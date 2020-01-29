Right, Meg? Not going to call again

This column was originally published Jan. 31, 2018.
Like many folks in the digital age, I communicate mostly by text message.
In my generation’s equivalent of “uphill both ways,” I remember getting my first cell phone — for emergencies only — when I turned 16. The phone appeared in my handbag at the same time as my driver’s license, and I recall my father telling me I needed to check it after school.
Can you imagine having to remind today’s teens to look at their phones?
In hindsight, my parents have always been hip. (Just don’t tell them I told you.) Being a journalist, Dad had to stay forever on the grid before the internet was a thing. I recall his pager circa 1992, and the first “car phone” my mom stored inside of an old Williamsburg Pottery Factory bag in the back seat of her van. Incognito.
When Dad sent me my first text message on that old Ericsson phone, I read it on a screen that looked more like the face of a $2 calculator. “Texting” did not yet have a name. “Why would you bother with that,” I thought, “when you can just pick up the phone and . . . talk?”
Well.
There is exactly one person I speak to regularly by phone: my sister. Katie and I often chat on my morning drives. I’m headed south to begin the work day; she’s up with her 8-month-old daughter, sipping coffee and making plans.
Rarely do my sister and I run out of things to talk about, and maybe that’s why I’m comfortable with the call in the first place. My lifelong anxiety about odd things — not finding a table in a crowded restaurant; introducing someone by the wrong name — has always manifested in phone calls.
Before the world began communicating through emojis, I was out there dreading the most benign of phone conversations. I’m alive at precisely the right time; not only is it commonplace to communicate by text, but processes like ordering pizza through a phone app are totally acceptable.
That used to be hard for me: ordering a pizza. Making the call, giving them my phone number, asking for a large pepperoni. Honestly. Though making doctor’s appointments, following up on lab results and placing a pick-up order for orange chicken no longer causes angst, I still get nervous making conversational calls — personal or professional.
But a couple interactions have helped with this. One: I accidentally dialed a wrong number and subsequently left a voicemail for the wrong person in November. Nothing personal; just confirming details of an event.
The rightful owner of this number could have ignored the call, given I had clearly called them by mistake. Instead, this man called me back to correct and berate me — and demand that I “never call him again.”
“Not a problem,” I said, “as I never meant to call you in the first place.”
After writing down one digit of a phone number incorrectly, I wound up calling a John instead of a Jane. Definitely an honest mistake — and one we quickly sorted out. But I’d apparently caught this man on a bad day.
“Do. Not. Call me,” he repeated.
My hands were shaking when I hung up, but that was actually good for me. I’d had an awkward conversation and nothing truly bad had happened.
Even better? When the man actually rang me the very next day. I could have ignored it, but I had a feeling that would only prolong the whole mess.
“Yes, you called me yesterday? You had the wrong person.”
“Right,” I said. “You made that clear. What can I do for you?”
“I just wanted to make sure you’re not going to call me again,” said the man.
Seriously.
“As long as you promise not to call me,” I singsonged, and hung up.
In my generous moments, I think that perhaps this man was confused. Lonely. I caught him at a tough time. He’s going through some personal challenges. He barely uses that phone, and I’d startled him.
But then he called me again.
That one? That one I ignored.
A few years ago, a tense conversation like that would have totally wrecked my day. Maybe my week. By the end of the second awkward chat, though, I was feeling something like . . . empowered. Proud of myself for actually answering — caller ID, beautiful invention that it is, made it clear that I’d be speaking with an angry stranger. I did it anyway.
Personally, I think I dislike the phone so much because I can’t craft my responses. It’s a real, live conversation — remember those? No second-guessing. No editing out to remove any trace of “tone.” When I’m sending an email or text message, I can write and rewrite until I’ve said what I mean and mean what I say. It’s stressful thinking about how easily we can slip up, isn’t it?
Like most couples, my husband and I can communicate with a raised eyebrow, puckered mouth or quick sigh. With the kids squealing, screaming and impeding any semblance of adult conversation, in fact, that’s what we normally do.
We’ve been known to text one another from opposite sides of the house. Sometimes actual conversation just isn’t possible. Like when, for instance, your toddler finally passes out on the floor in front of the television — and you also have a sleeping baby in your lap.
Spencer was one room away, but I couldn’t call for him. I was stuck watching (another) kid’s movie when I could have finally watched the Food Network in peace. If I had the remote.
“If you see this, help,” I texted, and Spencer came in to save me from “The Lorax.”
Modern technology wins again.
