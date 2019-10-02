The great Halloween debate has begun.
With less than a month until the big day, my kids — now quite aware of the holiday and its treats — have started plotting their costumes. Well, “plotting” is a strong word; I mean, one is still in diapers. But they’re definitely thinking about them . . . and getting us to think about Halloween, too.
Oliver has become obsessed with skeletons — and big questions. This is the kid that, apropos of nothing, will catch my eye in the minivan mirror with inquiries like, “Mommy, how did I get here?”
“Get . . . here?” I’ll hedge.
“Yes. Here on Earth. Where did I come from?”
Ah. Here we go.
I have always been a philosophical mess, so this doesn’t surprise me. But I haven’t been quite ready for all the body-related questions I’m suddenly facing — especially since I don’t know the answers to most of them, either.
Until recently, Ollie thought skeletons were just spooky figures in “Scooby Doo.” I nearly blew his preschooler mind when I told him that everyone has a skeleton, pulling up a diagram with the basics of the skeletal system. I didn’t know what any of those bones were called — except for the phalanges, that is. (Every middle-schooler goes through a hilarious “Hey, Linda, I can see your phalanges!” phase, right?)
In recent weeks, Oliver has alternated between asking to be a police officer, Shaggy from “Scooby Doo,” a pumpkin and a knight for Halloween. The skeletal interest is new, but rapidly growing — especially after I came home with glow-in-the-dark skeleton pajamas grabbed randomly at Target. As of press time, “scary skeleton” was Ollie’s top costume choice.
Hadley is less opinionated. At two and a half, I figure this is the last year we will have any say whatsoever in what she wears for the holiday (or any day, for that matter). She’s newly fascinated by the “Secret Life of Pets” movie, so we’re into puppies over here. I’m a dog lover and am happy that she’s captivated by Duke, one of the furry protagonists.
Hadley and I watched the movie — “Secret Pets,” as she calls it, like Max and Duke are in a witness protection program — no less than three times in an afternoon when she was sick last week. It reminded me of the stories my parents tell of requesting “The Little Mermaid” back to back to back . . . so frequently that Dad would hold out the VHS so I could feel how warm it was, proving that the tape “needed to rest.” (He probably needed a rest, too. Dad can still do a mean rendition of “Part of Your World.”)
Hadley and I wandered the aisles of a seasonal store last week, inspecting the decor and truckloads of chocolate. I pulled several costumes down for her inspection . . . and was met with indifference. She was more preoccupied with wanting a glittery pumpkin for our table than deciding between a “PAW Patrol” get-up or a cowgirl.
As with most things, I know I tend to overcomplicate holidays. Children are just as happy with a pillowcase full of candy as they are with a personalized bucket. And it’s not like Hadley really cares if she’s a scientist or a ladybug, so long as we don’t withhold the fun-sized M&Ms at the end of the night.
But it’s fun to plan these events. I like to toil over the details while my kids are still little enough to let me. I’m keenly aware that someday they will stop willingly posing for my photos or asking to hold my hand in the dark. Childhood is but a blink. I don’t want to miss it.
So yes, I have eight different toddler girls’ costumes in an online shopping cart. Ollie will probably change his mind several more times as we approach Oct. 31, so I’m waiting to make the official purchase. I’m secretly hoping it’s not the knight — those are pricey. Also? The last thing I need is for my exuberant 4-year-old to be handed a toy sword.
Or, you know, the truckload of chocolate.
But we take the fun with the sugar crash. It’s tradition.
Twitter: @rightmeg