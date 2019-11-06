The Maryland Department of Health recently announced a new website that will allow residents to access vaccination records online at no cost.
Users will be able to view and print official copies of their vaccination records, and those of their family members, on demand via MD.MyIR.net — without an additional request to a health care provider.
“This free portal will be a great resource for all Marylanders — patients and health care practitioners alike,” MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall said in a release. “Not only is it a tool to help improve vaccination rates, but it will also help reduce the administrative burden of vaccination record requests.”
The website portaal is part of a pilot program funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Chief Technology Officer. The portal is linked to ImmuNet, the state’s immunization information system, where health care practitioners upload and store vaccination records.
“Having easy access to records is the first step in staying up-to-date on vaccinations,” Deputy Secretary for Public Health Frances B. Phillips said. “This portal will help empower patients to take greater control over their health.”
Using a simple, one-time registration process, users can create an account via MD.MyIR.net, with the option to add family members. After the account is activated, users are able to view and print official copies of their vaccination records. The records will be accepted by schools, daycare facilities, camps, employers, state agencies and other organizations that require proof of immunization.
The system is HIPAA-compliant and records are only available to authorized users. For more information, visit MD.MyIR.net.
Volunteers sought for Nov. 9 tree planting
Chesapeake Bay Foundation staff and volunteers on Saturday, Nov. 9, plan to plant more than 1,000 trees and shrubs at Tranquility Farm, which is also home to the Hollywood Oyster Co. in the Patuxent River watershed. Trees and oysters are among the best natural filters for improving Chesapeake Bay water quality.
The planting will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the oyster aquaculture facility’s property. The event is family-friendly and anyone interested in volunteering to assist with the planting can register on CBF’s website to get more details.
After the tree planting, volunteers can take a tour of the oyster company, which plants and raises oysters in the Patuxent and Hogs Neck Creek before selling them.
The trees being planted at the Nov. 9 event were raised at CBF’s Clagett Farm in Prince George’s County. The mix of native trees and shrubs such as American sycamores, tulip poplars and mixed oaks were selected because they thrive in Maryland.
For more information about the planting, contact David Tana at dtana@cbf.org or 443-482-256.
Veterans Resource Day set for Nov. 8 at USMSM
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services will host the fourth annual Veterans Resource Day on Friday, Nov. 8, at the University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, located at 44219 Airport Road in California, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event will include a question-and-answer session at 9:30 a.m. centered around veterans’ affairs, as well as informational workshops, displays by local veteran support organizations and peer counseling.
The Disabled American Veterans organization will be on-site all day to process benefits claims and discuss available benefits with veterans and their families. They will also offer information on post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide prevention. Lunch will be provided by Mission Barbecue starting at noon.
This event is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Sarah Miller at Sarah.Miller@stmarysmd.com or at 301-475-4200, ext. 71073. Visit ww.stmarysmd.com/veterans.asp for a list of resources.
DNR center moves to Solomons, near bridge
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Southern Region Service Center recently relocated to Solomons. The center, which provides a host of services, moved from Prince Frederick to its new location at the former Solomons Island Visitors Center, located at 14175 Solomons Island Road, near the base of the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge.
The center, which is managed by Margie MacCubbin, is open Mondays through Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information, call 410-535-3382.
Fourth-graders, families can get into parks free
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is again partnering with the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Every Kid Outdoors program to provide fourth-grade children and their families free admission to national public lands and state parks.
This marks the fifth year the Maryland Park Service will honor the federal passes, valid through Aug. 31, 2020, at all 75 state parks. The passes are also valid at 18 national parks, six national natural landmarks and two federal heritage areas in Maryland. To print a pass for this year, visit the website https://everykidoutdoors.gov.
Volunteers needed for upcoming town events
The Leonardtown commissioners are looking for volunteers to assist with upcoming fall and holiday events in town. Volunteers are needed for the Veterans Day parade and ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11; monthly First Friday events; and Christmas on the Square and tree lighting ceremony on Friday, Nov. 29. Volunteers are needed to assist with setup and cleanup, running activities, and preplanning activities. Volunteer opportunities are available for individuals and groups.
