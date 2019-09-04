The Gladiator has landed.
For as long as I’ve known my husband, he has reminisced about his first car — or vehicle, that is. He purchased his red Jeep Wrangler from a former teacher and put many a mile on it before it went kaput. Young Spence had not the time nor money to repair it, so he turned to more reliable pastures. Harsh New York winters are tough on vehicles, I’m told.
We all wax nostalgic about our first cars — even if they were heaps of junk. Maybe especially then. With their quirks, they become the stuff of legend. We can only look back on them with fondness. If they got us from Point A to Point B with minimal problems, that was enough.
Mine was a early-’90s Toyota Corolla, passed down by my dad with many hard-won miles from his drives to Virginia. I loved that car. Dad got the radio replaced for me, and I was so excited to play my ’NSYNC CDs on its static-laced speakers. I drove it until I required something more reliable for Beltway driving, crying when we donated it in 2004.
We spend so much time in our vehicles. At the risk of making this an extra-boring commuter column, you don’t need me to tell you how many of us spend hours driving each day . . . longer than we may even be awake at home.
Spence has a short commute, thankfully — though with his new toy, he might wish it were longer. He heard rumors of Jeep releasing a truck at least a year ago and has been intently watching for it ever since. After a few false starts and snafus, his Gladiator finally came in last week.
At his insistence, his newest baby has a manual transmission. We took it for a test drive and I nearly fell out of my seat. The stop/start flow, the sun beating down on the crowns of our heads — it was a wholly unfamiliar experience. Were we on vacation? Hurtling down a mountain? Hard to say. Even Route 5 traffic felt exciting.
“Get ready for Jeep hair,” said our sales rep, indicating my ever-tangled tresses.
The introduction of the Gladiator to our family caravan means our other two cars — including my 16-year-old Corolla — are getting ready to go. Spence has been floating between my car and his for the last year, driving whatever was in better shape at that moment. The Dodge’s air-conditioning was on the fritz, so he cruised in the Corolla all summer. When the Corolla abruptly wouldn’t start, he flipped back to his Dodge. They’ve served us well.
We spent a chunk of Sunday emptying two old sedans of their memories (and trash). In hindsight, I should have cleaned out my Corolla when we got the minivan . . . but it felt overwhelming, so I didn’t. Old CDs, random books, scarves and kids’ toys stayed lodged in the trunk and dashboard until Sunday. Whip all that up with my husband’s discarded coffee cups, tools and other miscellany and . . . well, you’ll have a mess. Which we did.
The first hour of our purge was devoted to simply getting all the physical stuff out so we could clean. Oh, the things we unearthed. I forced myself not to look through the detritus: my name badge, pins and buttons from my years working at Borders Books; the bobbleheads from a college friend, so sun-faded they’re almost white; a cute “certificate” given for my son’s first haircut.
How could a car that small hold so much stuff?
We’re not done, but we are closer to getting them both spruced up enough for new owners. Spence has kept up with the maintenance. I think they have life left in them — and space for new memories, too.
In the meantime, my husband recently took his Jeep out for a spin after work. It was his first time behind the wheel since getting it home from the dealership.
He came back bouncy, even giddy.
“I got my first Jeep wave!” Spence said.
Jeep hair. Jeep wave.
So much to learn.
And hopefully a good, long stretch to learn it.
