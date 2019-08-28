Right, Meg? Mayer mayhem

This column is reprinted from Aug. 30, 2017.
I don’t often try to have fun, but when I do . . . it’s never dull.
My sister and I got tickets to see John Mayer back before our daughters were even born. When we heard our favorite musician would be touring here in late summer, it was tough to imagine myself having the energy to drive out to Bristow, Va., where I’d be up until 2 a.m. on four hours of sleep. At least it was Friday.
And there isn’t much I won’t do for John. I was 16 when his first album came out, and I played “No Such Thing” on repeat. His songs felt like anthems written especially for me, and they were personal, confessional and human: “I want to run through the halls of my high school. I want to scream at the top of my lungs: I just found out there’s no such thing as the real world; just a lie you’ve got to rise above.”
That was half my life ago.
As teenagers, music helps shape so much of our identities. Beloved songs unite us, these folks who might otherwise have little in common. No one listens to the same song exactly the same way, just as none of us can read the same book. We bring to the work our own experiences: joys and sadnesses. These moments shape us. So does the music.
My middle school years were the Hanson era. My parents took Katie and me to see Hanson perform in 1998 — also at Jiffy Lube Live, coincidentally, though we knew it then as Nissan Pavilion. That tour T-shirt became my uniform. Paired with too-long corduroys that I’m about 70% sure were cool at the time, my “Live From Albertane” top was only taken off to wash. Occasionally. When my mom insisted.
I didn’t know what to wear to the concert on Friday. There was a time I would have chosen something flattering and fashionable, dressing like John himself could be proposing backstage. Now I’m lucky if I remember to use a Tide to Go pen on the milk spilled on my pants. My messy-bun hairstyle is best described as “ran out of energy.” I did remove the late-day eyeliner smudged beneath my eyes, so cheers to making an effort.
Katie came to my house so we could ride together. She offered to drive, but I told her I didn’t mind; even with my longer commute, it relaxes me.
Usually.
Most of the trip was uneventful. Katie and I chatted nonstop from Waldorf to Manassas, touching on all the topics we don’t often get to address with babies crying and husbands waiting. We were 15 minutes from Jiffy Lube Live when, in stop-and-go traffic, I felt the power to my vehicle suddenly cut out.
My sedan is 13 years old, but I’ve taken good care of it. Spencer and I keep joking about getting a minivan, which really would be useful, but I’m not eager for that debt. And anyway, until Friday, I’d never had an issue beyond flat tires and windshield chips.
I stared at my dashboard with concern: the check engine and battery indicators were on, and tapping the gas did nothing. I put on my hazard lights, managed to shift onto the shoulder and parked as cars streamed by us.
Great.
Now stranded in Virginia with our concert starting shortly, panic bubbled in my stomach. My first instinct was still to call our dad. Katie searched for a number for roadside assistance while I debated who to contact first. My husband and brother-in-law Eric were at least an hour away — and they had the kids. I opted for Eric and explained what happened. The car was still idling.
“Should I turn it off?” I asked. “Could that help? The ol’ turn-it-off, turn-it-back-on again?”
Hey: it works for computers. Maybe it could save us this time, too.
And it did. My car roared back to life, all the warning lights miraculously disappearing. Spencer suspects the engine stalled. I guess the responsible thing to do would have been to take the first exit and park somewhere until the car could be checked out, but the idea of missing the show was depressing. I’d gotten out of the house! Out of the state, even!
Not today, car.
So we kept going. The closer we got to the venue, the more I felt my breathing return to normal. I relaxed more upon realizing that, worst comes to worst, we could leave the car on the shoulder and walk.
We actually made it with time to spare. The universe apologized for the scare by keeping the two seats immediately in front of us vacant for most of the concert.
John Mayer was excellent, as always. I listened to tunes like “Why Georgia” and remembered how it felt to be 20 years old with the future — infinite, exciting, unknowable — unspooling before me. Our adventure on I-66 made us even more determined to have fun, and our “moms’ night out” with John was a success.
Still, I knew I’d be worried about how we were getting home. Would my car start? Was it going to stall somewhere, stranding us at midnight? I tried to enjoy the moment and worry about it later, but that’s like asking ice cream not to melt. For an anxious homebody, especially, that was a heck of a lot of excitement for me.
Spencer wound up driving out to Virginia to follow us back from the show. I felt terrible, knowing he was just as exhausted as I was — and he didn’t even have the benefit of attending the concert to justify the late night. But I didn’t have to ask; Spencer just said he was coming, his familiar presence instantly soothing my rattled nerves.
My car was perfectly fine, of course. And still is. But if Spence hadn’t come to Virginia, we would have undoubtedly been forced to hitchhike. Murphy’s law.
Halfway through the show, my sister had leaned over to yell in my ear. I thought she was going to squeal with me over John’s haircut, but she was apparently motor-minded as well.
“Get a white minivan,” she yelled. “Also, I’m driving to the Hanson show.”
No arguments here.
