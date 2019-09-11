I remember when laundry was fun.
Really: I once found it enjoyable. Like so many things when I was newly married, living in our first apartment, it was the novelty of this task that felt so fun — and responsible. Look at me, taking care of things. Major adulting over here!
I see that same eagerness in my kids’ faces, watching them tackle everyday tasks. They want to feel responsible, too. Two-year-old Hadley has entered the “I do it” phase that her older brother has never really left. Those who knew me a decade ago may have described me as “impatient,” and I have worked on that. Parenthood is nothing if not an exercise in patience. Today, four years into mothering, I strive to encourage my kids without pressuring them, and think I succeed more than I fail. (Um, hopefully.)
Still, anxiety adds another texture to parenting, and certain tasks really stress me to my limits. Getting my kids dressed each day is one of them. If I knew why (or, you know, if a therapist knew why?), I could try to fix it — but in the meantime, I have to physically sit on my hands to keep from yanking a shirt over a head or tucking an arm through a sleeve.
Hadley and Oliver need to learn to dress themselves. I know this. And yet, every morning, I find myself positively itching with the need to help end their frustration as they struggle to pull on a sock or pair of pants.
Some of it comes down to efficiency, I think. When we’re already pressed for time, particularly on busy weekday mornings, I know I could get us all ready in a minute or two and just be done with it. I have to remind myself to slow down — and calm down — to grant them the space and opportunity to take care of tasks themselves.
That’s the parenting-book-reading mom talking right there. I try to channel her in every frustrating situation, but I’m human. In reality? I get antsy and crabby, pleading with them to let me help. “No,” they say, over and over. “No, I do it.”
So I let them. Slowly. Painfully. But I do.
I do have some tricks up my sleeves to help, though. We learned early on that Ollie cannot be rushed. To rush Oliver is to create a problem 10 times worse than the original situation, friends, and I’m not exaggerating. To mitigate that, I have ways of encouraging speed.
We have pretty solid routines on weekday mornings, but they hinge on both kids being awake by 6:15 a.m. That’s not usually a problem; Hadley has an internal clock that chimes before daybreak. It’s not unusual to hear her little voice calling out before 5 a.m.
“Mommy! Daddy!” she yells. “I’m stuck. I’m stuck in here!” (In her crib, that is.)
When I have to wake Oliver up, though? That’s a challenge. Once we tackle the getting-dressed adventure, I work on breakfast, packing lunches, cleaning up the kitchen. The kids watch one episode of a TV show only chosen after much arguing.
Then, socks and shoes — the final hurdle to walking out the door in summer, when we don’t yet need to argue over coats. Hadley is fine with me helping her, provided I hand over a small snack as a distraction. Her brother is . . . not interested. Period.
Enter the timer. Competitive and silly, Ollie loves to be “challenged” — and I love not being late to work. So I challenge him.
“Can you get your socks and shoes on before the timer goes off?” I’ll ask, setting my phone for 30 seconds.
Other times, he’ll challenge me, needing to be fully dressed and ready to walk out the door by the time I come back downstairs with a forgotten blanket or must-have toy. If my foot hits the last step before his toes are in sneakers, I win.
He does not like that.
It’s silly, but it works! Every time. Like my dad once playing “Quiet Game” with my sister and me (we’re on to you, Dad!), it has the dual purpose of entertaining my kid while completing a necessary task (or offering parental relief, as the case may be).
I’m sure Ollie will get wise to my games before long, if he hasn’t already. Until then, I’m enjoying a less stressful start to the day.
Our secret, OK?
Twitter: @rightmeg