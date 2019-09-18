Right, Meg? Up, up and a waffle

This column was originally published on Oct. 18, 2017.
I used to marvel at parents translating toddler gibberish.
It seemed like a secret talent. One that should definitely be on a resume. I mean, how did they manage it? What sounds like alien chatter contains actual building blocks of language, and these exhausted interpreters know precisely what their kids want.
Mine? He wants toddler programming. Pixar movies. A splash of “Sesame Street” accented by “The Chica Show.” (If you’ve never heard of the latter, it stars a family of chickens who own a costume shop. Chica is voiced by a kazoo. The scary part? If you pay attention, Chica begins to make sense. Good luck getting that to stop haunting your dreams.)
For the most part, it’s fine. I’m too tired and bedraggled to want to fight a 2-year-old for the TV remote — especially when his educational kids’ programming lets me sit down for five minutes. And after the kids fall asleep, all I’m watching is the inside of my eyelids.
On the weekends, though, my husband and I get a good taste of Oliver’s current obsessions. Like many 2-year-olds, our son’s language skills are a mishmash of the queen’s English and all-out gibberish that would even confuse a Minion.
His favorite phrase? “Mommy! It’s stuck!” Which describes anything from a truck stopped at a red light to yours truly trying to get off the couch. In Ollie-speak, being “stuck” is an emergency. It’s also something he yells when he’s tucked too tightly into bed or can’t remove his sneakers, so.
A few weeks back, Oliver began talking about “waffles.” It seemed weird given, you know, we don’t eat waffles, and I doubt he’s ever seen one. Nothing against breakfast food: just not sure why my toddler would be asking for this. We chalked it up to a treat he must enjoy at his babysitter’s house, or something we described after seeing it on television.
Until Ollie started repeating it: insistently, loudly. “Waffles. Waffles! Mommy. Waffles,” he’d say. When I made no move to get him waffles, he would stomp over and stick his little face in mine. “Waffles,” he’d whisper, eyes wide. “Mommy?”
“I’m sorry, buddy. We don’t have waffles,” I’d reply, and then he’d start the whole bit over again. Frustrating for everyone.
Eventually I sorted out that “waffles” wasn’t actually referring to anything edible. When Ollie said the word, he’d trot into the living room and plunk down on the couch expectantly. He was referring to a TV show or movie. But nothing had a title even vaguely related to delicious fluffy breakfast carbs.
We scrolled through the titles in our video library, then clicked around the YouTube app that Ollie typically haunts. No waffles. He’d been repeating the word often enough that I was now starving in addition to being annoyed, so we took a break for yogurt (no delicious syrup-laden items here) before resuming the hunt.
Because the baby was crying and the sink was full of dishes and I really just couldn’t talk about waffles anymore, I went for a distraction. Oliver has strong opinions about what he wants to watch, but I hoped I could get him to drop the whole waffle issue with a toddler favorite: balloons.
I recorded the movie “Up” recently because I couldn’t sit through another viewing of “The LEGO Movie” or “Tangled.” At least it was something new. If nothing else, I knew the colorful balloons Mr. Fredericksen attaches to his newly portable home would hold Ollie’s attention for a few minutes.
He loved “Up,” and I love its sweet and adventurous spirit. It throws me into a bit of an existential crisis, sure — but what doesn’t?
It’s come to my attention that I’m an “interactive” movie watcher, so I tend to point out and exclaim over the same scenes repeatedly. Apparently my love of waterfalls is rubbing off on my son; he gasps when Paradise Falls appears on-screen in all its digital glory.
“Wow,” Ollie whispers. “Waffle.”
Waffle.
Wat-er-fall.
“Up”! I’d found the answer when I stopped searching.
My pride at having solved this mystery was almost as great as the time I deciphered “shinah.” Oliver used to stand at the bottom of the stairs and repeat that nonword — shinah, shinah, shinah — constantly. Almost as often as waffles.
One night we were getting ready for a bath when Ollie pointed to the shower head. Spence occasionally blasts it to make him laugh. “Shinah,” Ollie said eagerly, pointing.
I was so excited to tell Spencer that I’d cracked “shinah” as “shower,” I practically sprinted downstairs. (The shower, by the way, was something Ollie thought he wanted . . . but definitely did not.)
When I figured out that “Up” was Ollie’s new favorite film with its unique nickname, I tried to steer him to the correct title. “It’s ‘Up.’ See the balloons? What color are the balloons?”
“Waffle, Mommy! It’s waffle.”
“A waterfall? I see the waterfall. Awesome.”
“Waffle!”
“Waterfall.”
“Yes, see?” Ollie looks at me like I’m being ridiculous.
Eventually I share these conversations with my sister, who watched the kids last week. I decide to jot down a glossary of random phrases Ollie uses (that we’re trying to gently correct) to help Katie out.
“If he asks for ‘waffle,’ he means waterfall. And by waterfall, he means ‘Up,’” I clarify, feeling silly but also victorious.
“Ah. That’s random,” Katie says. “I mean, if anything, calling it ‘Balloons’ would make more sense.”
Ah, yes — making sense.
I remember that.
