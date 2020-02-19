Right, Meg? Casual family session

This column was originally published on April 25, 2018.
Family photos are a big deal for us.
My mom, a talented photographer, has long been the one to capture and keep these memories — but every time we try to get a decent posed shot with Oliver, our 3-year-old suddenly finds the natural world utterly fascinating. He looks here, there, everywhere — anywhere other than the camera. And that’s when you can get him to sit still at all.
This isn’t the end of the world. Life isn’t a Pinterest page. We’re not going in a magazine. But is too much to ask for a single decent photo of the four of us? Hadley with her crinkled eyes, showing off her baby teeth, and Ollie with his wild curls and impish smile.
Any recent shot is immortalized like this: my daughter arching her back, yelling in frustration as I tighten my grip to keep her in my arms, or Oliver half-crouched with a pasted-on smile while he watches something just out of frame. Inevitably I have three chins and am hunching terribly, given I have at least one of my kids in a death grip. Spencer looks good.
I knew I had to call in the big guns. A professional photographer would, I hoped, have tricks up her sleeve to get my children to look in the general direction of the camera, at least. Plus, with a stranger, Ollie would be less likely to cut up like he does for Nana.
I booked a shoot for last weekend, hoping the sun would be plentiful and the trees vibrant. It would be casual, I assured myself; no pressure. Given we’d be posing outdoors with a local photographer, though, the weather was a wild card. Temperatures were cool on Friday. Not a problem, necessarily — except Ollie was going to be in shorts.
Oliver has become adamant about dressing himself. The kid is growing like a weed, and the pants that fit him a month or two ago are now too snug, short or both. He only likes a specific style: cotton-blend sweatpants with elastic at the ankles. (Joggers, apparently, though I’m not hip enough to think of them as anything other than sweatpants.)
I bought these pants for years because they were comfortable and easy for Ollie to move in. They washed well and were inexpensive. And somewhere along the line, these pants became The Pants. The only pants. As soon as he was big enough to vocalize a preference, Ollie refused to wear anything but this specific soft cotton blend. And absolutely no jeans.
The clear solution would be to buy 25 pairs of the exact pants he likes — and trust me, I’ve tried. The department store where I originally stocked up stopped carrying this style. I’ve checked auction sites. Thrift stores. Amazon (of course). I devoted hours of my life I’ll never get back to searching for “boys 5T cotton blend jogger black blue loose” with few results.
Well, that’s not true: I did find some on Amazon. Not the same brand, but a similar style . . . only to discover that, though they were the right material and fit him in the waist, I could have cut off the excess fabric created a new long-sleeved shirt, too.
Are you bored of this yet? Me, too. That’s what these pants have done to me, friends. The search has consumed me.
But the stained, too-small joggers were not going to cut it for professional photos. I actually attempted to piece together outfits that could disguise them, knowing the fit Ollie would throw if I tried to dress him anything else, but eventually gave up and decided to put my foot down.
The kid was just going to wear pants. Real pants.
Only . . . I couldn’t find real pants. I knew jeans were going to be too much too fast, so I found the softest material I could in cargo-style shorts that practically looked like pants, they were so long on him. It was the best I could do.
Like approaching a skittish animal, I didn’t insist on the shorts right away. I got Hadley and I dressed on Friday, then reiterated an earlier promise to get pancakes after taking “cheese photos” that night. And by the time Spencer came downstairs in his pressed shirt, Ollie was wearing his first pair of non-sweatpants . . . well, ever.
I’m not sure how it happened, actually. Oliver started to pull them on three times, refusing at each pass, and I tamped down my panic as we got closer to needing to leave. Finally, keeping my tone light, I asked if he would “please, please, please try the special pants.” Then we’d get pancakes.
He smiled. He put on the shorts.
This sounds so simple and silly, I know, but these mundane tasks are minefields with opinionated toddlers. The constant fight — over anything and everything — really wears you down after a while. This victory felt like a turning point in parenthood. It gave me strength.
The family shoot went wonderfully. Both kids were curious and cooperative, though ready to move on by the end. I was visibly relieved after our session was over, practically giddy with the victory. I offered high-fives. I danced.
Before we’d gotten started, our photographer had asked if I had any must-have poses for our session. I’d laughed.
“Ah, no,” I said. Expectations lead to disappointment. Then I thought about it and added, “Well, just one: a shot where all four of us are actually looking at the camera. Maybe smiling. But I’d settle for looking.”
So were we the easiest clients ever? I mean, I don’t want to toot my own horn or anything, but I think our low-maintenance approach worked out well.
Also, we all enjoyed the pancakes.