Potential volunteers may fill out applications located at the town hall on Washington Street or request a digital copy from Brandy Blackstone at brandy.blackstone@leonardtownmd.gov. For more information, visit www.Leonardtown.SOMD.com or www.VisitLeonardtownMD.com.
Try out a vegan dish this week in Southern Md.
This week, for the first time, Vegan Restaurant Week will be launching in Southern Maryland. Through Saturday, Nov. 9, participating restaurants will feature a separate vegan menu specially created for this event. In addition to vegans, all diners are encouraged to enjoy a variety of plant-based menu items that support healthier diets, the environment and compassion for all, according to a release from the organization.
Businesses participating include Blue Wind Gourmet, The Beanery, The Slice House, The Front Porch, Botanic Cafe, Elements Eatery & Mixology, Real Food Truck, Taphouse 1637 and Bollywood Masala, Ruddy Duck, Lotus Kitchen, The Dry Dock, Kingfishers Seafood Bar & Grill and The Good Earth and No Thyme to Cook.
For more information, email Rebecca Burnett and Alissa Kircher at somdveganevents@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/somdveganrestaurantweek.
Donate clothes, blankets and toys for club’s drive
The Woman’s Club of St. Mary’s County will hold its annual used clothing drive on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the upper level parking lot at the Hollywood firehouse. Money raised will go toward the club’s scholarship fund, which awards at least two scholarships annually to students who demonstrate financial need and academic excellence.
Items that will accepted include all types of clothing and shoes; accessories such as handbags, belts, backpacks, hats scarves, briefcases (but no suitcases), gloves and ties; and household items such as blankets, tablecloths, bed linen, curtains, pillows, towels, small rugs and quilts. All types of toys, stuffed animals and bicycles will also be accepted. Items should be put into 30-gallon plastic bags, with the exception of hard toys that should be put in boxes. Donations are tax deductible. For more information, contact Betty Currie at 301-373-4816 or Carole Romary at 301-863-6969 or visit www.facebook.com/smcwomansclub.
Rent Cove Point Lighthouse
The Cove Point Lighthouse in Calvert County can be rented for three, four or seven nights. The entire lighthouse accommodate up to 16 people; or just one side of the duplex can be rented for up to eight people.
Since this mixed-use lighthouse property on the Chesapeake Bay is still a fully functioning site, in addition to being a vacation rental, it continues to welcome the public for tours of the grounds from 1 to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays, May through September, and daily June, July and August.
The lightkeeper’s house was originally built in 1828, but enlarged in 1925 to make it a duplex for two keepers and their families. Four acres of the grounds are fenced with a private entrance and direct access to the beach.
For more information and to book a stay, visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com/218/Cove-Point-Lighthouse-Rental, call 410-326-2042, ext. 17, or email purdyma@co.cal.md.us.
Teachers can borrow wildlife education trunks
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering a variety of wildlife education trunks for use by classroom teachers, home-school educators, naturalists, scout leaders and other instructors. These unique, interdisciplinary teaching tools designed to educate and engage students about local wildlife while building on fundamental disciplines like art, language arts, math, physical education, science and social studies.
Each trunk contains an educator guide with background information, lesson plans, as well as activity supplies, books and other hands-on items. The trunks are available for a variety of subjects, including aquatic invasive species, bats, furbearers, white-tailed deer and wild turkeys, and can be borrowed free of charge for up to two weeks. They are available at seven locations around the state. More information is available at http://dnr.maryland.gov/wildlife/Pages/Education/education_trunks.aspx.
Get help with home repairs
Apply now for home repair help for the 2020 Christmas in April in St. Mary’s County. The event, to be held on April 25, 2020, will be the 30th year for the one-day restoration and renovation blitz.
The volunteer organization rehabilitates houses of low-income, elderly, disabled and veteran homeowners. Applications may be picked up at local libraries and senior centers, as well as on the website www.christmasinaprilsmc.org. For more information, call 301-884-2905.
Drop in to play volleyball
St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks recently announced that a noncompetitive drop-in volleyball program is being offered Wednesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. now through next May at Evergreen Elementary School. Games are $4 per night. For more, visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate or call Kenny Sothoron at 301-475-4200, ext. 71830.