The Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad will be holding a brown bag auction on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Ridge firehouse. Doors will open at noon and the auction will begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are $1, six for $5, 14 for $10 or an arms length for $20. There is something for everyone, many great gift certificates, products from local vendors and more. The fire department auxiliary will have food, drinks and a bake goods for sale. Bring a nonperishable food item for donation to the local food pantry and receive five free tickets (limit one per family). The ladies auxiliary will also be a hosting a vendor fair during the auction to help you start your holiday shopping early.
The Ladies Auxiliary of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department is now selling raffle tickets for a “fire truck toy box,” which was handcrafted and donated by a Hollywood volunteer firefighter. It will be raffled in December, so take chances on it and you could win it for your child or grandchild just in time for Christmas. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5, and you don’t have to be present to win. For tickets, stop by the firehouse or contact any member of the auxiliary.
The American Legion Post in Hughesville will be holding its next bluegrass concert on Saturday, Oct. 13, featuring Nashville-based band Williamson Brach, a high energy, high stepping show that will have a fine-tuned variety of bluegrass, gospel and country music, accentuated by Appalachian clog dancing. They were part of last year’s 30th anniversary of Lil’ Margaret’s Bluegrass Festival. Doors to the American Legion open at noon and the show starts at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person. There will be food and beverages for sale. To order tickets in advance, send a check or money order to Jay Armsworthy, PO Box 741, California, MD 20619, and tickets will be held at the door. Although not required, nonperishable food donations will be accepted for Helping Hands Food Pantry. For more information, visit www.americanlegionbluegrass.com or call 301-737-3004.
The Margaret Brent High School Alumni Association will be holding a dinner and dance on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 5 to 11 p.m., at the Mechanicsville Moose Lodge. The menu will include fried chicken, ham and all the fixings. Dancing will start at 7 p.m. with music by True Blue Country. They will have a cash bar, 50/50 raffle and a Thanksgiving food basket raffle. Tickets are $35 per person. Tables can be reserved with the purchase of a group of eight. To purchase tickets, call Clarence Bowles at 301-769-2630 or 240-587-4180, or James How Jr. at 301-475-2363 or 301-904-9041. The doors were closed 54 years ago, and they still remember. They are looking forward to seeing everyone this year.
The Southern Maryland Antique Power Association will be holding tis 10th annual tractor parade on Sunday, Oct. 6, in Leonardtown to benefit Christmas in April, St. Mary’s County. Joining them again this year will be the Baltimore/Washington chapter of the American Truck Historical Society. If you would like to enter your tractor or truck in the parade, or be a sponsor, call Lee Dyson at 301-994-0926. Registration will be $10 and starts at 11 a.m. at Leonardtown Elementary School. The parade is set to begin at 1 p.m.
The always-popular $6 Show, sponsored by MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary, will be coming to the hospital lobby on Tuesday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesday, Oct. 8, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come browse many items all priced at $6, including jewelry, scarves, children’s items, small leather goods and more. Get an early start on your Christmas shopping and support the local hospital at the same time. I will see you there. For more information, call the hospital gift shop at 301-475-6153.
St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, located at 44078 St. Andrews Road in California, will be holding a silent auction on Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. They will have items such as jewelry, antiques, paintings, themed baskets, bazaar items and more. Soup and sandwiches will be available for sale.
