Scheible’s Restaurant and Motel had been a south county fixture since its construction in 1946, but has recently changed a few hands, and gone unpatronized since about 2015.
Purchased in May by Peggy Binzel with Smith Creek Marine LLC, the restaurant, motel and marina is being rebranded as Pier450, a destination retreat.
Binzel’s team launched the Pier450 website and social media last Friday, announcing plans to reimagine Scheible’s as a premier hospitality destination — and although planners expect the motel portion of the Pier450 to be open for rental in October, they say the community’s input is valuable in shaping their vision of the overall complex.
“Because there is such an emotional attachment to the pier and there is a lot of work being done, we wanted to bring the community into the process and get them engaged in the renovations,” Cathy Austin, Pier450 marketing director and president of Loop9 Marketing, said.
“As we figure out what the restaurant is going to entail and other [recreational] components, we kind of see those [social media] channels as a way to solicit participants,” as well as local businesses and artists, Austin said.
“Our vision is for this to be a destination location for the county and for tourists,” Binzel said. “What that means will play out over time as we see what parts of it the community embraces.”
Binzel said the eight-room motel, dubbed The Quarters at Pier450, will likely not be expanded due to the existing water and sewer capacity there, but “it’s not gonna be your standard hotel.” Rooms will be uniquely curated with handpicked finds, not items found in a Crate & Barrel catalog.
Initially opened as a fishing camp and charter boat destination, Binzel said keeping pieces of the existing structure is essential. As construction gets underway there, Binzel said, “We are trying to reuse as much as we can” of its original components, including repurposing doors, shutters and returning to the motels original concrete flooring.
“We’re not trying to turn this into something it isn’t,” Binzel said. “We’re trying to make it as cool and hip as possible — but while still being neighbor-friendly.”
The new owners plan to post their progress to social media as construction moves along; once the rentals are available, Binzel said their attention will be turned to redesigning the 150-seat restaurant.
“We may start with a more cafe style then build up; there’s still a few regulatory issues to be worked out,” she said.
With the neighboring restaurants of Courtneys and Sunset Cove, Binzel said a third option will bring even more travelers to south St. Mary’s.
Binzel said Pier450 has been granted a conditional alcohol license to serve inside and outside the restaurant; she had been pursuing a permit to serve food and beverages along the 450-foot pier itself, but that would require St. Mary’s to take state legislative action, Binzel said in an email.
Binzel also owns nearby Scotland Yards beachfront rentals, which she has been operating since she moved to the county in 2007. Pier450’s aesthetic will be conceived by Binzel, Austin and Paul Haynes, who also helped to design Scotland Yards.
“There’s just no one that doesn’t have a story about Scheible’s,” Binzel said. “It gives me energy to hear those people who want a version of Scheible’s to come back. … We’re going to honor that history.”
Mediation center dinner to feature jazz cabaret Friday
Gretchen Richie’s Jazz Cabaret will headline a “Summer’s End: Dance Your Troubles Away” dinner, dance and auction beginning at 6:30 p.m. today, Friday, Sept. 6, to benefit the Community Mediation Center of St. Mary’s County, at Olde Breton Inn located at 21890 Society Hill Road in Leonardtown.
All proceeds from the event will help ensure another year of conflict resolution services offered free to the community. The center’s services include mediating family and neighborhood issues, separation and divorce matters, and parent-teen issues.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/NjA5Njg= or at the door. Call 301-475-9118.
Kids’ choir and orchestra to hold auditions this month
The Southern Maryland Youth Orchestra and Choir will hold auditions for all ensembles in the first weeks of September. SMYOC is a nonprofit working to expand opportunities for young musicians by offering high-quality choral and orchestral programs for youth ages 8 and older. SMYOC currently runs one full symphonic youth orchestra, one preparatory strings orchestra, two advanced youth choirs and two preparatory choirs.
Both orchestras and one youth and one preparatory choir meet weekly on Saturdays in Solomons. Rehearsals for the other two choirs occur on Monday evenings in Prince Frederick.
Auditions for the Prep Strings Orchestra the Youth Orchestra and the two choirs meeting in Solomons will take place on Saturdays, Sept. 7 and 14, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church in Solomons. Auditions for the two choirs meeting in Prince Frederick will take place on Mondays, Sept. 9 and 16, at Calvert Middle School.
Students must register for an individual audition time; there is no fee to audition. If accepted, there is tuition; financial aid is available. Go to www.smyoc.org for more information.
Dinner to benefit veterans Sept. 21
The Southern Maryland Slam Fishing Tournament and Dinner will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 5 p.m. at The JES Avanti Foundation at Bluff Point in Bushwood. This fundraising event hosted by Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing will benefit disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans. The dinner will feature a cocktail hour with silent auction, seated dinner, and a short program featuring veteran guest speakers. Dinner tickets are $60. For more information or to register, visit https://projecthealingwaters.org/tournaments/the-southern-maryland-slam.
Church to host Guitars for Glory at Saturday service
Patuxent Presbyterian Church in California will be hosting the nonprofit Guitars for Glory on Saturday evening during a worship service. The group provides guitars, instruments and musical training for people worldwide. All are invited to the Patuxent Presbyterian Youth’s free worship service with Guitars for Glory Saturday, Sept. 7, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the church’s sanctuary. For more info about Guitars for Glory, visit www.guitarsforglory.com. See paxpres.com.
Museum Day to be marked at Sotterley
Museum Day at Historic Sotterley will feature free tours and admission to the public on Saturday, Sept. 21. Sponsored by the Smithsonian magazine, Museum Day brings together museums, zoos and cultural centers from all 50 states to offer free admission. The ticket provides free admission for two people. Tickets are available for download at www.smithsonianmag.com, and must be presented at the visitors center.
Seniors can learn about Lyme disease
The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging and Human Services’ Northern Senior Activity Center last month was recognized with a Program of Excellence Award: Honorable Mention in the Nutrition and Health Promotions Category from the Maryland Association of Senior Centers for Lyme Action Tool Kits.
The kits were developed to fill a public education and outreach niche for the complex issue of tick-borne disease. MarieNoelle Lautieri, Northern Senior Activity Center Operations manager and facilitator of a lyme disease support group, learned that the senior community was asking for direct and specific instructions about this topic and produced the tool kit for those not comfortable using, or without access to, the internet.
Toolkits are available free of charge to those 50 years of age or older, one per person. For more information, visit www.stmarysmd.com/aging or call 301-475-4200, ext. 71050.
County parks offer reduced rates for low-income families
The St. Mary’s County Museum Division recently announced that it has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.
The program supports those receiving food assistance, or SNAP benefits, visiting the museums overseen by the St. Mary’s government — St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum — for $3 per person for the museum and the water taxi (or free admission if just visiting the museum) at St. Clement’s museum and $3 per person at Piney Point museum, up to four people, with the presentation of a SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer card.
Similar free and reduced admission is available to eligible members of the public at more than 250 museums across the country and St. Mary’s, including Historic St. Mary’s City and the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum.
For more information, visit www.Museums4All.org.
Help available for nonprofit groups
The Nonprofit Institution at the College of Southern Maryland regularly shares resources to assist nonprofit organizations in the region to enhance their effectiveness and achieve success. Grant information, training opportunities and other resources can be found on the institute’s website at www.csmd.edu/community/institutes/nonprofit-institute.