Right, Meg? Just another day in (tent) paradise

This column originally ran on Jan. 17, 2018.
When I learned I was expecting our first child, I daydreamed about the books we’d read and beloved movies we’d watch.
My husband? Tents. Big ones, small ones: quilt-created tents utilizing the couch, coffee table and hassock. With heavy blankets draped across the furniture, Spencer would create a dark, comfy haven for our children. (And himself, of course.)
I was on board with this, though my love of tents doesn’t equal his. My grandmother used to drape clean sheets over her dining room table for our elaborate games. My sister and I loved to drag our toys between the tall chairs and pretend we were in a cave. I still remember the delight of curling up under there: safe and separate from the world.
Kids love small spaces. We often find Ollie beneath a desk or tucked behind a chair. He cackles like mad when we spot him, which isn’t exactly hard; a trail of discarded toys leads to his hiding place, his beloved blanket peeking out.
Spencer has transformed our living room into a tent paradise many times, but his creations are getting more and more elaborate. Using an armchair, end table and series of books used as weights, Spence tucked quilts around half the room to craft a toddler’s tent paradise last weekend.
It was pretty cool, I admit. But even cooler? Sharing it with two children instead of one.
Since Hadley’s birth last March, Oliver has regarded the baby with a mixture of bemusement, annoyance and indifference, depending on the minute. He wasn’t quite 2 years old himself, so the shock of a screaming newborn didn’t seem to register as much for him as it did for us.
As the kids have gotten older, Ollie has shown some jealousy — but he mostly seems oblivious to his sister. They don’t interact much. We’ve encouraged Oliver to talk to Hadley — “Hi, baby!” — since birth, and tried to discourage rough touch without making him resentful of Hadley or afraid to play with her.
Having two kids so close in age has been both harder and easier than I expected. Harder in that I felt like we had barely enough energy and patience for one child, let alone two; easier in that Ollie can be trusted around her, given he generally acts like she’s just one of the cute stuffed animals around our living room.
Ollie has flashes of recognition when he will laugh at Hadley’s squealing or hand her a toy. But it’s more likely that he’s pushing his race cars around the kitchen while she cranes her neck to watch. If he seems unaware of her, she is acutely aware of him. Hadley has been listening to and getting comfortable around Oliver since she was in the womb. How else to explain how she sleeps through his tantrums?
And there’s another baby in our lives: cousin Autumn. Ollie has always regarded her with more interest than Hadley. I recently commented on this while watching the cousins play, and my sister pointed out that Autumn is no threat to our attention. Oliver does tend to need a drink as soon as I pick up his sister, and always has.
Autumn is crawling everywhere now. She’s a darling explorer with bright, curious eyes, and I’m often bowled over by how similar the two girls — born eight weeks apart — really are. Hadley is dark-eyed, serious and snuggly; Autumn is friendly, loud and fearless. The daughters of two sisters who, I hope, will grow up more like sisters themselves.
Now that his cousin is on the move, Oliver watches and plays with Autumn. Katie and Eric came by Friday and Ollie got down on all fours to crawl behind his cousin. It was the first time I’ve really seen him engage with either of the girls.
Saturday was another tent day. Ollie had already destroyed Spencer’s creation from the day before, so I rebuilt it. I’m no engineer, so this thing was lopsided and fragile. But with installation complete, my son crawled inside and poked out his head.
“Mommy,” he said, “baby can come in the tent?”
Hadley was sitting nearby with a half-moon of toys around her. I’m used to entertaining them both in separate spheres, swiveling back and forth, but Ollie looked sincere.
“You want Hadley to come in the tent, too?”
“Yes. Too,” he agreed. “Baby, too.”
I repeated it again. Never before has his sister been invited to the cross the threshold of a sacred tent. It seemed like a good idea that would quickly sour when Hadley began to cry in the semi-darkness, or after Ollie would flip out that she’d touched his blanket (a common complaint).
But to my surprise, putting them together delighted them both. Hadley kicked and rubbed her feet — a sure sign of happiness — while Oliver turned on a Halloween flashlight we can’t seem to keep out of his little paws. The colorful lights captivated the baby, who seemed just as thrilled to be hanging with her brother as I was to have both of them sitting together in the same space.
This was the first time I’ve seen them openly playing and really aware of one another. Oliver looked thrilled. In the 10 months since I became the tired mother of both a son and daughter, this was the moment my heart grew three sizes.
We had 10 minutes before Oliver was carefully crawling around Hadley to escape, but they were memorable ones.
Somehow the tent is still standing. We’ll see what tomorrow brings.
