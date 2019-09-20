Kids can smell your fear.
My sensitive little souls can, for sure — and for a mother with anxiety, trying not to let them see how panicky I get in unusual situations requires energy I don’t always have.
Sometimes, though? I can surprise myself.
Last weekend was our county fair, a longstanding family and local tradition. I don’t think I’ve missed a year since childhood, now attending with my own husband, kids and extended group. Our kids were big enough this year to do more than cruise around in a stroller, which was an exciting milestone for us!
The kids had a blast, and so did we. Spence and I took Hadley and Oliver early to meet up with my parents, sister, brother-in-law and niece, hoping to walk around before the crowds got too overwhelming and the heat too oppressive. It worked out nicely, particularly since the whole “waiting in lines” concept is still confusing to my 4- and 2-year-old. Waiting is painful for all of us.
Hadley surprised everyone by happily climbing aboard every ride we decided was OK for her, looking like the happiest little clam on a train with her dad. Autumn loved riding the “airplanes” with her nana and cousin Ollie, who also enjoyed the spinning dragons with Aunt Katie.
His focus was still the Ferris wheel, though. Like many kids (and adults, too), the idea of riding “up high in the sky” was wildly appealing. Ollie has been talking about them since seeing the giant Capital Wheel at National Harbor, which we declined to ride on that particularly hot day in July. My son forgets nothing.
Oliver is equal parts fascinated and terrified of heights. Apparently it’s in the blood. I knew there was no way we were leaving the fair without at least one turn on the Ferris wheel, but I wasn’t sure how that would work. Ollie often thinks something is a good idea only to change his mind within seconds. I was worried he would climb aboard only to decide — at the apex of the wheel, of course — that he wanted off. Now.
If anything, though, I was the one feeling that way. Spence stayed on terra firma with Hadley and the family as Ollie and I shelled out 10 ride tickets to take a spin on the smaller, kids-oriented Ferris wheel. I say “smaller,” but this thing was still gigantic . . . and the seats were rocking. A lot.
When Spence and I did go on the Capital Wheel earlier this year, we were seated comfortably in enclosed pods. It felt very unlikely that anything would happen to us. Being high off the ground didn’t actually bother me — as long as I didn’t look down.
The fair’s wheel is . . . not like that. Being in the open air was totally scary, for one thing, and I was seated with a preschooler who rarely sits still. Ollie’s feet are always in motion: kicking, jiggling, bouncing. As we climbed aboard, I clamped an arm around his shoulders and clung for dear life.
Ollie got nervous a few times, particularly when the wheel kept pausing to let others on or off. The sudden stopping would cause our seat to sway, which freaked us both out! I mean, how strong was that little lap bar, anyway?
“Mommy, we are so high up,” Ollie kept saying. “Birds could get us!”
True, I said. Yes, let’s think about birds. Planes. Anything to keep from looking down.
“I hope we don’t fall. What happens if we fall?” he asked.
My stomach lurched, wishing I could ignore the question . . . and the gnawing anxiety eating away at my insides. The last thing I want is to visit all my idiosyncrasies upon my children. I wanted to project confidence for my son.
I gave a noncommittal answer — a reassurance, no doubt, that we were fine up there . . . even if it didn’t feel like it. (And oh, it did not.) Before I knew it, our ride was over. Oliver had been antsy while we were up in the air, but seemed fine — exhilarated, even — once we were back on solid ground.
I was relieved to have survived, literally and metaphorically.
“Can we go again?” Ollie asked immediately.
I can only conquer so many fears in one day. Best not to tempt fate.
