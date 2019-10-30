Right, Meg? The language of sugar

This column is reprinted from Oct. 4, 2017.
My family: we communicate through desserts.
Remember how I recently shared I was getting back on the healthy-eating bandwagon? I have — and so has my husband. Unfortunately, that means I’m thinking about sweet treats more than a normal person should.
As always, I haven’t “stopped” eating dessert. But I’ve certainly cut back. That means less (or no?) ice cream after dinner, and no cookies after lunch. I could go without chips for a lifetime, but cupcakes? Tiramisu? Baker’s chocolate straight from the bag? I don’t think so.
It’s no secret that I eat my feelings. I always have. My weight has fluctuated wildly over the last four years, thanks in part to two pregnancies and the exhausting — but adorable! — results. But also because I’ve just given up a bit.
Toddler meltdowns and other upheaval have me seeking comfort in all the wrong carbohydrates. Spencer and I have been trying to get back on a cleaner, simpler eating pattern that doesn’t involve stomaching calorie-laden cereal bars as we run from one activity to the next.
Though I have my meals fairly under control (eh, mostly), it’s the after-meal treat that trips me up. And my family? Like many, we have always communicated our affection through desserts.
Spencer’s May birthday was rapidly approaching during our first spring together. Wanting to impress him, I remember asking what his favorite sweet was — and he answered “pie,” with a particular love of lemon meringue. I’m a pretty comfortable baker, but that was out of my wheelhouse. I went for a lesson from my grandma and was so proud of the results: tart, beautiful, tasty.
Years later, my new boyfriend became my husband — and disclosed that, though he likes lemon meringue just fine, it’s not necessarily his favorite. That title belongs to his uncle’s fruits of the forest pie, which Mark dubbed “droppings of the forest” because . . . well, I don’t know. Because it’s funny.
Though I just asked Spence about this family classic and was told that, though that berry pie is awesome, his “actual favorite” is pecan pie. News to me, but OK.
There are plenty of other sweets that show up at our tables holiday after holiday, year after year. My dad loves eclairs from Walls Bakery in Waldorf. He buys six or so and slices them up for the annual family Christmas party, where we all fight over the remnants of their cream filling and think about how beautiful life is.
My mom adores coconut pie — a classic made by my grandmother. Her birthday cake usually has a sidekick in this second dessert, which is cool and creamy and good enough to eat for breakfast.
Or lunch. Or dinner.
My sister adores ice cream with sprinkles, and my brother-in-law shuns cake entirely in favor of cinnamon rolls. Kate brought over a flat of them in August for Eric’s birthday, and let’s just say we didn’t have to worry about storing any leftovers.
We come by our dessert love naturally. My grandma often promises to bring a sweet to group gatherings and arrives with several instead. Enough that, though your mouth is watering, it’s impossible to try or store them all. She loves ice cream, too, and introduced me to the magic that is chocolate chip cookie dough.
Some of my earliest memories? Eating ice cream at Gram and Grandpa’s, a late summer evening stretching into a sugary night. Kate and I stayed up to watch “I Love Lucy” reruns with red dishes of vanilla ice cream in our laps, and I’ve never forgotten that kind of simple joy.
I couldn’t pinpoint one sweet in particular that I love most. Have I shared the naptime ice cream runs Spencer and I have been taking, friends? When Hadley and Oliver refuse to sleep on Saturdays, we often load up the kids and drive around until they both snooze. It’s the easiest, fastest way to get them some rest.
It works — but then we’re stuck in the car. So Spence and I have started this (tasty, fattening) routine of driving for ice cream. That’s how I wound up with an Old Bay-dusted Southern Maryland Sundae, vanilla custard with pumpkin ice or a cookie dough-studded Blizzard.
I love doing this . . . but my waistline doesn’t. And driving down for an unsweetened iced tea just isn’t the same.
All things in moderation, as they say, so I’m trying to find small treats for occasions like that to satisfy my sweet tooth. Easier said than done. I’m in such a habit of drowning my shrieking-kids-at-bedtime anxiety with chocolate syrup that going without feels like I’m letting myself down. In a weird way.
Ollie’s eyes light up at the mention of cake — following in our footsteps, for sure. Even crumbly cornbread muffins are seen as “cake,” which is accompanied by an Ollie-shortened version of “Happy Birthday.” He already associates desserts — with or without candles — with family occasions, and I have to hope that happiness will continue.
In the meantime, he’s getting his own fork. Sharing can already be . . . challenging.
Oh, what won’t we do for our children?
Twitter: @rightmeg