My husband is the family fort-maker.
Despite a long-ago interest in throwing Grandma’s clean sheets over her dining room table (sorry for doubling the work there, Gram!), I am not into tents. I prefer fresh air, daylight — wide open spaces, if you will. Forts don’t fit into any of those categories.
My kids, of course, love nothing more than making tents in the living room. It started when we inherited a gently-loved art easel last year. I can’t remember ever using the easel for its intended purpose, but it’s A-frame was perfect for bolstering the tents Oliver loved.
Spencer played a big part in this. His mother, a talented quilter, has gifted us with many beautiful blankets over the years — sturdy, heavy materials perfect for creating the perfect pillow fort. Our son usually insists on bringing in one of several lanterns we have floating around the house . . . because those are normal to keep at arm’s reach. And his beloved blankies, of course.
As Hadley has gotten older, she is similarly delighted by the tents Spence and Ollie create using the support of the couch, dining room chairs, footstools — whatever is handy. I can remember her crawling in last summer and getting spooked by the pair of them in there laughing. Hadley is definitely not afraid any longer; she wants to be where the action is.
I’m usually the only one on “the outside.” I don’t know if it’s my claustrophobia or something else (OK, probably the claustrophobia), but I really can’t stand those hot, cramped spaces.
Instead, I do my best to outfit the blanket fort without actually having to get in. Flashlights? Check. Snacks? Check. Books? Got ’em. And then I stand by while my kids squabble and kick at each other, eventually getting annoyed enough that I have to intervene.
I tolerate Ollie and Hadley throwing a blanket over my head because it makes them happy. During thunderstorms, especially, the blanket fort is a must-have. And when there isn’t a thunderstorm? Ollie asks me to “be the storm,” pretending to rain on the kids who are snug in their makeshift cave.
Taking after their mom, both children are fascinated/terrified by the weather. We have frequent conversations about what it’s doing outside — and big reactions to it, too. One of Hadley’s first clear sentences was “I scared thunder,” and she isn’t kidding. Her face twists with an interesting mix of annoyance and nerves when the early rumbles begin.
It’s to the point now that I begin anticipating a difficult bedtime whenever that little lightning bolt appears in the forecast. Like a flock of birds fleeing a hurricane, Hadley seems to know when there is a disturbance in the atmosphere long before any of the rest of us do.
This isn’t a bad thing, I tell myself. She’s curious and observant and seems to have a strong sense of fight-or-flight — like me. I can only hope that, along with the tools we’ll provide, will help keep her out of danger.
But in the meantime? The thunder fears can get a little . . . much. That’s where the tent usually comes in. In a rare moment of solidarity, Oliver will create a fortress for the two of them and invite his little sister inside. Ollie “lights a lantern” and hollers that we shouldn’t worry — they’re safe from the rain.
“Comfy, cozy!” he calls out, using my bedtime catchphrase. Who doesn’t like to be snug as a bug in a rug?
Well, besides me.
Spence and I dug out a classic book series during a recent storm. Beneath their blanket perch, their dad tried to soothe ’em with some science. The “Just Ask” series was my husband’s — another inquisitive soul. My mother-in-law recalls turning to the collection for answers to everything from why it snows to how boats float and planes fly.
I can’t say it did much comforting to have a technical explanation for the crackling claps of thunder overhead, particularly to our 2-year-old, but Oliver absorbed more than I expected.
“Mommy,” he said later, “when the storm comes through, the wind blows super fast! And then it goes out over the ocean.” (I’d brought the Atlantic into this.)
“Right,” I said.
“And then we don’t have a storm anymore. Well, until tomorrow,” he added.
Hadley whipped her head around.
“We’ll see, bud. Maybe not.”
“No like a thunder!” Hadley hollered — her own catchphrase.
We know, babe. I hope there’s another book for that.
Twitter: @rightmeg