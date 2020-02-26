Like many millennial parents, I struggle to keep my kids interested in sticks.
Screens are everywhere. Everything beeps, sings or zooms. Even seemingly basic toys require batteries — a fact once pointed out to me by an occupational therapist. If everything from monster trucks to dollhouses comes equipped with sound effects, the kids have less use for imagination . . . or language. The toys do all the talking for them.
As someone who spent hours creating elaborate storylines with Barbies, Polly Pockets and Cabbage Patch dolls, I want Hadley and Oliver to have the same opportunity to let their minds wander. To be silly. To make sense of life and relationships with play people.
We frequently find Hadley playing “school,” complete with a toy octopus leading the class. (Even my 2-year-old understands teachers need many arms.) Ollie adds tiny figures to LEGO sets, acting out daring rescue missions. A favorite is directing a tow truck to an accident scene . . . typically involving dinosaurs. He is starting to play, too.
I love listening to their conversations. It’s amazing to me the things they repeat while playing — no doubt from teachers, Spencer and me: everything from encouraging a play person to wash their hands as a “healthy habit” to threatening no tablet time if another character acts up.
Yes, friends, the kids’ tablets are there in the background. I knew we were walking a dangerous path when two identical screens — preloaded with apps, children’s games and books — arrived on our doorstep, but we forged ahead. Why? We were going on an eight-hour drive to New York, and I panicked at the thought of two screaming toddlers without a distraction in the wilds of Pennsylvania.
Many generations survived without devices, I know. And that’s true. Spence and I don’t think it’s practical or necessary to keep our kids away from technology . . . but there must be limits.
I came of age in an increasingly digital world, but I certainly remember the “analog” years. Born in the ’80s, raised in the ’90s and entering adulthood in the late ’00s, I remember standing in line at a Ticketmaster kiosk in the mall for concert tickets, mailing away for cereal-box prizes and the sweet satisfaction of slamming down a telephone.
Now in my mid-30s, “camping out for tickets” has been replaced by refreshing a screen on my iPhone obsessively ahead of a 10 a.m. release (though I’m still listening to Hanson — rock on). The Game Boy I once cherished has turned into playing Candy Crush on my phone. Tuning in live for an 8 p.m. episode of “All That” is now streaming “90 Day Fiancé” after my kids go to sleep.
Our children won’t have any reference for life “pre-internet.” They know only this instant gratification: downloading a movie and watching it right now, this second, whereas we waited for films to come out on VHS for months (or years), if they came out at all. And then you had to be quick on a Friday night to see if Blockbuster had it in stock.
That’s one small example, of course. We all have these stories, and I’m glad to have this perspective — a world between worlds. Even writing this on a wifi-enabled laptop, I can remember my journalist father on deadline filing articles by fax, phone line . . . or actually dictated to a newsroom far away. We couldn’t leave the house if he was waiting for a source to call him back.
Now, with our laptops, tablets and mobile phones, we’re always reachable. Always seemingly available.
I’ve started putting my phone aside when playing outside with the kids. While part of me wants to snap photos in the sunshine, I think it’s just as important for them to see their mom without digital distractions. I want to be present for them.
It’s amazing how, without all the talking toys, Hadley and Oliver are fascinated by the simplest things outside.
We gathered sidewalk chalk and scribbled on the driveway. Ollie found an old bucket and began loading it up with sticks and leaves, calling it his compost. Hadley found a toy golf club and held it high above her head, proclaiming herself the line leader. We followed her for several laps around the house, just feeling that tease of spring warmth on our faces.
Oliver slipped his hand in mine, and it was quiet.
Somewhere, inside, a tablet droned on . . . but we weren’t there to hear it. Not that time.
