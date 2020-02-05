Hello everyone.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding its next delicious fried chicken dinner on Sunday, Feb. 9, at the hall in Ridge located at the intersection of routes 5 and 235. Dinners will be sold from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. to eat in, and until 5 p.m. for carry-outs. On the menu will be one-half of a fried chicken, potatoes, vegetables, cole slaw and roll. Cost is $12. They will also have a baked goods table and a 50/50 raffle. Call 301-872-4641 for more information. I will see you there.
The 7th District Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be sponsoring a pancake supper on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the firehouse, located at 21660 Colton Point Road in Avenue. The menu will include pancakes, sausage, bacon, home fries, scrambled eggs, baked apple dessert, coffee, tea and milk. The cost is $11 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, $3 for children ages 4 to 12 and free for children younger than 3. Come out and enjoy a delicious pancake dinner with your family and friends. Carryouts will also be available.
The Ridge Knights of Columbus will be holding the next monthly bingo at the hall on Saturday, Feb. 15. Doors will open at 5:30 pm. and bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. They will have hot dogs, pizza, chips, soda and desserts for sale. They will also have pull tabs and door prizes in addition to a large jackpot.
The county was deeply saddened to learn of the loss of a truly fine and lovely lady, Hilda Elizabeth (Lumpkins) Olson of Piney Point, who passed away recently at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. She was 93. She was born on May 14, 1926 in Leonardtown and lived her whole life here. She was the daughter of Maurice Hamilton Lumpkins and Mable Lottie (Patter) Lumpkins. On june 23, 1945, she married the love of her life, Bernard (Ole) Edwin Olson at St. George Island Methodist Church. He passed away on Oct. 19, 2007.
Mrs. Olson was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She enjoyed life to the fullest with her family and friends. She did so much charity for the community, and was a devoted member of the St. Mary’s Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and was a member of the hospital board from 1989 to 1994. She ran the gift shop for 10 years, donated her time volunteering as an assistant to the information desk and served as a member on the human resources committee, among many other functions at the hospital. Her life revolved around her family and the hospital. She received the Golden Award from the hospital for exceptional volunteer service, including for fundraising $1,000.
She served as a member of Asbury Solomons board of directors from 1995 to 2000, was the president of the Piney Point Lions Club from 1989 to 1991, president of the Lioness Club from 1981 to 1982.
I have known this wonderful lady just about all my life, and she was truly a caring person whose giving never stopped. I could go on and on about this wonderful lady, but I will stop here. Her volunteer work never ended.
My deepest sympathy is extended to her surviving younger brother, Ray Hamiltion Lumpkins, her son, Richard Glen Olson of Lexington Park, her three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and a host of friends. She will be missed dearly. The family requested that donations may be given to her favorite charity, St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary, 25500 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.
Jay Armsworthy and the Sons of the American Legion in Hughesville will be presenting their next bluegrass show on Feb. 16. Doors will open at noon and the show will start at 2 p.m. featuring the traditional sounds of Joe Mullins and the Radio Ramblers. Tickets are $20 (children under the age of 12 are admitted free), and there will be food and beverages available for purchase. Although not required, nonperishable food donations will be accepted for the Helping Hands Food Pantry. For more, go to www.americanlegionbluegrass.com or call 301-769-3004.
Well, that’s about it for this week, friends. Please continue sending signed news by addressing it to Audrey Ridgell, P.O. Box 457, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Thank you for your news, and do have a good week. Bye bye, for now.