What’s a fun weekend without a little time travel?
In our quest to make family memories (and tire our kids out for nap time), Spence and I returned to the place of an early date on Sunday: the Maryland Renaissance Festival, now open for the season just outside Annapolis.
If you’ve never gone to Renn Fest, it is . . . well, it’s an experience. We’ve only scratched the surface ourselves. With its many performances, shops and entertainment, it’s a jam-packed day. And there’s the food. Turkey legs, cheesecake on a stick, wine and mead, funnel cake fries, crab pretzels — you’re not going hungry at Revel Grove. And with all the walking necessary to tour the festival, I felt less guilty about indulging. (Though not everything at once.)
After more than 40 seasons, Renn Fest is well-established and absolutely huge — the second-biggest renaissance festival in the country. I knew nothing about it until I was in my early twenties, somehow missing out on the experience even at the height of my high school theatre days. Actors stroll in character with an overarching storyline involving King Henry VIII, his court and many wives. Vendors sing, proffering their fudge or candy in character. There’s jousting.
Yes, friends, Renn Fest’s ambiance is delightful. Strolling the tree-lined paths really makes you feel like you’ve stepped into a 16th-century English village. Everyone is friendly, and they take Renn Fest seriously — attendees included. There are fairy wings and crowns, corsets and pirate swords. I saw parents dressed like stylish Shakespearean characters with their teenage children lagging behind, looking mildly embarrassed. Fun for everyone!
This was our first time going with kids. Like most occasions we choose to leave the house, I reminded my husband that we had to temper our expectations. Even with Hadley and Oliver getting older and more accommodating, we couldn’t count on everything going smoothly. Especially when hunger is involved.
We got there shortly after they opened at 10 a.m. — a good few hours before nap time. I figured we’d be golden until after lunch. It was a gorgeous summer Sunday: low humidity, crystal-blue skies. We all enjoyed being in the sunshine.
Oliver’s favorite activity was definitely observing the test-your-strength game. For a nominal fee, attendees take a hammer and smack down with all their might — trying to ring the bell at the top, of course, and earn a prize. Onlookers are impressed, but none more excited than our 4-year-old son.
Ollie was a one-kid cheering section, providing complimentary encouragement to everyone who came up to take a swing. A tall man with rippling muscles quickly conquered the game with four straight bell rings in a row, which earned him a medallion. Seeing that the winners got a reward? Well, Oliver was all over that. It took some convincing to lead him away.
“Mommy, when I’m five, I will do it,” he promised. “I’ll do it when I’m five.”
Many of Ollie’s stories now begin with “when he’s five.” Going to be a busy year.
Like all experiences, Renn Fest had its ups and downs, but no major meltdowns. Ollie was surprisingly go-with-the-flow while Hadley insisted on being carried around all day. I mean, I get it; there were tons of people — overwhelming for adults, let alone our petite 2-year-old. But we were all tired pretty quickly.
One more pass through the busy, buzzing crowds and the Johnsons were ready to re-enter the 21st century — though not before I’d sampled Key lime pie on a stick.
Was it Elizabethan? Absolutely not.
Was it delicious? For sure.
We were all winners that day.
Twitter: @rightmeg