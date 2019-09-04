Hello everyone.
The Ridge Volunteer Fire Department will hold its carnival on Sept. 5 to 8 and Sept. 12 to 15, beginning at 6 p.m. each of those days at the carnival grounds on Route 5 in Ridge. They will have games, rides and lots of delicious food, including the very popular crab cake sandwiches and chicken salad sandwiches. There will also be bingo, nightly prizes (including children’s bicycles) and more. Come out and see your friends, neighbors and family and have a great time supporting a good cause – the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.
Holy Angels Church in Avenue will be holding its annual seafood dinner on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. They will have fried oysters, steamed shrimp, crab balls, fried chicken, parsley potatoes, green beans, cole slaw, pickled beets and all the trimmings. It will be served all-you-can-eat buffet style. The price for adults is $28, children ages 6 to 12 is $8 and children 5 and younger are free. There will also be delicious homemade desserts and a craft table. The raffle prize this year is for a total of $1,500, and you do not need to be present to win. Holy Angels is located at 21340 Colton Point Road in Avenue. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, call the rectory at 301-769-3332 or email holy01angels@aol.com.
There will be a pitch card party on Friday, Sept. 6, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Ridge. Sponsored by the Ridge Lions Club, the doors open at 6:30 p.m. and games begin at 7:30 p.m. Beginners are welcomed. Help them serve those less fortunate in our community. Entrance fee is $10 per person and includes a sandwich, chips, drink and dessert, as well as a night of fun with friends, family and neighbors. Additional food will be for sale, and there will be door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. For more information, call Bobbie Bell at 301-872-5114 or Terri Kaftan at 240-538-2818.
Well, it’s almost that time of the year again. The 73rd annual St. Mary’s County Fair, which will be getting underway from Sept. 19 to 22. So, hurry and get your fair entrees completed to enter.
The Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad will be holding a brown bag auction on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Ridge firehouse. Doors will open at noon and the auction will begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are $1, six for $5, 14 for $10 or an arms length for $20. There is something for everyone, many great gift certificates, products from local vendors and more. The fire department auxiliary will have food, drinks and a bake goods for sale. Bring a nonperishable food item for donation to the local food pantry and receive five free tickets (limit one per family). The ladies auxiliary will also be a hosting a vendor fair during the auction to help you start your holiday shopping early.
The 7th District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be having an “outside yard sale” on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the firehouse on Colton Point Road. Tables will rent for $10 per table, with additional tables for $7 each. For more information, call 301-769-2016 or 301-769-4042. Come out and bring your family and friends to enjoy a yard sale in the 7th District community. The fire department thanks you for your support.
Little Flower School in Great Mills will be holding its Summer Sounds concert and car show on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the school’s parking lot and lawn. Car show is from 2 to 6 p.m. Music will start at 6 p.m. featuring Funkzilla and the Chip Wood Band. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for children 6 to 16 and free for children 5 and younger. Bring a lawn chair. There will be food vendors and beverages available for purchase. For more, call 301-481-1665 or email LFSSummerSounds@gmail.com.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding its next delicious fried chicken dinner on Sunday, Sept. 8, at the hall in Ridge located at the intersection of routes 5 and 235. Dinners will be sold from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to eat in, and until 5 p.m. for carry-outs. On the menu will be one-half of a fried chicken, potatoes, vegetables, cole slaw and roll. Cost is $12. They will also have a baked goods table. Call 301-872-4641 for more information. I will see you there.
The 7th District Volunteer Rescue Squad will have a drive-through fried chicken dinner on Sunday, Sept. 15, at the rescue squad building on Colton Point Road, from 11 a.m. until they sell out. The menu includes ½ of a fried chicken, red potatoes, green beans, applesauce and a homemade dessert. Cost is $14 per dinner. Plan to come by the squad building and pick up a freshly cooked chicken dinner and trimmings; the auxiliary thanks you for your support.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding the next monthly bingo at the hall on Saturday, Sept. 21. Doors will open at 5:30 pm. and bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. They will have hot dogs, pizza, chips, soda and desserts for sale. They will also have pull tabs and door prizes in addition to a large jackpot.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. Continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.