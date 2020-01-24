Growing up, I really wanted something I just couldn’t have: a big brother.
I think it was born of many an afternoon viewing of “The Brady Bunch,” still in constant re-runs in the early 1990s. Even when the newly-combined families were squabbling, the siblings depended on each other — and usually came around in 20 minutes or less.
I imagined I was little Cindy with three brothers to protect and guide me, ruffling my hair and carrying my books. When a playground bully got too close for comfort, there would be Greg to intervene. If I got lost finding a classroom, Bobby would rush over to lead the way.
Never mind that I could, for the most part, take care of myself . . . or was more likely to be the one doing the teasing than the teased. (I’ve since made amends.) There was also the troubling issue of my serious 7-year-old crush on middle brother Peter, which . . . well.
As one of two daughters, I just thought my little sister and I could benefit from the wisdom a big bro would offer.
When Spence and I learned our second child was a girl, I was ecstatic that Oliver would have a little sister. My own sis and I are mostly simpatico. I remember the occasional battle over clothes or makeup, mostly in our teens, but we really didn’t argue. My cruelest act was to convince Katie there was a portal in the backyard to some sort of fairy lair, which I illustrated with a detailed map. Kate was out there looking for a “magical S” (for Snider), the entrance to this mystical world. I watched from the air-conditioned living room.
Even at four and two, my own children’s battles far surpass any throwdown my sibling and I ever had. Ollie rips a toy from Hadley’s fingers; Hadley retaliates by clocking him right in the forehead. It took exactly zero seconds for our little girl to realize she needs to fight her brother’s shenanigans with her own brute strength.
Our house runs on love and laughter, as the handmade signs at craft fairs all boast. But it’s also filled with shrieking, shouting, taunting. From any room in the house, I can immediately tell when Ollie has plucked something out of his sister’s hands — especially one of her prized “Peppa Pig” figures.
“Oliver William!” Hadley bellows. “I. Am. Irritated!” (We’re big on emotional expression around here.)
My husband and I constantly wrestle with knowing when to referee. Spencer is an only child. I heard an interview with a psychologist recently that addressed how navigating sibling relationships is our first introduction to plain ol’ getting along with others. We’re always going to face folks who think and do things differently . . . or, you know, steal Daddy Pig. We have to learn how to handle these situations.
But, you know, they’re little. My concern is more with getting Ollie to understand it’s inappropriate to snatch items or make fun of others. I don’t have any evidence he does this to anyone but his kid sister, so I’m not tremendously worried . . . but it gets really loud around here, and my nerves are shot.
The kids do get along sometimes, though — like when they’re united against a common enemy (me) keeping them from their heart’s desire (five Hershey Kisses apiece). They do play together, too, particularly with LEGOs and puzzles. But everything eventually dissolves when Ollie decides to poke the bear.
Maybe that’s just what having a brother is? For all my “Brady Bunch” watching, I really wouldn’t know. I’ve asked many women how they get along with their brothers today, and the responses are often reassuring. They laugh while recounting how their brother used to steal their candy, undress their dolls, hide their favorite shoes. They’re OK.
And I’m sure my kids will be, too.
I mean . . . probably.
Hadley bear’s teeth are sharp.
