with fresh, in-season produce, eggs, local honey and more from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market is able to accept payments under the WIC and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program.
In search of graduates
Leonard Hall Junior Naval Academy is trying to locate members of the Class of 1969 for a 50-year reunion planned for Saturday, Nov. 2. Contact Ray Spradling at sprad1@verizon.net for more information.
A unique approach to land preservation
In a unique partnership between conservation organizations and state and federal government, 67 acres of pristine Calvert County watershed have been preserved for future generations to enjoy.
The July transaction spearheaded by the Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust and Cove Point Natural Heritage Trust involved the purchase of an easement to land along upper reaches of Hellen Creek near Lusby from The Nature Conservancy, which in turn donated the land to CPNHT. Monies for the easement came from the U.S. Navy’s Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration program.
The easement will be jointly owned by the Maryland Environmental Trust and PTLT, which will be responsible for protecting terms of the easement in perpetuity. The Cove Point trust will be responsible going forward for its care, including public access. Together with the Hellen Creek Preserve on the southern shore and the newly acquired Turner Road property on the northern there are more than 280 acres of protected property on Hellen Creek.
For more information, visit the Cove Point Natural Heritage Trust website at www.covepoint-trust.org.
Sail on the river
Looking for a way to experience the Patuxent River? The Calvert Marine Museum is offering two-hour public sails aboard the historic skipjack Dee of St. Mary’s, departing from the museum dock at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, and on Sunday, Oct. 20. Tickets are $25 for ages 13 and up and $15 for children 5 to 12; no children under 5 permitted. To reserve a spot, visit bit.ly/DeeOfStMarysCruises. For more information, contact Melissa McCormick at 410-326-2042, ext. 41, or Melissa.McCormick@calvertcountymd.gov.
Four UMCES graduate students selected as Knauss Fellows
Four University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science graduate students have been named finalists of the John A. Knauss Marine Policy Fellowship program sponsored by Sea Grant and NOAA.
Caroline Wiernicki, who works with professor Dave Secor at the Chesapeake Biological Laboratory in Solomons, was one of the finalists. Her work includes exploring how black sea bass respond to summer storm events and how these natural disturbances effect their movement behavior. The study site east of Ocean City, has been slated for future offshore wind development.
The other three named as finalists are Wenfei Ni and Katie Hornick at Horn Point Laboratory in Cambridge, and Amanda Lawrence at the Institute of Marine and Environmental Technology in Baltimore. They were among 69 finalists nationwide for the 2020 fellowship class chosen to work in either the executive or legislative branches of government on coastal and marine science policy for one year.
Assistance is available for nonprofit groups
The Nonprofit Institution at the College of Southern Maryland regularly shares resources to assist nonprofit organizations in the region to enhance their effectiveness and achieve success. Grant information, training opportunities and other resources can be found on the institute’s website at www.csmd.edu/community/institutes/nonprofit-institute.
Rent Cove Point Lighthouse
The Cove Point Lighthouse in Calvert County can be rented for three, four or seven nights. The entire lighthouse accommodate up to 16 people; or just one side of the duplex can be rented for up to eight people.
Since this mixed-use lighthouse property on the Chesapeake Bay is still a fully functioning site, in addition to being a vacation rental, it continues to welcome the public for tours of the grounds from 1 to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays, May through September, and daily June, July and August.
The light-keeper’s house was originally built in 1828, but enlarged in 1925 to make it a duplex for two keepers and their families. Four acres of the grounds are fenced with a private entrance and direct access to the beach.
For more information and to book a stay, visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/218/Cove-Point-Lighthouse-Rental, call 410-326-2042, ext. 17, or email purdyma@co.cal.md.us.