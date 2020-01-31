I’ve really come to admire my 2-year-old’s style.
Now vocal enough to express her feelings about . . . well, everything, Hadley definitely has an idea of what she wants to wear each day — and isn’t afraid to take risks with her choices.
A pink Elmo shirt with striped leggings? Sure! Polka-dot rain jacket with yellow ice-cream shirt? OK! Her requests are still pretty basic, given she’s “shopping” through a toddler’s wardrobe. But I know that will change in a blink.
As a parent, I don’t want to police her children’s creativity. My mom and dad didn’t tell us what to wear (unless inappropriate, of course). They didn’t comment on our choices — just let us roll out of the house in our too-long purple corduroy pants and babydoll tees. The only comment I ever remember my dad making pertained to the dense cloud of Nautica perfume that would follow me down the stairs. “I could smell you before I ever saw you,” he says.
Looking back, one of my funniest — and most early ’00s — choices ever was the outfit I picked for my first day of sophomore year: a pair of sleek orange bootcut pants with a subtle snakeskin print, paired with a white tank and pearl-studded cardigan. Disco on the bottom, cotillion up top. I don’t remember the shoes, but I’m willing to bet I chose my favorite strappy black platforms with embroidered flowers along the toe.
Let me tell you: that was it. I thought I’d arrived.
And, you know . . . in a way, maybe I had. Confidence filled in the busted seams opened by my lack of style. My parents gave me freedom to make my own picks — and those pictures now? Priceless. Everyone should wear one pair of ill-informed embroidered shoes in their life, you know?
Only it didn’t end there, of course. I had the multicolored moccasins I rocked for most of fifth grade, followed by hand-me-down red sneakers (I’ve always been obsessed with red shoes — must be the whole “Wizard of Oz” thing). In middle school, the oversized jeans and aforementioned corduroys. The overalls. The Airwalks and “skater style” that was all the rage, but looked oh-so-wrong on me.
High school was a hotbed of interesting choices (orange snakeskin pants included), and I think that’s true of all of us. It’s so funny to think that, a decade from now, I might look back on a snapshot of today’s outfit — nondescript gray pants, a purple scarf, another cardigan — and think, “Wow. Huh. I really thought I looked cute.”
Such is the nature of time. And you know what? Maybe I will think I looked cute! Although now firmly in my mid-thirties, that’s not really my objective anymore. I’d say I strive mostly for “professional,” followed by “put-together.” To be honest, if I get out the door without someone wiping their cheeseball-crusted fingers on my slacks, I feel like Gwyneth Paltrow.
While her brother is all about utilitarian clothing, Hadley has that rockstar spirit. She always admires my jewelry; I’ve started picking up kid-friendly necklaces and bracelets she can wear, too. We have to give her options for outfits most mornings. Sock color choice is another battle. She’s recently obsessed with adhesive bandages, adding them to her forehead like workout-ready headbands. (No toddlers were actually harmed.)
Most notably, Hadley is starting to let me touch her curly hair. Until recently, I’ve only been able to approach when it’s wet. Somehow she lets her teacher add ponytails and braids; I just get a honey badger-style attack. I can’t give up, of course . . . but I’ve wanted to.
Before leaving for daycare last week, she suddenly appeared holding a giant clip-on bow. I’m not even sure where it came from.
“Mommy, I wear this,” she said happily. “I look like Char-Char!”
Little Charlotte, a twin and BFF of everyone in Hadley’s classroom, does rock a nice bow most school days.
Keeping up with trends. Figuring it out. Making her own big-bow choices.
You go, girl.
