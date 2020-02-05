Everyone needs a “room of one’s own.” Even if it’s . . . just a closet.
With “Peppa Pig” action figures, game pieces and baby dolls filling (almost) every corner of the house, there is one place that has remained off-limits: our master bathroom and closet. The kids can come in, but they cannot touch.
Having a tidy closet is definitely new for me. I wanted to turn a leaf when we moved into our house in 2014, foregoing my random piles of clothing and actually making an effort to keep everything organized.
I’ve succeeded, for the most part. I hang my clothes now, thanking them for their service, Marie Kondo-style. (Just kidding — but I do hang my clothes up after every laundry session . . . a major step for me.) I have them hanging by season, purpose and weight: dressy tops on the upper rung, casual stuff and sweaters on the bottom.
I try to go through my clothing regularly. As I shared in the fall, I’ve been focused on mindful eating and abandoned the idea that thin equals happy . . . so I’ve donated most of the tops and slacks that fit six years and two babies ago. I’m all the happier for it. I still have “off” moments — times in which I feel pressured to eat a certain way, or not eat a certain way — but I’m proud of the mental progress there.
One area in which I’ve struggled to get control? Jewelry. I have exactly one high shelf that my 4-year-old cannot reach, and that’s where I’ve been forced to place anything of value. Like certain birds, Oliver adores shiny things. He collects them for his “nest” (the trunk of his Radio Flyer tricycle, where all things sparkly eventually wind up). He’s done this since he was big and tall enough to pilfer goods.
I mostly tolerate this; the earrings, bracelets and other trinkets he squirrels away are valuable only for sentimental reasons. But then he got into the jewelry box on my dresser. I looked over one day to discover my college and high school class rings were gone.
After much back-and-forth (and a few threats of punishment), the rings were returned — though not to the jewelry box. I moved them to that top shelf in my closet, now getting crowded with random stuff I feel the need to protect. I understand the allure, for sure, given how easily I can bring up memories of pawing through my mom’s favorite pieces from childhood: charm bracelets, class rings, brooches. I get it.
But some things must remain sacred. In a house in which everything can and will be ransacked by young kids who miss nothing, I do need to carve out my own little space.
That’s where the closet comes in. I found a way to soothe my nerves with, of all things, a shelf — something to keep prized items out of little hands. After Spence got that baby hung on a weeknight, I was practically giddy as I sprinted upstairs to organize an area that has rapidly become a catch-all for anything I don’t want to see lost or broken.
This little shelf is a refuge in the storm. I struggle with having a chaotic home — something my husband and I discuss frequently, and I know I’ve shared here. We ask Hadley and Oliver to help pick up, of course, but there’s always another puzzle, robot or board game to crack open. They’re little.
I’m trying more to accept this is just a season of my life . . . and the time for having white rugs and artful table-scapes will come eventually. Then I’ll miss the broken crayons and deflated balloons that can’t be thrown out, because they’re “special.”
In the meantime? I have my closet. I have my shelf. Everything stays precisely where I left it . . . until the kids grow another few inches, of course.
Ah, well. Here’s to enjoying the moment.
Twitter: @rightmeg