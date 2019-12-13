Right, Meg? A cookie for our troubles

This column originally ran on Dec. 20, 2017.
It was time to accept reality.
I didn’t want to, of course. I feel like I take enough shortcuts — lots of carry-out; doing all my shopping at a certain everything-plus-the-kitchen-sink online retailer — that, when it comes to Christmas, I still want to go all out.
But I can’t. I have limitations. Emotional, financial, physical.
I am tired. And if I’m overwhelmed on a normal day, well . . . a December day is that much crazier.
As I recently shared, we got together to make cookies with my sister: the continuation of family traditions. Katie and I grew up making cookies with our mom and grandmothers. I thought I understood it was always about the process, not the product. I mean, sure, who doesn’t want to eat delicious cookies? But it was about spending that time together in the kitchen, melting chocolate or creaming butter or flouring my mom’s old rolling pin. We did this once a year, Christmas music blaring. That’s what mattered.
Now it’s my turn. As parents, we’re prone to applying extraordinary pressure on ourselves; with my own impossible standards, I’m bound to fall short. I always fear I’m not doing enough or saying enough or just being . . . “enough” for my son and daughter.
Whatever that is.
There are moments I feel like I’m in control. Right now, for example, both children are napping (!). The floors are freshly vacuumed. The Christmas tree glows softly in the corner, casting a rosy glow on the (mostly) crayon-free walls. Spencer is wrapping gifts in the basement, and I’m listening to my children snooze while typing furiously. In a few minutes, I’ll take a break for my aunt’s annual cookie exchange.
I feel all right.
Earlier today, however, I could have packed an overnight bag and made it last a month. We had to venture out for groceries. I typically go alone, but I think it’s good to get the kids out of the house — and for us to get out, too.
From the moment we entered the store, Ollie began talking about “driving the car.” For 50 cents, kids can ride a motorized “police car” at the entrance of a big box retailer. Hearing those words took me back in time, when I’d begged my mom to let me ride a long-gone carousel horse at a Waldorf store.
“If you’re good,” Mom would say.
“If you’re good,” I told Ollie.
He wasn’t, of course. The terrible twos are such a beast. Our son is so stubborn, relentless and opinionated that it’s hard to refuse his many, many demands. He wears you down. Now that he’s communicating well, we’re working on concepts like “please,” “thank you” and “no.” And my personal favorite: “maybe later.” It’s slow-going.
In the 40-ish minutes we were shopping, Ollie asked “drive the car?” approximately 40 times. I told him, again and again, “If you’re good.” Then he would cry — actual tears, surprisingly — until I repeated, “Ollie, when we’re done. When we’re done, we’ll drive the car.” Also about 40 times.
Just as I had no idea how physically demanding parenthood would be (the exhaustion; the hauling of diaper bags; the wrestling into car seats), I had no idea how deep my well of patience would need to plunge. How often I would repeat myself. How frustrating it would be.
Still, I try. I try to do all the fun things we associate with this time of year. But until our second child was born, I couldn’t let go of this idea that I “needed” to do things a certain way. The no-shortcuts way. It seemed like cheating to set Ollie down in front of “The Muppets” or take a bathroom break alone. Somewhere deep inside me was this sense of what mothers “should” be doing — and cheerfully.
I’ve never been the blissed-out mom who handles everything in stride. I’m a bit of a mess, really. While I generally don’t dwell on my shortcomings, I think of my own mom and her endless patience. I can barely remember a time she even raised her voice to us — and when she did, we deserved it.
By the time we reached the check-out lane with our groceries, Ollie’s “drive the car” refrain had reached a fever pitch. He knew we were getting close to the entrance and was determined to make the most annoying sounds possible so we could get there faster.
Logic told me that the car ride wasn’t going to go well. Best case scenario, Oliver loves the ride and refuses to get off, creating a huge scene at the entrance. Worst case scenario, he hates it and clamors to get off, creating a huge scene at the entrance.
We took our chances.
He didn’t like it. By the time we wrestled him home, the poor little guy was exhausted from the initial demand to “drive the car” and the subsequent horror of getting exactly what he asked for.
And me? I baked cookies.
Slice-and-bake cookies. Cookies from premade sugar cookie dough. I’ve attempted from-scratch varieties of many classic goods, and the personal spin I put on these family recipes can best be described as “a wee bit done around the edges.”
If a shortcut saves your sanity . . . if it allows you to participate where you’d otherwise bow out, slice the grocery-store dough, friends. I wanted to see the family for our cookie exchange, but knew that the day’s debacles — and life in general — wasn’t worth destroying my whole kitchen for mediocre cookies.
My goodies were perfect: lightly golden with crispy edges and a soft, sugary interior. Cookies others might actually want to eat.
Trust me: I’ll take the win wherever I can get it.
