If there’s one thing my sister loves, it’s a party.
Expecting their second child, Katie and my brother-in-law, Eric, learned they would be welcoming a boy last fall. The ideas began to percolate as soon as Kate bit into that blue cupcake. In the longstanding tradition of the bridal/baby shower, I knew we’d soon be planning a sprinkle.
There is some precedent for this. Having missed my baby shower with Oliver, Katie and Mom threw me a sprinkle — “baby shower light,” if you will — with Hadley. I was excited to finally gather the special women in my life for this rite of passage, but worried it would look greedy — especially less than two years after the first one. Thankfully, I believe everyone understood how important it was to me to have a “redo” after the scary start to parenthood we faced with Ollie. It wasn’t about gifts. I just needed that support.
Plus, you know, parties are fun! Planning them. Hosting them. Congregating around the snack table during them. My sister and I often joke that, in another life, we would have gone into the event planning business together. Working out all the details of our weddings simultaneously was the pinnacle of that. Thankfully, we’re both in careers in which our interest in logistics is valued — and now we can host holidays and get-togethers without breaking a sweat. Metaphorically, anyway.
We held Katie’s sprinkle last weekend. Though she’s not due until mid-April, we learned a few things from my needing to call in from a Baltimore hospital to “attend” my own shower the first go ’round, and one of them was this: you can’t control everything. Life is unpredictable. Just bump up the timeline.
The party was Sunday, so our mom and I had Saturday to prepare — mentally and . . . literally.
Coming off the holiday rush, I’ve been a bit foggy, but recently “woke up” and called Katie in a panic. “So . . . your party is in two weeks,” I began. “I’ve done nothing.”
Transparency is important, I think.
Katie being Katie, I greatly underestimated how together she was — and how her pregnancy brain would kick into overdrive, prioritizing the details of all things baby in a way that is likely familiar to pregnant women everywhere. She had already created a Google Doc that closely mirrored my own, listing out shopping needs, decor we have on hand, games we might want to play. Knowing her big sister is often described as “frazzled,” she’d already pulled together many of the details.
Still, I didn’t want Katie worrying about too many of the small things. I’d already asked if we could host it at her new home. Given my foyer currently boasts a ride-on tractor, singing Baby Shark and approximately 18 shoes without partners, it’s not that my own house couldn’t benefit from the type of deep cleaning I would only complete with the promise of 30 women showing up at my door . . . trust me. I just didn’t see how I was going to get that done.
At Katie’s, we ushered in family and friends for an afternoon celebrating the child who will soon bookend my parents’ grandchildren: Oliver, turning 5 in April; Hadley and Autumn, “the girls,” soon to be 3; and a new baby boy to love.
Now that I’m out of the hazy newborn days myself, I look forward to being more “present” for the arrival of my nephew and watching Autumn become a big sister. It will be a transition — but an exciting one. One they can all handle with time.
After the guests had filtered home, happy from cupcakes and camaraderie, my niece sat on the living room floor with a book from her parents: “I’m Going to Be a Big Sister.” I thought about the changes coming to their family, and how my own kids will react to their new cousin.
Then said kids all began squabbling — again — over the balloons slowly losing their helium, sinking lower and lower until each child had one within grasp. They ran at full-speed, this trio, with purple and blue curling ribbon trailing behind them.
I mentally added a crawling, dark-haired babe in a dinosaur onesie, with bright blue eyes like Autumn and her dad. He’ll trail behind at first, but catch up quickly. Too quickly. Soon, like Ollie and Hadley and Autumn, it will be hard to remember life before he was here, too.
We’ll be ready for you, little guy. Grab a balloon.
