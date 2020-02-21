I had a ton of dental anxiety. Not for myself, actually, but for my kids.
I’m not proud to say how long I’ve been carrying around this nervousness about taking Hadley and Ollie in for their first dental cleanings. I can’t even pinpoint why, exactly — a fear of how they’ll react? An underlying pulse of concern that we’re going to get troubling news?
I want to believe everything doesn’t come back to Oliver’s prematurity, but I know I still lug around baggage from that traumatic start to parenthood. In the months of appointments and evaluations that followed, I do feel concerned every time we step into a medical office. And if it’s a specialist? Forget it.
Dental services are not inherently scary. I book my own six-month cleanings like clockwork. I lived through years of braces — including headgear, a lip bumper and elastic bands criss-crossing my jaws. The whole shebang. Two decades have passed since I last rocked all that metal, but sometimes I feel the phantom pressure on my teeth. I still pause before I bite into an apple.
I’m grateful for the experience — grateful that my parents took on the expense and time commitment of correcting my wild teeth. I’m sure it wasn’t easy. Now an overwhelmed mom myself, I newly appreciate all the schedule juggling that accompanied years of piano lessons, swimming courses, theatre practice . . . and frequent dental checkups. It was a whole thing.
When I force myself to unpack it, I do think I’ve put off the kids’ dental visits because I worried we’d get “bad news.” What sort of awful news, you ask? I have no clue. Cavities? I mean, not great, but certainly not the end of the world. I also worried about them crying or seeming to be in pain, which majorly triggers my fight-or-flight response. As my saintly husband can attest, I go from zero to nuclear panic very quickly.
I’m working on that. My officemate and friend Deborah missed her calling as a therapist; she often helps me break down my sweaty-palm episodes. I’ve had “make kids’ dental appointments” on my to-do list for years. Years! For years I have bypassed that little blip on my digital calendar, putting it off as “someday.” (I did the same for moving my retirement account . . . but that’s a different ball of nonsense.)
Then January rolled around. I don’t make resolutions, per say, but I finally took a clear-eyed look at what my inaction was doing. I love my children. They need to establish a “dental home,” as all the new-patient paperwork states. I’m projecting my fears onto them — something I swore I would not do.
So I called. Spencer and I took them Monday for their inaugural cleanings.
So much of parenthood is about managing your own emotions — something we rarely talk about. Hadley picks up on every single twitch of the mouth, every raising of an eyebrow. Ollie often asks me why I’m making a “mad face” (I’m not — that’s my face, kid). The moment either child intuits my nervousness, it’s game over. Drivin’ on down to meltdown town.
My heart was racing from the moment we left the house, but I forced myself to stay upbeat. The kids were excited to go. At the dental office, we all played dinosaurs with a new friend in the waiting room.
I did not think about the NICU. I did not think about an outrageous dental bill. I did not think about specialists. I breathed.
And you know what? They did . . . well. Great, even. Hadley was not a happy camper, but we got through it. The hygienists and pediatric dentist are, in fact, highly trained professionals; they made it work, reassuring us that “wrestling matches” are normal. She’s cavity-free.
Oliver was such a big guy, opening wide and going with the flow. He listened intently as they talked about the importance of brushing, and was stoked to get a new toothbrush (and prize at the end, of course). The fears I had — biting, gagging, refusing — were all unfounded. Once again, I’d turned that stone around in my mind so long that it was sanded smooth by “what-ifs” . . . concerns that never came to pass. Ollie is cavity-free, too.
Turns out the cure for anxiety really is action. I’ve been breathing a little easier this week.
And you know what? Those six-month cleanings are already on the books.
Twitter: @rightmeg