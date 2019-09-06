Right, Meg? A season to remember

This column is reprinted from Aug. 13, 2017.
A busy summer is giving way to fall — if my yard is the barometer, anyway. The tree outside our living room window turned golden overnight.
I sucked in a breath when I saw it. For the first time, I don’t feel quite ready.
I’m excited for autumn, yes, but my love of the season has cooled a bit. Sweet-scented spring has become a favorite — mostly because my children were born in March and April. Everything about spring makes me feel hopeful and nostalgic — dueling emotions molded into a Peeps-shaped treat.
Fall is still special, of course: cool nights and pumpkin coffee, candy corn and vivid trees. Leaves crunching beneath sneakers as we shrug into hoodies and boots. It brings its own nostalgia for those back-to-school days with their fresh pencils and college-ruled paper.
Kids refresh the holidays, so Halloween feels exciting again. At least 15 years had passed since I went trick-or-treating — and now I have my own children to “share” their chocolate. This will be the first for Hadley and my niece, Autumn, and likely the first holiday Oliver stands half a chance of remembering.
For as much as I look forward to these special times, fall can also feel overwhelming. Our opportunities to get outside after a sweltering summer are limited, and each weekend feels overscheduled. Trying so hard to have fun can be stressful in itself.
My desire to have the “perfect” experience — whatever that is — can make life challenging. I find myself planning details months in advance, making lists for my lists, and reality has a hard time living up to my expectations. Kids are unpredictable. The fun afternoon I plan for Ollie disintegrates like damp newspaper when he wakes up in a foul mood, say, and we never quite recover.
I’m getting better about tempering my anticipation with a healthy dose of reality. It’s hard, though, because my parents set the bar high. They put tremendous energy into celebrating our birthdays, Halloween, Christmas . . . and Flag Day, Presidents’ Day, National Chocolate Cupcake Day (Oct. 18, of course).
Just kidding on the last three. But barely.
Our family has always done it up big, and I love that. We have many traditions I want to continue with my own kids, giving Hadley and Ollie the same happy memories that my sister and I enjoyed growing up.
The challenge? I’m not entirely sure how my parents did all that. You know: without losing their sanity. Or going broke. Or both.
Though the strangeness of hearing little people in our house has faded, I am still occasionally surprised to find a baby asleep next to the sofa or a toddler foot jammed in my collarbone. Two-year-old Oliver is such a ham, and sweet Hadley loves nothing more than sitting with her daddy. They are undeniably ours, though uniquely themselves.
How did that happen? It’s easy to admire a perfectly-shaped ear and sassy mouth full of tiny teeth. In some ways I am still surprised to hear a child calling “Mommy! Mom-MEEE!” with a flail of his arms, but also like that name — my new name — has been echoing in my head forever.
When we moved into our house, I envisioned the corner bedroom with a little boy in it: the bubblegum-pink walls repainted pale blue, with fire trucks on the walls and a crammed bookcase in the corner.
Oliver arrived less than a year later. His early birth wasn’t what we expected, but we made it through — then welcomed his baby sister. Though I’m probably more exhausted heading into this fall than ever before, I’m also pretty . . . calm.
That’s not to say I have it all figured it out. A good recent example? The good people of La Plata enjoyed dinner and a show Friday as Oliver dodged me outside a crowded restaurant. After a few successes, Spence and I had gotten a little cocky about taking the kids out to eat. And how fortunate that we’d parked next to a wall of windows.
Oliver took off down the sidewalk, curls flying, and cackled like a maniac while enjoying the chase. I pushed sweaty hair out of my face and tried to be stern. This was dangerous — definitely not a playground. Though the scene was ridiculous, I couldn’t let him think this was funny.
Only it was, of course.
“Is everyone watching us?” I hissed at Spencer, trying to corral our wayward child. I failed. And failed. And failed.
“Of course,” he said. “Wouldn’t you be?”
I’d like to think not, but maybe. I try to avoid looking at any spectacle in which someone could be embarrassed: a server dropping a glass, its shards scattering like glitter; a disheveled classmate stumbling late into class.
But I get it. Ollie is hard to ignore. With his wild hair and purposeful gait, the kid draws attention — especially from us. When our son is especially outrageous, rearranging my features to discourage him can be impossible. He’s hilarious.
That’s also why I’m looking forward to these final few months of the year. Ollie will be especially delightful at the pumpkin patch, soaking up the sunshine and pointing out everything that happens to be orange (his favorite color). Pumpkin sounds like “bacon” in Ollie-ese, which makes me hungry, so probably wise to eat before we go.
And grab some pumpkin coffee, of course.
I have a feeling I’ll need it.
