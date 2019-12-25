It’s been a whirlwind season, but the big day is finally here.
I tried to slow us all down this holiday — and I think we succeeded. As I shared a few weeks back, I felt almost buoyant with Christmas magic this year. Hadley and Oliver are at great ages to really enjoy and notice the little details, and the sparkle of Santa and Elf on the Shelf is alive and well. It’s meant so much to me.
We have a new holiday pal, too: the Grinch. It’s been a while since Oliver embraced a character with such vigor. We started watching the 2018 version of “The Grinch” shortly after Thanksgiving, and it’s been a daily staple in our house. I thought the classic green Christmas hater would spook the kids, but both have become smitten with him.
I credit the work of the recent movie, which clearly and kindly shows how the Grinch came to despise all the Who singing and gift-wrapping and roast-beast-slicing: he was lonely.
With the Grinch thus humanized, the fear factor isn’t there. The movie itself is vivid, entertaining, even heart-wrenching — though most of that has, thus far, been lost on my 4-year-old. What he loves? The Grinch’s master plan to steal Christmas, complete with impersonating Santa Claus himself.
That’s how we wound up with a Grinch hat (made by a talented crafter at La Plata’s Kris Kringle Market), Grinch gloves and a Grinch lunch box (courtesy of Memaw). We already had several Grinch ornaments collected since my husband was little.
Freshly plucked from the Christmas tree, a member of the Grinchy crew recently commandeered the “PAW Patrol” sea patroller. With deft fingers, Ollie began to “steal” pieces from the tree: a London bus I bought on a long-ago trip; Charlie Brown in all his unbreakable kid glory. There’s Marshall, another “PAW” character, and several snowmen. All unwitting accomplices to the Grinch’s schemes.
I was initially anxious that his main takeaway from the movie was that the Grinch “loves to steal” . . . I mean: yeah. But once we pried open that dialogue about why the Grinch wants to take Christmas away but realizes he can’t . . . well, my own heart grew three sizes, I think.
The season hasn’t been without its dark spots. We’re still processing the recent and sudden loss of Alice, my sister’s mother-in-law — my brother-in-law’s beloved mom, and my niece’s grandma. It’s strange. And hard. She is deeply missed and always will be.
We’ve been sick . . . again. For the third year in a row (I checked!), our family has been taken out by a nasty stomach virus shortly before Christmas. It was staggered, thankfully: the kids both down first, followed by Spencer, then me. I spent last Wednesday in bed for nearly 24 hours — not an exaggeration. We mostly recovered by the time my mother- and father-in-law arrived for the holidays, and their reassuring presence was a serious help. No Grinchy feelings there.
Overall, I know we have blessings to count . . . and I do not take that for granted. If we all stay well enough to get through today and have a few cookies, well — that’s good enough for me.
Happy holidays, friends. Thanks for being here.
