River Concert Series goes virtual for the summer

The tentacles of the coronavirus pandemic have touched just about every aspect of life, and have now extended into an annual community favorite — the River Concert Series at St. Mary’s College of Maryland will be held virtually this summer, forgoing the usual social experiences that so many have enjoyed on Friday summer evenings for the last two decades.
Starting this Friday, June 26, the Chesapeake Orchestra and St. Mary’s College will present the classical music concerts online.
“For the safety of our audience and our artists, it is the only reasonable alternative. However, the resulting programs are a lot more creative and fun than one might have imagined at the onset of the change,” Jeffrey Silberschlag, the orchestra’s music director and chair of the college’s music department, said in a release this week.
“We have been able to put together an extraordinary set of online partners that will view the concerts here from St. Mary’s College, but also throughout the United States and Europe,” he said. “Along with St. Mary’s College, the St. Mary’s County Arts Council, the Alba Music Festival, St. Ann Catholic Church in Washington, D.C., and several embassies are all connecting with our program.”
Virtual main stage programs will be on Friday evenings at 7 p.m. starting on June 26, and continuing through July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. The June 26, July 10 and July 17 performances will feature special pre-concert recitals starting at 6:15 p.m. The concerts will available online at St. Mary’s College and at the Chesapeake Orchestra websites. The Chesapeake Orchestra website will offer additional complimentary programming.
According to Silberschlag, “The response of my colleagues, from across the planet, and their willingness to participate in the new 2020 online version, has been very inspiring and gratifying. There are over 100 artists involved. We are shooting new programs, but we are also preparing nostalgic photo exhibits with our recordings of River Concert Series favorites.”
Program themes and artists, as they are every year, vary across genres.
Performances this summer include:
June 26 – “Let Us Break Bread Together,” featuring Sherri Fenwick, piano/organ; Roy Johnson, drums; Chesapeake Orchestra Brass: Giuseppe Nova, flute; Zach Silberschlag, trumpet; Nathaniel Silberschlag, horn; Alec Manasse, clarinet; and Milad Daniari, bass. A special 6:15 p.m. pre-concert will feature college alumna Rachel Meador’s senior recital reprise.
July 3 – “A Traditional 4th in an Unconventional Way!” featuring jazz artist Hilary Kole performing from New York City, the Southern Maryland Community Gospel Choir, Chesapeake Orchestra Brass, Bryan Bourne, trombone; fire trucks in “Hosedown,” Ballet Caliente, and a special presentation of fireworks.
July 10 – “Prayer for Our Planet,” featuring deeply moving music to refresh your spirit with Arvo Pärt, Bernard Kroll, John David Lang, Fisher Tull, and Ernst Bloch. A special 6:15 p.m. pre-concert will feature alumnus M. Derrick Miller’s senior recital reprise.
July 17 – “The Spanish Influence,” featuring Jose Cuéto, violin; Pedro Giraudo, Diego Gabete, violin; Music of deFalla, Piazzolla, Guastavino, Saglietti. A special 6:15 p.m. pre-concert will feature a college recital by Rachel Steelman.
July 24 – “The Sheer Virtuosity,” featuring Brian Ganz, piano; Olivia Vote, mezzo-soprano, and Chesapeake Orchestra strings.
July 31 – “It’s a St. Mary’s Thing – Our Brand I” will feature a veritable who’s-who of St. Mary’s College musical alumni kicking off the SMCM Alumni Weekend event! Alumni include: Paul Reed Smith of PRS Guitars, Don Stapleson, sax; Sara Jones, vocalist; Rick Humphries, sax; Chuck Orifici, trumpet; Ross Wixon, composer & trumpet; Mark Runkles, oboe; Peter Field, guitar; Rie Moore, piano; Gino Hannah, Ari Pluznik and Zachary Silberschlag, trumpet.
St. George Island battle site to be explored
Last month, the American Battlefield Protection Program, a unit of the National Park Service, announced Preservation Maryland was the recipient of two competitive battlefield protection planning grants, one of which is in St. Mary’s.
One of the joint goals of the American Battlefield Protection Program and Preservation Maryland is to document lesser-known fields of conflict and identify opportunities for interpretation that are supported by local landowners and residents.
