As the kids get bigger, I feel little bits of my “old” self bubbling to the surface.
They can be subtle — like bothering with eyeliner on busy mornings as breakfast requests filter up from the kitchen, where my husband fields orders from little voices.
Others are quite obvious. Like . . . I’m reading again.
Part of my identity has been tied up with being a reader since childhood. My sister and I always got books for Christmas, and I remember plunking down with L. Frank Baum’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” and getting lost for a while. I was the kid who devoured the summer required reading list for fun. I still keep in touch with my elementary school librarian (hi, Mrs. Benton!). I was never without a book.
In college, majoring in English, my reading was kicked up to a whole new level. Philip Roth and Eudora Welty took up space alongside William Shakespeare. I read Mary Shelley’s “Frankenstein” in a single sitting (the night before it was due, but still), then moved on to Jane Austen — still a favorite.
I worked at a bookstore throughout college: a fun job that left me somewhat broke, as I struggled not to take frequent advantage of my employee discount. If I thought I’d found “my people” in literature courses at school, I’d really discovered a reader tribe at Borders.
After graduation, it was a jolt to realize I could read anything I wanted . . . and I began to hone in on what that was. My tastes have evolved. Though my favorite is still an engrossing contemporary novel, I also love historical fiction, memoirs, practical parenting advice. I devour recipe books and history, too. My husband has even gotten me into “Midnight in Chernobyl: The Untold Story of the World’s Greatest Nuclear Disaster” on audio.
Still, since becoming a mom, I’ve struggled to summon the energy to read the way I used to. Some of it is practical, of course; nothing gets my undivided attention for more than a few minutes. When I have 10 seconds to focus, like so many millennials, I find myself scrolling through Facebook or Instagram on my phone.
But the kids are getting older. I don’t have the demands of a wailing toddler or 3 a.m. feedings to dismantle bits of my sanity. With the help of “Peppa Pig” or the 78th viewing of “The Grinch” this season, I can carve out 20 minutes for myself.
So I’m trying to be more intentional with my time and attention, and have realized something that was missing through my long, exhausting days as a new mom: the ability to tune out, even for a little while.
For me, that portal comes through reading. It centers me.
So I came back to books this fall. I’ve read more in the last few months than I have in the last four years. I no longer have my finger on the pulse of what’s buzzworthy, so my recent favorites are not necessarily anything recent or trendy.
Still, here’s what I most enjoyed in 2019:
“How to Walk Away” by Katherine Center, who creates characters that are so relatable you look for them in Target.
“The Girl You Left Behind” by Jojo Moyes, transitioning between time and place with a haunting refrain.
“Raising Your Spirited Child” by Mary Sheedy Kurcinka, which changed the way I parent and restored a measure of peace to my house.
“The Overdue Life of Amy Byler” by Kelly Harms — like reading a transcript of my own existence.
“I’m Fine and Neither are You” by Camille Pagan, with its ripped-from-the-headlines feel that was heartbreaking and life-affirming at once.
Though I try not to make goals that set myself up for failure, I’m optimistic about what the next reading year will bring.
The books I collected over the decade before my children were born are still patiently stacked on shelves we rescued from Borders. My “reading” room has become a giant toy box, but my comfy chair still beckons from the corner.
My reading wish list has been reactivated. I logged back into Goodreads and updated all my stats (man, I love stats). I’ll be renewing my recently-expired library card in short order.
Turns out Meg was still here, beneath my all-consuming moniker of “Mom.”
If nothing else, I’m peeking out now. Peering over the ledge of new motherhood. Feeling better. Feeling happy.
And that’s enough.
Twitter: @rightmeg