St. George Island is the site of a long-overlooked Revolutionary War battle where on July 17, 1776, the Maryland militia pushed John Murray, colonial governor of Virginia, back to the Chesapeake. This study will develop a detailed context of the battle and scope the potential for limited interpretation as well as engage and understand what local residents would like for the community moving forward. The study does not fund land acquisition nor is any contemplated. It is a research endeavor that will also explore low-impact interpretive opportunities, according to the organization.
Preservation Maryland will partner with the Southern Maryland Heritage Area on the project and retain a consultant to conduct an in-depth and authentic public engagement process and historic research. The other grant will go to support the design and implementation of a new brand for South Mountain Battlefield in Frederick County.
Panel on public health to highlight science
The Center for the Study of Democracy will present a virtual panel featuring St. Mary’s College of Maryland scientists on the St. Mary’s County COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Group and the St. Mary’s County Health Department to discuss public health issues including COVID-19 on Wednesday, June 24, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To access the panel, visit https://bit.ly/smcmphp.
Kayak launch now open
The kayak launch at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum and Historic Park will now be open to paddlers every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those wishing to use the launch during the week will need to preregister.
Interested kayakers should visit www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/PPL to download the registration form. The form should be filled out and emailed to April.Havens@stmarysmd.com for prior approval before paddlers launch.
While Piney Point Lighthouse Museum is still closed to the public, visitors may use the walking paths, pier and picnic pavilion while observing proper social distancing procedures. Call 301-994-1471 or email April.Havens@stmarysmd.com.
Summer sailing camps set at SMCM canceled
The Brendan Sailing Program for Youth with Learning Differences (Brendan Sailing) recently announced the cancellation of its summer sailing programs at St Mary’s College of Maryland and Annapolis due to ongoing health concerns related to COVID-19. The decision was made in conjunction with SMCM’s announcement to cancel all on-campus events, programs and summer camps, and potential challenges related to health and safety guidelines for summer camps.
Hear about underwater archaeology today
Historic Sotterley will present its second event in its 2020 Sotterley Speaker Series on Wednesday, June 24, at 7 p.m. David Howe, secretary of the Institute of Maritime History and a retired admiralty lawyer, will present “Diving for History: Never Too Old to Play in the Mud” as a free virtual event.
Conducting underwater archaeological reconnaissance, Howe works to locate, research and preserve submerged historic sites from George Washington’s miniature ship to numerous Civil War sites. He will share insight into Mallows Bay, a National Marine Sanctuary, as well as the richness of Chesapeake Bay sites, with as many as 3,300 vessels lost.
Advance registration is required at www.sotterley.org.
DNR office now open
Appointments are now available at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Solomons office, located at 14175 Solomons Island Road South.
Customers can schedule appointments online at https://dnr.maryland.gov/Pages/servicecenter.aspx?ServiceCenter=Solomons%20Service%20Center or by calling 410-535-3382 or 1-866-688-3823. Only customers with appointments will be allowed entry, and they will be required to wear face masks.
Deadline to enroll for health insurance extended
The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange extended the deadline of its Coronavirus Emergency Special Enrollment Period so that uninsured residents will have until July 15 to enroll in health coverage through Maryland Health Connection, the state’s health insurance marketplace. The deadline extension comes as more than 43,000 residents have received coverage during this special enrollment period that began in March.
Health insurance companies on Maryland Health Connection cover testing, visits relating to testing and treatment of COVID-19. These consumers will not be billed for a copay, coinsurance or deductible for services to test, diagnose and treat COVID-19.
To enroll, visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov. Individuals also can download the free “Enroll MHC” mobile app. Free consumer assistance is available by calling 855-642-8572 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.
Call center open for coronavirus information
The St. Mary’s health department has opened a call center for residents seeking information about the pandemic. Community members can call 301-475-4911 Mondays to Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to speak with health department staff, obtain information about the disease or get their questions answered.
Language interpretation services are available during hotline operational hours for Spanish and other languages. More information is available at www.smchd.org/coronavirus.
Census assistance offered by local agency
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services is now offering call- in assistance to the community for help with the 2020 Census. Anyone seeking help completing their 2020 Census can contact Jenny Beyer at 301-475-4200, ext. 71057. For more information about the 2020 Census and the importance of participation, visit https://2020census.gov.
Food pantry stays open
The Loaves Of Love Food Ministry and Pantry at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville will keep offering bread, bagels and other foods to those in need on Wednesdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Although the church will be closed for services and all other meetings, food will continue to be given to those in need. For more information, call 240-249-6098 or visit www.RealLife.us.